MONETA Money Bank : Interim report for the 1Q 2020, consolidated (PDF, 0.91 MB)

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
1 Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements
This report may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to, the financial guidance, profitability, costs, assets, capital position, financial condition, results of operations, dividend and business (together, "forward-looking statements") of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group" or "MONETA").
Any forward-looking statements involve material assumptions and subjective judgements which may or may not prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in forward looking statements will actually occur or will be realized or that such matters are complete or accurate. The assumptions may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any forward-looking statement contained in this report is made as at the date of this report. The Bank does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless it would be required to do so under applicable law or regulation. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any forward- looking statements.
Dividend Guidance
Subject to corporate, regulatory and regulator's limitations, the Bank's target is to distribute the Group's excess capital above that required to meet the Group's internal target of the capital adequacy ratio, which is currently 14.9%. However, the internal capital adequacy ratio target is not legally binding upon the Group and is subject to change on the basis of the ongoing re-assessment by the Management Board of the Bank based on the business results and development.
Owing to the current situation associated with the unpredictable spreading of the coronavirus (COVID -
pandemic, the Management Board of the Bank approved to retain 2019 net profit and suspend the dividend policy. MONETA's management continues to monitor the situation closely and at the same time reserves the right to adjust the dividend policy when the economic outlook becomes clearer and the situation calms down.
Material assumptions for forward-looking statements
Given the current highly unpredictable macroeconomic situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank developed two possible scenarios which include following assumptions:
"Moderate Scenario", projects mild increase of unemployment rate (to 3.2%), moderate inflation (at 2.5%) and further decrease of CNB repo rate (to 0% level) by the end of 2020. This scenario further estimates GDP growth of Czech Republic to erode at modest levels 1Q at 0.7%, 2Q at minus 0.5%, 3Q at minus 1.3% and 4Q at minus 2.5%.
"Severe Scenario", , projects unemployment rate up to 7.9% and GDP erosion in the following manner: 1Q at 0.5%, 2Q at minus 3.3%, 3Q at minus 4.6% and 4Q at minus 5.5%, This scenario further estimates "zero" CNB repo rate and models slightly lower inflation of 1.8%.
Third parties' data
Certain industry and market information in this report has been obtained by the Bank from third party sources. The Bank has not independently verified such information and the Bank does not provide any assurance as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of such information or opinions contained in this report.
3
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
2 Letter from the CEO
Dear Shareholders,
As I write this report for you, the Czech Republic and the whole world are still coping with the gravest public health crisis in modern history and the profound impact on us all. Our thoughts at MONETA Money Bank are with the families who have lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 disease and the healthcare workers on the front lines fighting to contain the coronavirus pandemic. I would also like to express my gratitude to all MONETA employees for doing their best in these difficult times.
It is clear that the unprecedented circumstances which have led to a significant restriction of social and business activities will cast a dark shadow on the overall economy, including banking, for the foreseeable future. The Czech Republic will operate under the state of emergency for nine weeks from 12thMarch to 17thMay. Most retail establishments, entire shopping malls and virtually all services have been closed. Equally important, operations of many enterprises and manufacturers have been severely limited during this time. Offices and government buildings have emptied as most employees across all sectors and civil servants telecommuted to work from their homes. Most schools will stay closed during May while many social distancing rules remain in place. As a result, students will continue taking online classes, forcing many parents to look after their children at home. Nearly all inbound as well as outbound foreign travel was temporarily closed, and now foreign travel is still very limited.
The measures have spared the Czech Republic from a severe spike in the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 fatalities as seen in Italy, Spain, USA and other countries around the world. However, this has come at a price of a deep economic slowdown, depriving thousands of business owners and tradespersons, including many of MONETA's clients, of their incomes. In this context, it is very difficult to predict when matters will turn and when the local economy will reopen and recover from this shock.
Before summarizing MONETA's performance in the first quarter, I would like to give you an overview of the regulatory, operational and business challenges we are currently facing. Together, these form a quickly evolving and still fluid set of circumstances that MONETA and the country's entire banking sector will continue to navigate.
SUMMARY OF NEW MEASURES FOR BANKING SECTOR RELATED TO COVID-19
On 1 April, the Czech government approved a scheme for a loan repayment moratorium on consumer, mortgage and corporate loans to help the country get through the coronavirus crisis. Two weeks later, both chambers of the Czech parliament and president passed this legislation, allowing borrowers to opt for loan repayment deferrals of up to three or six months. The loan repayment moratorium will expire in October 2020 and does not cover revolving credit, loans used as leverage for capital market operations, or credit card debt. Additionally, the loan repayment moratorium is available only to borrowers who originated and drew loans or mortgages before 26thMarch and were less than 30 days late on their debt payments as at 26thMarch.
The new regulation also mandates an interest rate ceiling for consumer lending during the loan repayment moratorium period. The maximum interest rate is currently set at 9%. The relevant legislation stipulates maximum 8% margin above the two-week CNB repo rate (currently set at 1%). During the loan repayment moratorium, the banks are prohibited from charging their clients penalty fees or penalty interests.
Aside from the loan repayment moratorium, the Czech government also amended the Consumer Credit Act and introduced extended limits for delinquency charges. The scope of consumer protection was also extended to cover self-employed individuals. The
4
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
maximum delinquency charges on loans provided to self-employed individuals will be set at 0.1% per day of the overdue balance when the loan is delinquent more than 90 days, but the total penalty fee may not exceed 50% of the loan principal.
The CNB has also introduced measures aimed at lessening impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the CNB cut its main policy two-week repo rate by 125 basis points, reducing key rate from 2.25% to 1%. As of 1stApril, the CNB also decreased countercyclical capital buffer requirement by 75 basis points to 1% and relaxed the regulatory requirements for providing new mortgages. The CNB increased the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio from 80% to 90%, raised the debt-service-to-income (DSTI) ratio from 45% to 50% and eliminated its debt-to-income (DTI) requirement for new mortgage loans. Additionally, the CNB had issued strong recommendation to Czech banks to discontinue dividend payments and conserve capital.
On 16thApril, the Czech Senate passed an amendment to the Act on the Czech National Bank permitting the central bank to purchase a wider range of securities. Previously, the CNB was restricted to operations with government and own securities. This gives the CNB greater scope in potentially providing new funds to local banks or undertaking quantitative easing measures.
SUMMARY OF MONETA'S MEASURES AND IMPACTS IT IS FACING
MONETA reacted to the situation in timely and focused manner. On the day-to-day operational level, we set up procedures for our staff to work from home to enable social distancing and restrict potential spread of the virus. We have also introduced necessary safety measures at our branches and ATM locations to protect our customers and employees.
As a result of our prompt operational measures, we were able to continuously operate 160 branches and 615 ATM locations. Our teams selected 16 core branches where continuity plans were set up to keep them operational through enabling of three individual teams for each unit. Additionally, we adjusted branch opening hours, while cash replenishment limits for branches and ATMs were increased to enable access to cash throughout the country. The closure of 19 branches announced at the end of 2019 was completed as planned and at lower than originally estimated costs.
We have also relied upon all MONETA's digital tools to limit face-to-face meetings between our clients and our employees at branches, removing risks wherever possible. Our digital channels have proven to be critical
in originating sales of our products for retail and small businesses and in proving their service capacity.
MONETA's senior management also set up crisis management modus operandi. On daily basis, we have been holding conference calls to discuss our operations, keeping abreast of key developments. We have also formalized immediate succession and key staff replacement, should any member become ill and be unable to perform his or her duties.
Our staff meetings are now held online using relevant technology and benefiting from instruments prepared in the past. In the same manner, we set up monitoring of MONETA's core and critical functions on a daily basis. These concern the data on branches, ATM´s, call centres, underwriting, back offices, HR staffing, IT infrastructure and Cyber Security as well as digital channels traffic and performance of payment platforms. We have also enabled seamless processing of loan repayment moratorium requests, achieving operational excellence.
On average of 1,600 MONETA employees, more than 50% of total workforce, had been able to work remotely, therefore maximizing social distancing and limiting health risks. Additional attention had been given to promptly disinfect and clean MONETA's premises where suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases occurred. We have provided financial compensation to our employees for personal protective aids as a reaction to difficulties with institutional procurement of such.
MONETA has also paid full compensation to single mothers and fathers, whom had been forced to stay at home with their children because of school closures.
Due to the declared emergency status and limitations arising from such, we had decided to postpone our Annual Shareholder Meeting which was originally scheduled for 28thApril 2020. The Annual Shareholder Meeting will be convened after the abolition of the emergency status. We will inform you regarding the new date as soon as possible.
Additionally, on 20thApril MONETA has received reaffirmed long- and short-term rating of BBB/A-2 from S&P Global Ratings. Unfortunately, due to consequences of the situation, S&P Global Ratings changed our outlook from positive to stable.
5
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
DIVIDEND POLICY
On 17thMarch, the Management Board of the Bank decided to suspend the Bank's dividend policy and to retain 2019 net profit. This decision was merited by the changed circumstances and likely negative impact on performance of the Czech economy. The management considers necessary to preserve liquidity and strength of capital base. Within days of our decision, the CNB issued a strong recommendation to the banking sector to suspend dividend payments and retain profits. We plan to re-evaluate this decision before the end of the year, subject to our financial performance and overall conditions prevailing in the Czech Republic.
GUIDANCE
As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak and impact of government measures, we cancelled our guidance published on 6thFebruary 2020. The Management Board shares the view that the government measures and CNB policy changes will have a material impact on our financial and business performance in the short as well as medium term. Furthermore, this impact is also currently difficult to predict due to significant uncertainty with respect to potential size of government support and lack of clarity on full restart of the economy.
In this context, the Management Board has defined two scenarios, seeking to assess our performance for remaining part of 2020. Our "Moderate Scenario" builds upon assumption of strong government support and therefore limited impact on key macroeconomic indicators. This moderate outcome also assumes quick recovery of overall demand and rectification of supply discontinuities. The scenario further projects mild increase in the unemployment rate (to 3.2%), moderate inflation (at 2.5%) and a further decrease in the CNB two-week repo rate (to 0% level) by the end of 2020. This scenario further estimates GDP growth of the CpstCzech Republic to erode at modest levels 1Q at 0.7%, 2Q at minus 0.5%, 3Q at minus 1.3% and 4Q at minus 2.5%.
Additionally, we also defined "Severe Scenario", seeking to assess stronger impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this scenario, we estimate that unemployment rate will reach 7.9% and Czech GDP will suffer material impact. The Severe Scenario models GDP erosion in the following manner: 1Q at 0.5%, 2Q at minus 3.3%, 3Q at minus 4.6% and 4Q at minus 5.5%, In this scenario we also assume a "zero" CNB two week repo rate and model a slightly lower inflation of 1.8%.
The Severe Scenario further assumes weak to moderate government support through direct measures and constrained public expenditures.
PAYMENT MORATORIUM AND COVID II PROGRAMS
During early stages of the crisis, MONETA initiated offer to defer loan payments for up to three months. Our program was designed and implemented before the government-mandated loan repayment moratorium was introduced. Our voluntary solution provided MONETA's clients with temporary relief to avoid defaults in anticipation of severe impact on the Czech economy. The program was enabled through our digital channels with the support of our call centres. By the end of April, we have received more than 55,000 applications involving approximately CZK 27.5 billion of the underlying credit portfolio.
Additionally, MONETA closely cooperates with the state-ownedCzech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank ("CMZRB"), to supporting commercial clients in accessing COVID loan programs. The CMZRB programs support self-employed individuals and SMEs seeking additional liquidity to offset impact of the crisis. MONETA has set up training to assist its clients through the CMZRB application process. Under the COVID II program, the CMZRB contributes subsidy for interest payments of up to CZK 1 million. Provided guarantees cover up to 80% of the commercial loan principal and up to 25% of total volume of provided guaranteed loans by individual bank. We have processed more than 685 applications valued at approximately CZK 1.7 billion. The number of applications processed by MONETA accounted for nearly 12% of a total of 5,900 applications (approximately valued at CZK 19 billion)1submitted to the CMZRB in the COVID II loan program for small businesses and SMEs.
MONETA has also participated in the COVID Prague program designed for entrepreneurs from Prague only who could not participate in the COVID II program. This program was with support from the Office of Mayor in Prague and covers lending to Prague based individuals and businesses in the total value of CZK 1.8 billion2. We have processed an estimated 64 applications valued at approximately CZK 110 million out of total 363 applications2submitted to the CMZRB in this COVID Prague program.
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
MEASURES FOR FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY
The Management Board had also analysed liquidity prospects under the Moderate and Severe scenarios and calculated the overall requirements from absolute and relative perspectives. In this context, we designed and initiated funding strategy to maintain solid liquidity sources. At the end of April, we have launched a new retail savings account campaign to raise additional retail deposits and further reinforce our stable funding base. During the second quarter, we plan to initiate similar campaign targeting depositors from among small businesses and SMEs.
CHANGES TO CREDIT POLICY AND LOAN LOSS PROVISIONING
Implementation of our "Moderate Scenario" into our IFRS 9 provisioning models was effective in March. The change of macroeconomic indicators resulted in a substantial additional Cost of Risk increase estimated at CZK 475 million.
Our risk management additionally revised underwriting criteria to develop a more cautious approach in reflecting new liquidity scenarios, also incorporating our assumptions regarding higher unemployment and the expected performance of individual industrial sectors into our overall credit policy.
We have also reviewed and initiated reduction of pre- approved credit limits for our retail and small business clients.
COST BASE AND INVESTMENT BUDGET REEVALUATION
The Management Board reviewed the overall cost base with respect to new market conditions and initiated savings actions, aiming to reduce cost base by CZK 300 million. The review also contained a reassessment of MONETA's 2020 investment budget, where several initiatives were either cancelled or postponed, reducing the overall budget by CZK 170 million.
MONETA'S PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020
In 1Q 2020 MONETA reported profit before tax and impairment by 31% higher compared to 1Q 2019. This was driven by double digit revenue growth and broadly flat cost base. Recorded net profit reached CZK 731 million, 25.6% below the result in the same period a year earlier. Elevated Cost of Risk decreased our overall profit year-on-year as a result of revision to macroeconomic outlook. MONETA suffered additional
loan loss provisions of CZK 475 million as a consequence of this revision. We therefore achieved a 12.7% Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) and 11.5% Return on Equity (RoE) during the quarter.
Our total operating income grew 14.7% year-on-year, supported by net income from financial operations with significant gain on bond sales.
Year-on-year, our net interest income grew 4.9% and net fee and commission income increased 4.3%. Our overall operating expenses remained flat despite higher contributions to regulatory funds and already incurred integration costs.
DIGITAL STRATEGY
During the first quarter, we successfully launched our digital platform Refinanso.cz for online mortgage refinancing. Refinanso raised more than 600 new pre- approved contracts and in excess of 150 signed contracts, an equivalent of 8% of all mortgages signed during the period.
We have also successfully completed migration of our debit and credit card operational platform. Development of this new platform consumed more than 28 000 man-days and had cost an estimated CZK 350 million over two years. This major migration was completed successfully amid very difficult current circumstances. Our new platform will result in future savings and provide a number of other benefits.
Additionally, our proportion of online origination of consumer loans increased to 41.5% compared to 35.7% in 1Q 2019. Steady and solid performance was maintained in small business online origination. We were also successful in fully online origination of new loans, where consumer loans rose by 35.1% and small business instalment loans grew 48.2% on year-on-year basis.
The volume of pre-approved limits in consumer lending and small business lending stayed flat at CZK 78 billion and CZK 10.8 billion, respectively.
We also continued to generate an increase in the usage of our digital payment platforms through Google Pay and Apple Pay, overall penetration increasing 113.9% over the past 12 months and transactions growing steeply by 268.3% year-on-year.
7
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL SEGMENTS
Retail gross performing lending grew 3.2% year-to-date to CZK 92.8 billion, which was driven by mortgage gross performing lending (up 7.7% year-to-date to CZK
46.9 billion). Consumer gross performing lending remained flat at CZK 40.3 billion. As a result, MONETA's market share in consumer lending slightly declined to 18.1% from 18.3% at 2019-year end, while in mortgage lending grew to 3.5% from 3.3% at 2019-year end.
Commercial gross performing lending grew 2.4% to CZK 68.4 billion year-to-date. This was mainly driven by growth in working capital gross performing lending of 11.4% year to date to CZK 10.5 billion, small business gross performing lending increasing 5.1% year-to-date to CZK 7.2 billion and gross performing investment loans remaining flat at CZK 36.8 billion.
RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Overall Cost of Risk is experiencing significant pressure amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public health measures adopted to contain it. The expected worsening of macroeconomic indicators drove MONETA to book in the first quarter additional provisions of CZK 475 million, leading to a total Cost of Risk of CZK 684 million, or 173 basis points. The non- performing loans ratio remained flat at 1.9% and our total NPL coverage level increased to 118.9% from 109.2% at 2019-year end.
On 27thJanuary 2020 MONETA issued a second tranche of subordinated debt (Tier 2 bonds) for total of CZK 2.6 billion, yielding 3.79% p.a. The bonds have the same maturity as previous bond issue (10 years, with call options after 5 years).
MONETA's capital position strengthened in the first quarter, largely as a result of the Tier 2 bond issue, boosting the capital position by 210 bps. This further strengthened MONETA's regulatory capital to CZK 27 billion.
MONETA's already solid capital adequacy ratio further increased to 21.0% with the CET1 ratio at 17.4%. The overall capital requirement became 14.65%, effective from 1stJanuary 2020, and consisted of 8% Pillar I and 2.4% Pillar II requirements. MONETA was required to maintain a 2.5% capital conservation buffer and a 1.75% countercyclical buffer. Based on the CNB's announcement in March and decrease in the countercyclical buffer to 1%, the overall capital requirement will be 13.9% with effect from 1stApril 2020. Following this reduction, the Management Board has decided to decrease MONETA's capital adequacy ratio target for 2020 to 14.9% from the previous 15.9%.
ACQUISITION OF WÜSTENROT CZ
I am pleased to inform that MONETA has successfully completed acquisition of Wüstenrot - stavební spořitelna a.s. and Wüstenrot hypoteční banka a.s. The purchase price paid for a 100% share in both companies was EUR 175 million. Total accounting value of acquired net assets in both entities amounts to EUR 207 million as of 31 March 2020. Prior to the completion MONETA obtained all the relevant regulatory approvals from the Czech National Bank and the Czech Office for Protection of Competition. We will now continue further integration of these two companies into MONETA's operations.
NEAR TERM CHALLENGES
Given the unpredictable situation in the developing public health crisis and its impact on the country's economy, I would like to reiterate our gratitude on behalf of MONETA's senior management to all our employees for their hard work. MONETA is entering this challenging environment in a position of strength under a solid ethos. I am therefore confident that shareholders will fully support all the measures adopted by management to allow MONETA to emerge from this crisis even stronger.
Yours faithfully,
Tomáš Spurný
Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
8
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
3
Key Performance Indicators
Three months
Year ended
ended
Change
31 Dec 2019
31 Mar 2020
Profitability
NIM (% Avg Int Earning Assets) 3
3.6%
3.8%
(20)bps
Yield (% Avg Net Customer Loans)
5.1%
5.3%
(20)bps
Cost of Funds (% Avg Deposits and Loans)4,5
0.68%
0.54%
14bps
Cost of Funds on Core Customer Deposits (% Avg Deposits)
0.49%
0.36%
13bps
Cost of Risk (% Avg Net Customer Loans)
1.73%
0.35%
138bps
Risk-adj. Yield (% Avg Net Customer Loans)
3.4%
4.9%
(150)bps
Net Fee & Commission Income / Operating Income (%)
16.6%
18.5%
(190)bps
Net Non-Interest Income / Operating Income (%)
30.1%
24.7%
540bps
RoTE
12.7%
18.2%
(550)bps
RoE
11.5%
16.5%
(500)bps
RoAA6
1.3%
1.9%
(60)bps
Liquidity / Leverage
Net Loan to Deposit Ratio6
80.8%
86.2%
(540)bps
Total Equity / Total Assets6
10.3%
11.1%
(80)bps
Liquid Assets5,6/ Total Assets6
31.5%
25.6%
590bps
LCR
155.6%
172.3%
(1670)bps
Equity
Total Equity (CZK m)
25,460
24,411
4.3%
Tangible Equity (CZK m)
23,077
22,128
4.3%
Capital Adequacy
RWA Density6
45.9%
52.9%
(700)bps
Total Capital Adequacy Ratio (%)
21.0%
18.0%
300bps
Tier 1 Ratio (%)
17.4%
16.4%
100bps
Asset Quality
Non-Performing Loan Ratio (%)
1.9%
1.8%
10bps
NPL Ratio Retail (%)
2.1%
1.9%
20bps
NPL Ratio Commercial (%)
1.6%
1.6%
0bps
Core Non-Performing Loan Coverage (%)
55.8%
55.9%
(10)bps
Core NPL Coverage Retail (%)
53.5%
52.2%
130bps
Core NPL Coverage Commercial (%)
60.0%
62.0%
(200)bps
Total NPL Coverage (%)
118.9%
109.2%
970bps
Efficiency
Cost to Income Ratio
45.6%
47.7%
(210)bps
FTEs (as of the date)
2,855
2,943
(88)
Branches
161
179
(18)
ATMs
631
632
(1)
All ratios are annualized.
Interest earning assets include encumbered assets of CZK 22.6bn in liquid assets as at 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: CZK 9.0 bn), where CZK
bn are client's receivables recognised in "Loans and receivables to customers" used as collateral for received loan from third party in MONETA Leasing (31 December 2019: CZK 1.2 bn).
Repo transactions with banks and customers which are closed onback-to-back basis by reverse repo transactions with CNB are included.
Deposits include subordinated debt
RWA density ratio calculated in compliance with BIS Working Papers: Leverage and Risk Weighted Capital Requirements.
9
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
4 Macroeconomic Environment
In the first quarter of 2020 the Czech economy remained on the growth pace from 2019. In the whole 2019 Czech Republic's GDP grew by 2.4%7year-over- year and despite the observed slowdown in industrial production the economy was expected to continue growing throughout 2020. This was visible e. g. in the February macroeconomic forecast of the Czech National Bank, which predicted an economic growth of 2.3% in 2020, followed by 2.8% in 20218.
However, in March first cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in the Czech Republic and the positive economic and social development was very quickly turned into a partial shut-down of the whole country. To prevent quick spread of the disease, the Czech government closed majority of retail shops. Additionally, some of the large domestic industrial producers decided to close their factories for several weeks. This unprecedented situation will severely hit domestic economic development. The extent, to which the economy will be affected, is still not known. The first indications show that the GDP could record a decrease of approximately 5%9.
The entry situation of the Czech Republic to the current crisis was good, except the industrial production, which shrank by 0.9%10year over year in February 2020. The unemployment rate was the lowest among EU member states and reached 3.0%11in March 2020, retail trade grew by 7.4%12year over year in February 2020 and the average gross wage increased by 6.7%13in nominal terms year over year in the last quarter of 2019.
The Czech National Bank reacted to the expected economic downturn very quickly and supported the economy by two consecutive significant cuts of interest rates, bringing the key monetary policy interest rate down from 2,25% to 1.00%14in March. The Czech government introduced a package of financial aid to household and companies, including a payment postponement moratorium, which requires domestic financial institution to postpone instalments of loans until July 31 or October 31, conditioned only by an active application submitted by a customer.
Given the current development the economic outlook for upcoming quarters is very unclear. Several domestic economists released a set of downturn scenarios, which differ mainly by the length of the economic shutdown. The Czech economy will surely face an economic recession, where the length and severity will mostly depend on the speed of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide spread. On the other hand, the Czech Republic entered the crisis in a very strong position, allowing the local government to soften economic impacts by generous fiscal stimulus measures.
The banking sector's total operating income increased by 7% year-on-year in 2019 driven by growth in net interest income (12% year-on-year) while Net non- interest income continued to decrease (-5%year-on- year). The Czech banking sector's net profit reached 12% growth year-on-year, operating expenses increased by 3% year-on-year and cost of risk decreased by 36% year- on-year. The annualized return on equity measured by net profit to Tier 1 capital progressed to 17.2% in Q4 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year.15
Market net loans increased by 4% year-on-year in 20191, much like Total assets (+4% year-on-year) and total assets to Tier 1 ratio reached 14.1%.15NPL balances continued to decline by 24% year-on-year.15Core coverage progressed to 54.5% level.15The capitalization of the Czech banking sector remained strong, Tier 1 capital increased by 10% year-on-year reaching CZK 506 billion in 2019. Regulatory Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets grew to 19.22%.16
Source: Czech National Bank, CNB forecast - February 2020.
See e. g. the April 2020 Macroeconomic forecast of the Czech Ministry of Finance.
Source: Czech Statistical Office, Industry - February 2020.
Source: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, monthly unemployment statistics, March 2020.
Source: Czech Statistical Office, Retail trade - February 2020.
Source: Czech Statistical Office, Average wages - 4th Quarter of 2019.
Source: Czech National Bank, CNB Board Decision 26. 3. 2020
Source: Czech National Bank, ARAD quarterly mandatory disclosures, banking sector without building societies.
Source: CNB Core and encouraged financial soundness indicators (consolidated).
10
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
5 Group Performance
5.1 Business Performance
The Group generated consolidated Net profit of CZK 731 million in the first quarter of 2020 despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during the first quarter of 2020.
Solid new production, especially in retail segment, supported the Group's gross performing loans year- to-date growth of 2.9% to CZK 161.2 billion as at 31 March 2020.
The retail gross performing loan balance increased by 3.2% when compared to 31 December 2019, standing at CZK 92.8 billion as at 31 March 2020. Majority of this growth was driven by continuing increase of new production of mortgage loans, up 35.8% year-on-year, which drove balances up 7.7% to CZK 46.9 billion during the three months ended 31 March 2020. The gross performing consumer loans balance stood at CZK 40.3 billion and remained flat when compared to 31 December 2019. MONETA Auto retail loans recorded a balance decline of 4.4% since 31 December 2019 while outstanding credit card and overdraft balances declined by 8.3% in the same period amid continuing trend of switching to instalment lending.
The commercial gross performing loan balance stood at CZK 68.4 billion as at 31 March 2020, an increase of 2.4% from the 31 December 2019 balance. Small business lending maintained a solid pace of new production, driving balances up 5.1% year-to-date to CZK 7.2 billion as at 31 March 2020. The investment loan balance increased by 1.2% to CZK 36.8 billion as at 31 March 2020. Working capital balance grew by solid 11.4% to CZK 10.5 billion as at 31 March 2020. The combined balance of MONETA Auto commercial portfolio and MONETA Leasing fell to CZK 13.9 billion, down 1.8% compared to 31 December 2019.
The Group's core customer deposits continued their gradual growth, growing in both retail and commercial segment, totalling CZK 177.9 billion as at 31 March 2020, increasing 2.0% from CZK 174.4 billion as at 31 December 2019. Balance growth came primarily from current accounts in both segments. The Cost of Funds on core customer deposits stood at 0.49% and the Group's overall Cost of Funds stood at 0.68% due to costs of opportunistic repos and issuance of additional 2.6bn of Tier 2 bonds. The Net Loan to Deposit Ratio was 80.8%.
The Due to banks balance stood at CZK 4.4 billion as at 31 March 2020, slightly higher compared to CZK 4.1 billion as at 31 December 2019.
The Group retains a highly liquid position, with Liquidity coverage ratio at 155.6% at the Group and 156.5% at the Bank level, well above regulatory requirement. Liquidity coverage ratios already reflect future outflow of cash related to purchase price for acquisition of Wüstenrot CZ. The liquid assets primarily consist of CZK 37.3 billion in reverse repo operations with CNB and investments into bonds of CZK 23.5 billion (including CZK 20.9 billion of encumbered bonds).
5.2 Financial Performance
Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to CZK 2,924 million, growing by 14.7% year-on-year, supported by higher Net interest income Net fee and commission income and gain on bond sales.
Net interest income amounted to CZK 2,043 million for the three months ended 31 March 2020, up 4.9% from CZK 1,947 million for the first three months of 2019, where the main driver was lending portfolio growth. The yield on loan portfolio declined to 5.1% for the three months of 2020, compared to 5.3% in the same period of 2019. This was mainly a result of retail yield decline driven by portfolio mix amid growth of mortgage franchise, while commercial yield slightly increased. The Group's Net interest margin declined to 3.6% in the three months ended 31 March 2020, compared to 3.9% in the first three months of 2019. This was mainly a result of a strong growth of secured mortgage balances and lower, albeit stabilising, yield on consumer loans as the gap between back- book and new production pricing continues to close.
Net fee and commission income for the three months ended 31 March 2020 increased by 4.3% year-on-year to CZK 486 million. This growth was driven by year-on-year higher third-party commissions. This was partially offset by decline in deposit servicing fees, decline in transaction fee income and by lower income from penalty and early termination fees.
11
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
Net income from financial operations amounted to CZK 374 million in the first three months of 2020, compared to CZK 100 million in the same period of 2019.
Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to CZK 1,332 million and remained flat year-on-year. The Group incurred CZK 536 million of personnel expenses, decreasing by 1.8% year- on-year due to efficiency measures and declining number of average FTE (5.2% lower year-on-year). Administrative and other operating expenses reached CZK 387 million, with a 4.2% year-on-year decrease, driven by productivity improvements. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 4.5% to CZK 257 million, driven by growing intangible assets balance (up 27.4% year-on-year) due to investments in IT and Digital. Regulatory charges reached CZK 152 million, growing 9.4% year-on-year, where the growth was driven by higher contribution to Resolution and Recovery Fund due to growing deposit balance and opportunistic repo operations.
Net impairment of financial assets amounted to CZK 684 million for the three months ended 31 March 2020, compared to CZK 14 million release in the same period last year. The primary driver of the variance was a book-up of CZK 475 million due to impact of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and macroeconomic outlook change, and lower pre-tax gain on NPL disposal, amounting to CZK 20 million for the three months of 2020 compared to CZK 195 million in the same period last year. The Core Cost of Risk, excluding the impact of NPL sale, amounted to 177bps for the three months ended 31 March 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak, compared to Core Cost of Risk of 52bps for the three months of 2019.
As a result, the consolidated Net profit for the three months of 2020 was CZK 731 million,
25.6% decreaseyear-on-year. Annualized RoTE for period ended 31 March 2020 declined to 12.7% from 16.1% for the period ended 31 March 2019.
Group NPL Ratio slightly increased to 1.9% as at 31 March 2020 from 1.8% as at 31 December 2019. The overall Total NPL Coverage stood at 118.9% as at 31 March 2020 (compared to 109.2% at 31 December 2019).
The Total Capital Adequacy Ratio grew to 21.0% as at 31 March 2020 from 18.0% as at 31 December 2019, supported by positive impact of inclusion of part of the Net Profit generated in 2019 and first quarter of 2020 into regulatory capital as well as the Tier 2 bonds issuance. In total they had a
positive impact of CZK 4,459 million on regulatory capital. This was partially offset by growth of intangible assets and change in RWA.
5.3 Outlook for 2020 and Risks
The economic outlook for the Czech Republic was in the last period severely influenced by the evolution of the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to the first forecasts incorporating the possible economic impact of COVID-19, the Czech economy should experience a recession in 2020. The length and severity of the recession will depend on future development of the pandemic and will hit the Czech economy in two waves. The first wave will come as a direct consequence of the partial economic closure of the country, whereas the second wave will be imported through a significant decrease of economic activity of the key foreign trade partners.
The downturn will be accompanied by very low interest rates, which might again decrease to close- to-zero levels. Among other factors the economy is already now experiencing an increase in unemployment, low foreign trade levels and potentially a decrease of inflation.
The Czech economy entered the current situation in a stable condition. This allows the local government to support the economy by fiscal stimulus measures, from which the first packages, such as a significant boost of the state guarantees, direct financial aid to entrepreneurs or postponement of debt repayments were already introduced. Higher government spending and lower expected tax returns will inevitably lead to a large budget deficit, which is, thanks to a relatively low level of indebtedness of the local government, affordable.
If the pandemic situation is resolved relatively quickly and major world economies return to normal states, the Czech Republic has the potential to return to an economic growth already in 2021. However, it is nearly impossible to provide reasonable economic forecast as some of the key world economies remain hardly hit.
Based on current uncertainty related to the future economic performance of the Czech Republic, the Management Board had suspended market guidance published on 6 February 2020. Currently, the management assumes two potential macroeconomic scenarios evolving in the Czech Republic. One scenario entails moderate impact on unemployment, GDP contractions, inflation and envisages strong government support rendered to the Czech economy. The alternative scenario
12
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
predicts severe impact on the above indicators, namely unemployment and sharp decrease in GDP by the end of 2020. The severe scenario also expects limited support to the overall economy from the Government.
13
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
6 Basic Information about MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
BASIC DETAILS ABOUT MONETA MONEY BANK
Name
MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
Registered Office
Vyskočilova 1442/1b,
140 00 Praha 4 - Michle
Company ID
25672720
Legal form
Joint stock company
Date of registration
9 June 1998
Registered share capital
10,220,000,000
Paid up
100%
Business activities:
Branches, ATMs and employees:
Number of branches as at 31 March 2020: 161
and 31 December 2019: 179.
Number of ATMs as at 31 March 2020: 631
and 31 December 2019: 632.
Number of employees (FTEs) as at 31 March 2020 was 2,855 (decrease of 88 compared to the year end 2019).
The Bank and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") operates in the Czech Republic and focuses primarily on secured and unsecured consumer lending and commercial financing. The consumer portfolio consists of secured and unsecured lending. Unsecured lending products include consumer and auto loans, credit cards, personal overdrafts. Secured lending is provided in the form of mortgages and finance leases. Commercial lending products range from working capital, investment loans, finance and operating leases, auto loans, inventory financing, financing of small businesses and entrepreneurs through guarantees, letters of credits and foreign exchange transactions. The Group provides a wide range of deposit and transactional products to retail and commercial customers.
The Group issues debit and credit cards in cooperation with VISA and MasterCard and cooperates with EVO Payments International in acquiring services. In addition, the Group intermediates additional payment protection insurance which covers the customer's monthly loan payment in the event of unemployment, accident or sickness. The Group also acts as the intermediary to provide its customers with other insurance and investment products.
Ownership structure:
The latest available list of entities recorded in the registry of book-entry shares of the Bank kept by the Central Securities Depository in Prague (Centrální depozitář cenných papírů, a.s.) with a shareholding interest of more than 1% of the Bank's registered share capital is available in the investor relations section of the Bank's website at: https://investors.moneta.cz/shareholder-structure.Such entities may not necessarily be the beneficial shareholders of the Bank but may hold shares of the Bank for the beneficial shareholders (such as securities brokers, banks, custodians or nominees).
14
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
Bank's Supervisory Board
The Bank's Supervisory board held two meetings in the first three months of 2020.
Name
Position
Member position
Member position
held from
held to
Gabriel Eichler
Chairman of the Supervisory Board*
26 October 2017
26 October 2021
Miroslav Singer
Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board**
24 April 2017
24 April 2021
Michal Petrman
Member of the Supervisory Board
21 April 2016
21 April 2020
Clare Ronald Clarke
Member of the Supervisory Board
21 April 2016
21 April 2020
Denis Arthur Hall
Member of the Supervisory Board
21 April 2016
21 April 2020
Tomáš Pardubický
Member of the Supervisory Board
26 October 2017
26 October 2021
Jiří Huml
Member of the Supervisory Board***
21 January 2019
21 January 2023
Aleš Sloupenský
Member of the Supervisory Board***
21 January 2019
21 January 2023
Franišek Vencl
Member of the Supervisory Board****
5 February 2020
Mr. Gabriel Eichler was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from 2 August 2018.
Mr. Miroslav Singer was elected asVice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from 22 May 2017.
Mr. Jiří Huml and Mr. Aleš Sloupenský were elected as the Supervisory Board members by employees with effect from
21. January 2019.
Following resignation of Mrs. Klára Sokolová from the Supervisory Board as at 31 December 2019, Mr. František Vencl was appointed by the Supervisory Board as a member of the Supervisory Board representing employees until new elections of the member of the Supervisory Board elected by employees of the Group are held.
Bank's Management Board
The Bank's Management Board held 15 meetings in the first three months of 2020.
Name
Position
Member position
Member position
held from
held to
Tomáš Spurný
Chairman of the Management Board
1 October 2015
1 October 2023
Carl Normann Vökt
Vice-Chairman of the Management Board*
25 January 2013
26 January 2021
Jan Novotný
Member of the Management Board
16 December 2013
17 December 2021
Albert Piet van Veen
Member of the Management Board
1 May 2017
1 May 2021
Jan Friček
Member of the Management Board
1 March 2019
1 March 2023
* Mr. Carl Normann Vökt was elected as Vice-Chairman of the Management Board with effect from 1 March 2019.
15
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
7 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2020 (Unaudited)
7.1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Three-month Period Ended 31 March 2020 (Unaudited)
CZK m
Note
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Interest and similar income
2,388
2,105
Interest expense and similar charges
(345)
(158)
Net interest income
8.6
2,043
1,947
Fee and commission income
522
556
Fee and commission expense
(70)
(56)
Net fee and commission income
8.7
486
466
Dividend income
1
1
Net income from financial operations
374
100
Other operating income
20
36
Total operating income
2,924
2,550
Personnel expenses
(536)
(546)
Administrative expenses
(297)
(319)
Depreciation and amortisation
(257)
(246)
Regulatory charges
(152)
(139)
Other operating expenses
(90)
(85)
Total operating expenses
8.8
(1,332)
(1,335)
Profit for the period before tax and net
1,592
1,215
impairment of financial assets
Net impairment of financial assets
8.17.6
(684)
14
Profit for the period before tax
908
1,229
Taxes on income
(177)
(246)
Profit for the period after tax
731
983
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
319
0
Total comprehensive income attributable to the
1,050
983
equity holders
Profit for the period after tax attributable to the
731
983
equity holders
Weighted average of ordinary shares (millions of
511
511
shares)
Basic and Diluted earnings per share (in CZK)
1.43
1.92
16
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
7.2 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2020 (Unaudited)
CZK m
Note
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Assets
Cash and balances with the central bank
9,993
6,697
Derivative financial instruments with positive fair value
8.18
762
27
Investment securities
8.9, 8.18
23,575
25,972
Hedging derivatives with positive fair values
739
651
Change in fair value of items hedged on portfolio basis
(239)
1,080
Loans and receivables to banks
8.10
44,339
23,485
Loans and receivables to customers
8.11
160,596
156,409
Intangible assets
2,383
2,283
Property and equipment
2,881
2,948
Investments in associates
2
2
Current tax assets
30
7
Deferred tax assets
0
0
Other assets
1,195
811
TOTAL ASSETS
247,575
219,053
Liabilities
Derivative financial instruments with negative fair value
8.18
365
40
Due to banks
8.12
11,610
7,091
Due to customers
8.12
198,754
181,523
Hedging derivatives with negative fair values
2,050
148
Change in fair value of items hedged on portfolio basis
304
(22)
Subordinated liabilities
8.13
4,622
2,006
Provisions
199
209
Current tax liability
173
179
Deferred tax liability
354
244
Other liabilities
3,684
3,224
Total liabilities
222,115
194,642
Equity
Share capital
10,220
10,220
Statutory reserve
102
102
Other reserves
302
(17)
Retained earnings
14,836
14,106
Total equity
25,460
24,411
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
247,575
219,053
17
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
7.3 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Three-month Period Ended 31 March 2020 (Unaudited)
Share
Share
Statutory
Reserve from
CF hedge
Share based
Retained
CZK m
revaluation of
reserve
payment
Total
capital
premium
reserve
earnings
FVTOCI
reserve
Balance as reported 31 Dec 2019
10,220
0
102
1
(18)
0
14,106
24,411
Transactions with owners of the company
Dividends
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other changes
0
0
0
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
Total comprehensive income
Profit for the period after tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
731
731
Other comprehensive income after tax
Change in fair value of FVTOCI investment securities
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cash-flow hedges - effective portion of changes in
0
0
0
0
394
0
0
394
fair value
Deferred tax
0
0
0
0
(75)
0
0
(75)
Balance 31 March 2020
10,220
0
102
1
301
0
14,836
25,460
Balance as reported 31 Dec 2018
511
5,028
102
0
n/a
(2)
19,598
25,237
Cumulative effect of adopting of IFRS 16
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
Restated balance 1 Jan 2019
511
5,028
102
0
0
(2)
19,599
25,238
Transactions with owners of the company
Dividends
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other Changes
0
0
0
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
Total comprehensive income
Profit for the period after tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
983
983
Other comprehensive income after tax
Change in fair value of FVTOCI investment
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
securities
Deferred tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Balance 31 March 2019
511
5,028
102
0
0
(2)
20,581
26,220
18
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
7.4 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Three-month Period Ended 31 March 2020 (Unaudited)
CZK m
Three months ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after tax
731
983
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
257
246
Net impairment of financial assets (excl.cash collection and recovery)
677
(14)
Net gain on revaluation or sales of investment securities
0
(12)
Accured coupon, amortization of discount/premium of investment
(38)
(71)
securities
Net interest income from hedging derivatives
(14)
45
Net gain/ loss from revaluation of hedging derivatives
2,186
(35)
Net gain/ loss from revaluation of hedged items on portfolio basis
(2,232)
34
Net gain/loss from unrealized FX
(533)
0
Change in provisions for restructuring not recognised in depreciation and
(3)
(19)
amortization
Net gain/loss on sale of investment securities
(285)
0
Net loss on sale and other disposal or impairment of tangible and intangible
5
5
assets
Dividend income
(1)
(1)
Tax expense
177
246
927
1,407
Changes in:
Loans and receivables to customers
(4,847)
(2,094)
Other assets
(384)
127
Due to banks
4,519
(6,056)
Due to customers
17,231
(664)
Other liabilities and provisions
460
2,583
17,906
(4,697)
Income taxes paid
(171)
(191)
Net cash used in operating activities
17,735
(4,888)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of investment securities
0
(783)
Proceeds from investment securities
3,985
13
Acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets
(290)
(2,344)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and intangible assets
0
0
Dividends received
1
1
Net cash used in investing activities
3,696
(3,113)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of subordinated liabilities
2,582
0
Dividends paid
0
0
Net cash used in financing activities
2,582
0
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
24,013
(8,001)
19
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
30,156
41,558
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
161
5
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
54,330
33,562
Interest received*
2,139
1,899
Interest paid*
(208)
(77)
Lines "Interest received" and "Interest paid" represent interest as per contractual rate and are included in cash flows from operating activities.
20
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
8.1 Reporting entity
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. (the Bank) is a company domiciled in the Czech Republic. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements (interim financial statements) as at and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 comprise the Bank and its consolidated subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group).
8.2 Basis of Preparation and Presentation
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 (last annual financial statements). These interim financial statements do not include all information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. These interim financial statements were neither audited nor reviewed by an auditor.
The Group's interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the Management Board on 4 May 2020.
Going concern
These interim financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, as the Management Board of the Bank is satisfied that the Group has the resources to continue business for the foreseeable future. In making this assessment, the Management Board has considered a wide range of information relating to present and future conditions, including future projections of profitability, cash flows and capital resources.
Functional and presentation currency
These interim financial statements are presented in Czech Koruna (CZK) which is the functional currency of all Group entities. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest million, except where otherwise indicated.
8.3 Use of Judgements and Estimates
In preparing these interim financial statements, management has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The significant judgements made by the management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of uncertainty estimation are significantly impacted by the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and differ from those that were applied to the last annual financial statements. Worsening of the outlook is mainly related to expected credit losses and interest and fee income.
21
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.4 Significant Accounting Policies
The significant accounting policies used in preparation of these interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the last annual financial statements.
8.5 Consolidation Group
The definition of the consolidation group as at 31 March 2020 has changed compared to the last annual financial statements due to the fact, that the company Inkasní Expresní Servis, s.r.o v likvidaci was dissolved as of 31 January 2020.
Apart from the Bank, the Group's companies included into the consolidation group as at 31 March 2020 together with the ownership were as follows:
Name
Registered office
Business activity
The Bank's share
Method of
consolidation
Vyskočilova
Auto financing
MONETA Auto, s.r.o.
1442/1b, 140 00
100%
Full
(Loans and Leases)
Prague 4
Vyskočilova
Financing of loans
MONETA Leasing, s.r.o.
1442/1b, 140 00
100%
Full
and leasing
Prague 4
Vyskočilova
Lease and rental of
MONETA Leasing Services, s.r.o.
1442/1b, 140 00
100%
Full
movables
Prague 4
CBCB - Czech Banking Credit Bureau,
Štětkova 1638/18,
Banking Credit
20%
Equity
a.s.
140 00 Prague 4
Register
22
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.6
Net Interest Income
CZK m
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Interest income from financial assets measured at amortised cost
2,330
2,092
Loans to customers
2,026
1,877
out of which interest income from impaired loans
32
33
out of which penalty interest
10
10
out of which amortisation, derecognitions or modifications
(138)
(122)
of deferred costs and fees
Loans to banks
201
131
out of which interest income from repurchase and reverse
200
129
repurchase agreements
Cash and deposit with central bank and other banks
18
13
Interest income from investment securities at amortised cost
85
71
Interest income from hedging derivatives
58
13
Interest income and similar income
2,388
2,105
Interest expense from financial liabilities measured at amortised
(339)
(152)
cost
Due to banks
(21)
(10)
Due to customers
(284)
(142)
out of which from repurchase agreements
(71)
(61)
Subordinated debt securities issued
(34)
0
Interest expense from hedging derivatives
(1)
0
Interest expense from lease liabilities
(5)
(6)
Interest expense and similar expense
(345)
(158)
Net interest income
2,043
1,947
23
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.6.1 Walk of Deferred Costs and Fees Directly Attributable to Origination of New Loan Products that are Integral Part of the Effective Interest Rate
Quarter ended
Balance at the
Additions
Additions
Balance at
31 Mar 2020
Derecognitions/
to
to
beginning of
Amortisation
the end of
Modifications
deferred
deferred
the period
the period
CZK m
fees
costs
Consumer Loans
72
(7)
(8)
(16)
24
65
Mortgages
637
(37)
0
0
80
680
Credit Cards & Overdrafts
24
(5)
0
0
3
22
Auto Loans and Finance
197
(32)
(1)
0
15
179
Leases
Retail loans deferrals
930
(81)
(9)
(16)
122
946
Investment Loans
35
(2)
1
(2)
1
33
Working Capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
Auto & Equipment Loans
256
(40)
0
0
31
247
and Finance Leases
Unsecured Instalment
72
(8)
1
(2)
13
76
Loans and Overdrafts
Commercial loans deferrals
363
(50)
2
(4)
45
356
Total loan deferrals
1,293
(131)
(7)
(20)
167
1,302
Quarter ended
Balance at the
Additions
Additions
Balance at
31 Mar 2019
Derecognitions/
beginning
Amortisation
to deferred
to deferred
the end of
Modifications
CZK m
of the period
fees
costs
the period
Consumer Loans
42
(8)
(5)
(25)
58
62
Mortgages
457
(13)
2
0
65
511
Credit Cards & Overdrafts
26
(4)
0
0
3
25
Auto Loans and Finance
283
(46)
(3)
0
19
253
Leases
Retail loans deferrals
808
(71)
(6)
(25)
145
851
Investment Loans
24
1
0
(2)
5
28
Working Capital
3
(1)
0
(1)
2
3
Auto & Equipment Loans and
275
(42)
0
0
33
266
Finance Leases
Unsecured Instalment Loans
28
(3)
0
(2)
12
35
and Overdrafts
Commercial loans deferrals
330
(45)
0
(5)
52
332
Total loan deferrals
1,138
(116)
(6)
(30)
197
1,183
24
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.7 Net Fee and Commission Income
CZK m
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Insurance
168
123
Investment funds
41
33
Penalty fees (incl. early termination fees)
60
63
Deposit servicing fees
77
89
Lending servicing fees
51
50
Transactional and other fees
159
164
Fee and commission income
556
522
Fee and commission expense
(70)
(56)
Net fee and commission income
486
466
8.8
Total Operating Expenses
CZK m
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Personnel expenses
(536)
(546)
Administrative expenses
(297)
(319)
Depreciation and amortisation
(257)
(246)
out of which depreciation of right-of-use assets
(85)
(82)
Regulatory charges*
(152)
(139)
Other operating expenses
(90)
(85)
Total operating expenses
(1,332)
(1,335)
FTEs (average)
2,904
3,077
FTEs (at the end of the period)
2,855
3,019
The line "Regulatory charges" includes as at 31 Mar 2020 contributions to the Deposit Insurance Fund of CZK 52 million in 2020, contributions to the Resolution and Recovery Fund of CZK 97 million in 2019 and contributions to the Investor Compensation Fund of CZK 3 million in 2020.
8.9
Investment Securities
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Debt securities measured at amortised cost
23,496
25,888
Government bonds
23,029
25,439
Corporate bonds
467
449
Equity securities measured at FVTOCI
1
1
Equity securities measured at FVTPL
78
83
Total investment securities
23,575
25,972
25
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.10 Loans and Receivables to Banks
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Current accounts at banks
5,288
273
Overnight deposits
25
23
Receivables arising from reverse repurchase agreements
37,315
23,082
Cash collaterals granted
1,709
81
Other
2
26
Total Loans and receivables to banks
44,339
23,485
Included in cash equivalents
44,337
23,459
8.11 Loans and Receivables to Customers
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
CZK m
Gross
Gross
carrying
Allowance/
Net book
carrying
Allowance/
Net book
amount
Provision
value
amount
Provision
value
Consumer Loans
41,915
(1,898)
40,017
41,768
(1,637)
40,131
Mortgages
47,089
(38)
47,051
43,738
(28)
43,710
Credit Cards & Overdrafts
3,226
(274)
2,952
3,495
(249)
3,246
Auto Loans and Finance Leases
2,528
(99)
2,429
2,641
(87)
2,554
Other
25
(25)
0
26
(26)
0
Total Retail
94,783
(2,334)
92,449
91,668
(2,027)
89,641
Investment Loans
36,960
(286)
36,674
36,517
(157)
36,360
Working Capital
10,746
(229)
10,517
9,678
(203)
9,475
Auto & Equipment Loans and
13,172
(424)
12,748
13,493
(391)
13,102
Finance Leases
Unsecured Instalment Loans and
7,468
(326)
7,142
7,074
(273)
6,801
Overdrafts
Inventory Financing and Other
1,107
(41)
1,066
1,078
(48)
1,030
Total Commercial
69,453
(1,306)
68,147
67,840
(1,072)
66,768
Total Loans and receivables to
164,236
(3,640)
160,596
159,508
(3,099)
156,409
customers
26
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.12 Due to Banks and Due to Customers
Breakdown of Due to banks
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Deposits on demand
433
436
Term deposits
793
254
Liabilities arising from repurchase agreements*
7,231
2,948
Cash collateral received**
153
453
Other due to banks***
3,000
3,000
Total Due to banks
11,610
7,091
Breakdown of Due to customers
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Retail current accounts
51,663
50,270
Retail savings accounts and term deposits
66,133
65,593
Commercial current accounts
38,883
37,585
Commercial savings accounts and term deposits
20,691
20,511
Liabilities arising from repurchase agreements*
20,828
7,104
Other due to customers
556
460
Total Due to customers
198,754
181,523
Collateral transferred within repurchase agreements comprises securities from the investment securities disclosed in the statement of financial position in the carrying amount of CZK 20,863 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: CZK 8,812 million) and securities obtained in reverse repurchase agreements as collateral in the amount of CZK 8,278 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: CZK 1,933 million).
Cash collaterals received represent CSA17Collaterals of other financial institutions for derivative and repo transactions
Other due to banks comprises:
Loan provided by ING Bank N.V. to MONETA Leasing s.r.o. in September 2017. To secure this loan, MONETA Leasing s.r.o., pledged its trade receivables (in the value of 125% of financed amount). This loan amounts to CZK 500 million as at 31 March 2020 (CZK 500 million at 31 December 2019).
Loan provided by ING Bank N.V. to MONETA Auto s.r.o. in September 2019. This loan amounts to CZK 1,000 million as at 31 March 2020.
Loan provided by Komerční banka, a.s. to MONETA Auto s.r.o. in August 2019. This loan amounts to CZK 1,500 million as at 31 March 2020.
17Credit Support Annex (CSA) is a legal document which regulates credit support (collateral) for derivative transactions.
27
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.13 Subordinated Debt Securities Issued
Subordinated debt securities issued are the Bank's sources of debt funding and are subordinated to all other liabilities of the Bank. As of 31 March 2020, they form a part of the Tier 2 capital of the Bank as defined by the CNB for the purposes of determination of its capital adequacy (note 8.17.1).
These instruments are initially measured at fair value minus incremental direct transaction costs and subsequently measured at their amortized cost using effective interest method.
The Bank issued debt securities in total nominal amount of CZK 4,602 million.
Total nominal
ISIN
Issue date
Currency
Maturity date
Interest
amount at issue
rate
date
CZK m
MB 3,30/29
CZ0003704918
25.9.2019
CZK
25.9.2029
3.3% p.a.
2,001
MB 3,79/30
CZ0003705188
30.1.2020
CZK
30.1.2030
3.79% p.a.
2,601
Amortized cost of the outstanding subordinated debt securities:
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Subordinated debt securities at amortised cost
4,622
2,006
Total
4,622
2,006
The Bank did not have any defaults of principal or interest or other breaches with respect to subordinated liabilities during the year 2020.
8.14 Legal Risks
The below legal risks, to which the Group is exposed, have been disclosed in the Bank's 2019 Consolidated Annual Report. The Bank updates information on these legal risks as follows:
8.14.1 Legal Disputes
8.14.1.1 Legal Challenges by Serbina Consulting (formerly a member of Arca Group)
For information on the litigation risks in respect of the acquisition by the Bank from Agrobanka Praha, a.s., currently Agrobanka Praha, a.s. v likvidaci ("Agrobanka"), of a part of Agrobanka's banking business in June 1998 and the ongoing liquidation of Agrobanka, please see the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 (pages 113 and 114). Since the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 was published, there have been no significant developments in the respective court proceedings.
8.14.1.2 Legal Challenges of Resolutions of General Meeting held on 26 October 2017
For information on the risks relating to the court proceedings on the action filed against the Bank by Arca Capital Bohemia, a.s. challenging the validity of the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of the Bank held on 26 October 2017, please see the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 (pages 114-115). Since the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 was published, there have been no significant developments in the respective court proceedings.
28
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.14.1.3 Legal Challenges of Resolutions of Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2018
For information on the risks relating to the court proceedings on the action filed against the Bank by a minority shareholder-individual, to our best knowledge associated with Arca Group, challenging the validity of the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of the Bank held on 25 April 2018, please see the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 (page 115). Since the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 was published, there have been no significant developments in the respective court proceedings.
8.14.1.4 Administrative proceedings initiated by Czech Trade Inspection Authority ("CTI") against MONETA Auto, s.r.o. ("MONETA Auto")
For information on the risks relating to various administrative proceedings initiated by the CTI against MONETA Auto, please see the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 (page 115). Since the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019 was published, there have been no significant developments in the respective administrative proceedings.
29
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.15 Segment Reporting
The Group's operating segments are following: Commercial, Retail and Treasury /Other. The segments are described in more detail in the last annual financial statements.
The Management Board of the Bank (the chief operating decision makers) does not use the below presented segmental view on all items of the statement of profit or loss. For this reason, operating expenses, taxes and consequently profit for the period before tax and profit for the period after tax are reported only at the total level.
Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020
Commercial
Retail
Treasury /
Total
CZK m
Other
Interest and similar income
701
1 324
363
2,388
Interest expense and similar charges
(70)
(145)
(130)
(345)
Net fee and commission income
136
340
10
486
Dividend income
0
0
1
1
Net income from financial operations
0
0
374
374
Other operating income
10
10
0
20
Total operating income
777
1,529
618
2,924
Net impairment of financial assets
(301)
(375)
(8)
(684)
Risk adjusted operating income
476
1,154
610
2,240
Total operating expenses
(1,332)
Profit for the period before tax
908
Tax on income
(177)
Profit for the period after tax
731
Quarter ended 31 Mar 2019
Commercial
Retail
Treasury /
Total
CZK m
Other
Interest and similar income
613
1 259
233
2 105
Interest expense and similar charges
(37)
(46)
(75)
(158)
Net fee and commission income
129
335
2
466
Dividend income
0
0
1
1
Net income from financial operations
0
0
100
100
Other operating income
21
15
0
36
Total operating income
726
1,563
261
2,550
Net impairment of financial assets
(49)
61
2
14
Risk adjusted operating income
677
1,624
263
2,564
Total operating expenses
(1,335)
Profit for the period before tax
1,229
Tax on income
(246)
Profit for the period after tax
983
30
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
Assets and liabilities by segment
31 Mar 2020
Commercial
Retail
Treasury /
Total
CZK m
Other
Total assets of the segment
83,251
113,236
51,088
247,575
Net value of loans and receivables to customers
68,147
92,449
0
160,596
Total liabilities of the segment
62,989
120,574
38,552
222,115
31 Dec 2019
Commercial
Retail
Treasury /
Total
CZK m
Other
Total assets of the segment
71,370
95,756
51,927
219,053
Net value of loans and receivables to customers
66,768
89,641
0
156,409
Total liabilities of the segment
60,685
118,279
15,678
194,642
8.16 Related Parties
The following transactions were done between related parties:
CZK m
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Key members of the management* and the Supervisory Board
Operating expenses
(57)
(23)
CZK m
Key members of the management* and the Supervisory Board Loans and receivables to customers
Due to customers
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
20
19
*Includes members of the Management Board and other Key Executive Managers.
31
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.17 Risk Management
The Group aims to achieve competitive returns at an acceptable risk level as part of its business activities. Risk management covers the control of risks associated with all business activities in the environment in which the Group operates and ensures that the risks taken are in compliance with regulatory limits, as well as falling within its risk appetite.
Risk management policies and practices have not changed since 31 December 2019 and are described in the Consolidated Annual Report for 2019.
8.17.1 Capital Management
Regulatory Capital and its components and capital adequacy:
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Regulatory Capital
27,013
22,652
Tier 1
22,411
20,651
Tier 2
4,602
2,001
RWA
128,621
125,629
out of which Credit Risk
114,359
111,175
out of which Operational Risk
13,170
13,343
out of which CVA
1,092
1,111
out of which Trading Book
0
0
Capital adequacy (%)
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
RWA Density*
45.9%
52.9%
CET1 Ratio
17.4%
16.4%
Tier 1 Ratio
17.4%
16.4%
Total Capital Ratio (CAR)
21.0%
18.0%
* RWA density is calculated in compliance with BIS Working Papers: Leverage and Risk Weighted Capital Requirements.
The framework used for capital management involves monitoring and complying with the capital adequacy limit in accordance with the Basel III rules codified in Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012, as amended (hereafter "CRR"), Directive 2013/36/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms, amending Directive 2002/87/EC and repealing Directives 2006/48/EC and 2006/49/EC, as amended (hereafter "CRD"), and Directive (EU) 2014/59 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of credit institutions and investment firms, as amended (hereafter "BRRD"), and their implementing measures. This European regulatory framework was significantly revised in May 2019 by adoption of the so-called Banking Package, which introduced amendments to, inter alia, CRR
32
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
(hereafter "CRR II")18, CRD (hereafter "CRD V")19and BRRD (hereafter "BRRD II")20. Furthermore, from a Czech law perspective, the regulatory framework comprises mainly of Banking Act No. 21/1992 Coll., as amended, CNB Decree No. 163/2014 Coll., as amended, and Act No. 374/2015 Coll., on recovery and resolution in the financial market, as amended.
In order to calculate the regulatory capital requirement for credit risk, on individual as well as on consolidated basis, the Bank uses the standardised (STA) approach. To calculate the regulatory capital requirement for operational risk, the Bank uses the alternative standardised approach (ASA) on an individual basis. The standardised approach (TSA) is used to calculate the capital requirement for operational risk on a consolidated basis for the rest of the Group. The Bank calculates regulatory capital requirements against the market risk of the trading book since 3Q 2018.
The Bank issued (on 30 January 2020) subordinated Tier 2 bonds in Czech currency in the total nominal value of CZK 2.6 billion with maturity of 10 years and with call option after 5 years in order to optimise the regulatory capital structure and to strengthen capital adequacy. The bonds were issued with a fixed interest rate of 3.79% p. a. in the first 5 years.
Regulation (EU) 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019 amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 as regards the leverage ratio, the net stable funding ratio, requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities, counterparty credit risk, market risk, exposures to central counterparties, exposures to collective investment undertakings, large exposures, reporting and disclosure requirements, and Regulation (EU) No 648/2012.
Directive (EU) 2019/878 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019 amending Directive 2013/36/EU as regards exempted entities, financial holding companies, mixed financial holding companies, remuneration, supervisory measures and powers and capital conservation measures.
Directive (EU) 2019/879 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019 amending Directive 2014/59/EU as regards theloss-absorbing and
recapitalisation capacity of credit institutions and investment firms and Directive 98/26/EC.
33
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.17.2 Loans and Receivables to Banks and Customers According to Their Categorization
The following table shows categorization of receivables to banks and customers summarized according to Stages applied for measurement of allowance for credit losses:
31 Mar 2020
Loans and receivables to banks
Loans and receivables to customers
CZK m
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Performing
44,339
0
0
44,339
149,433
6,287
0
155,720
before due date
Performing
0
0
0
0
3,664
1,792
0
5,456
past due date
Total performing
44,339
0
0
44,339
153,097
8,079
0
161,176
Total non-performing
0
0
0
0
0
0
3,060
3,060
Gross loans and
44,339
0
0
44,339
153,097
8,079
3,060
164,236
receivables
Individual allowances
0
0
0
0
0
0
(269)
(269)
Portfolio allowances
0
0
0
0
(1,253)
(678)
(1,440)
(3,371)
Total allowances
0
0
0
0
(1,253)
(678)
(1,709)
(3,640)
Net loans and
44,339
0
0
44,339
151,844
7,401
1,351
160,596
receivables
31 Dec 2019
Loans and receivables to banks
Loans and receivables to customers
CZK m
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Performing
23,485
0
0
0
149,248
2,848
0
152,096
before due date
Performing
0
0
0
0
3,165
1,411
0
4,576
past due date
Total performing
23,485
0
0
0
152,413
4,259
0
156,672
Total non-performing
0
0
0
0
0
0
2,836
2,836
Gross loans and
23,485
0
0
0
152,413
4,259
2,836
159,508
receivables
Individual allowances
0
0
0
0
0
0
(275)
(275)
Portfolio allowances
0
0
0
0
(1,114)
(400)
(1,310)
(2,824)
Total allowances
0
0
0
0
(1,114)
(400)
(1,585)
(3,099)
Net loans and
23,485
0
0
0
151,299
3,859
1,251
156,409
receivables
34
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.17.3 Walk of Loss Allowances for Loans and Receivables to Customers
Walk of loss allowances for loans and receivables for the three-month period - retail customers
Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020
CZK m
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
819
284
924
2,027
Purchases and originations
60
2
2
64
Derecognition and maturities
(49)
(1)
(16)
(66)
Transfer to (out) Stage 1
76
(56)
(20)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 2
(83)
99
(16)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 3
(14)
(92)
106
0
Remeasurements, changes in models and methods
53
177
126
356
Use of allowances (write offs)
0
0
(47)
(47)
Foreign exchange adjustments
0
0
0
0
Balance at the end of the period
862
413
1,059
2,334
Quarter ended 31 Mar 2019
CZK m
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
792
253
1,947
2,992
Purchases and originations
70
2
7
79
Derecognition and maturities
(45)
(9)
(181)
(235)
Transfer to (out) Stage 1
82
(59)
(23)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 2
(31)
67
(36)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 3
(27)
(76)
103
0
Remeasurements, changes in models and methods
(77)
62
84
69
Use of allowances (write offs)
0
0
(838)
(838)
Foreign exchange adjustments
0
0
0
0
Balance at the end
764
240
1,063
2,067
of the period
35
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
Walk of loss allowances for loans and receivables for the three-month period - commercial customers
Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
CZK m
Balance at the beginning of the period
295
116
661
1 072
Purchases and originations
47
1
3
51
Derecognition and maturities
(13)
0
(3)
(16)
Transfer to (out) Stage 1
29
(20)
(9)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 2
(26)
38
(12)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 3
0
(25)
25
0
Remeasurements, changes in models and methods
58
155
34
247
Use of allowances (write offs)
0
0
(52)
(52)
Foreign exchange adjustments
1
0
3
4
Balance at the end of the period
391
265
650
1 306
Quarter ended 31 Mar 2019
CZK m
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
243
92
773
1,108
Purchases and originations
39
1
2
42
Derecognition and maturities
(6)
(2)
(7)
(15)
Transfer to (out) Stage 1
37
(24)
(13)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 2
(6)
16
(10)
0
Transfer to (out) Stage 3
(3)
(13)
16
0
Remeasurements, changes in models and methods
(49)
42
66
59
Use of allowances (write offs)
0
0
(145)
(145)
Foreign exchange adjustments
0
0
0
0
Balance at the end of the period
255
112
682
1,049
36
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.17.4 Breakdown of Loss Allowances According to Loan Type and Stages
31 Mar 2020
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
CZK m
Retail loans
862
413
1,059
2,334
Consumer Loans
704
308
886
1 898
Mortgages
6
12
20
38
Credit Cards & Overdrafts
112
75
87
274
Auto Loans and Finance Leases
36
18
45
99
Other
4
0
21
25
Commercial loans
391
265
650
1,306
Investment Loans
116
97
73
286
Working Capital
40
22
167
229
Auto & Equipment Loans and Finance Leases
111
76
237
424
Unsecured Instalment Loans and Overdraft
122
70
134
326
Inventory Financing and Other
2
0
39
41
TOTAL loss allowances for lending portfolio
1,253
678
1,709
3,640
Debt instruments measured at amortised costs
4
0
0
4
TOTAL loss allowances for financial assets
1,257
678
1,709
3,644
Financial guarantees
4
1
0
5
Loan commitments - Retail
33
6
0
39
Loan commitments - Commercial
16
3
0
19
TOTAL reserves for off-balance sheet items
53
10
0
63
31 Dec 2019
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
CZK m
Retail loans
819
284
924
2,027
Consumer Loans
663
212
762
1 637
Mortgages
5
5
18
28
Credit Cards & Overdrafts
114
54
81
249
Auto Loans and Finance Leases
33
13
41
87
Other
4
0
22
26
Commercial loans
295
116
661
1,072
Investment Loans
68
19
70
157
Working Capital
23
12
168
203
Auto & Equipment Loans and Finance Leases
87
40
264
391
Unsecured Instalment Loans and Overdraft
115
44
114
273
Inventory Financing and Other
2
1
45
48
TOTAL allowances to lending portfolio
1,114
400
1,585
3,099
Debt instruments measured at amortised costs
4
0
0
4
TOTAL allowances financial assets
1,118
400
1,585
3,103
Financial guarantees
4
1
0
5
Loan commitments - Retail
27
4
0
31
Loan commitments - Commercial
12
1
0
13
TOTAL reserves for off-balance sheet items
43
6
0
49
37
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.17.5 Coverage of Non-Performing Loans and Receivables (Stage 3)
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Retail
1,977
1,770
Commercial
1,083
1,066
Total NPL
3,060
2,836
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Retail
1,059
924
Commercial
650
661
Total loss allowances for NPL
1,709
1,585
%
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Retail
118.0%
114.5%
Commercial
120.6%
100.6%
Total NPL coverage
118.9%
109.2%
%
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Retail
2.1%
1.9%
Commercial
1.6%
1.6%
NPL Ratio
1.9%
1.8%
8.17.6 Net Impairment of Financial Assets
CZK m
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
Additions and release of loan loss allowances
(657)
(12)
Additions and release of allowances/provisions to unused commitments
(20)
(3)
Use of loan loss allowances
99
983
Income from previously written-off receivables
6
103
Write offs of uncollectable receivables
(101)
(1,039)
Change in loss allowances for Investment securities
0
0
Change in loss allowances for operating receivables
0
0
Collection expense
(11)
(18)
Net impairment of financial assets
(684)
14
38
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.17.7 Maximum Credit Risk Exposures
31 Mar 2020
Statement
Off-
Total
Available
of financial
balance
credit risk
collateral*
CZK m
position
sheet
exposure
Cash and balances with the central bank
9,993
0
9,993
0
Derivative financial instruments
762
0
762
762
Investment securities measured at FVTPL
79
0
79
0
Equity investments
79
0
79
0
Investment securities measured at FVTOCI
1
0
1
0
Equity investments
1
0
1
0
Investment securities measured at amortized cost
23,496
0
23,496
0
Treasury and corporate bonds
23,496
0
23,496
0
Hedging derivatives with positive fair values
739
0
739
0
Interest rate swaps
739
0
739
0
Change in fair value of items hedged on portfolio basis
1,080
0
1,080
0
Loans and receivables to banks
44,339
0
44,339
36,642
Current accounts at banks
5,287
0
5,287
0
Overnight deposits
25
0
25
0
Term deposits in banks payable within 3 months
0
0
0
0
Receivables arising from reverse repurchase agreements
37,316
0
37,316
36,642**
Cash collaterals granted
1,709
0
1,709
0
Other
2
0
2
0
Loans and receivables to customers
160,596
21,905
182,501
78,204
Consumer authorized overdrafts and credit cards
2,952
4,833
7,785
0
Consumer loans
40,016
1,501
41,517
0
Mortgages
47,051
5,637
52,688
45,590
Commercial loans
55,399
9,808
65,207
26,842
Auto & Equipment Finance Lease
2,687
0
2,687
2,168
Commercial
2,687
0
2,687
2,168
Retail
0
0
0
Auto & Equipment Loans
12,491
126
12,617
3,604
Commercial
10,062
126
10,188
3,604
Retail
2,429
0
2,429
0
Other loans
0
0
0
0
Commercial
0
0
0
0
Retail
0
0
0
0
Issued guarantees and credit limits on guarantees
0
1,479
1,479
234
Issued letter of credit
0
5
5
0
Other assets
6,490
0
6,490
0
Available collateral represents realisable value of collateral relevant for each loan exposure. The realisable value of collateral is capped up to the Total exposure presented in the statement of financial position on aloan-by-loan basis for the purpose of the presentation in these breakdowns.
Thereof securities obtained in reverse repurchase agreements as collateral in the amount of CZK 8,278 million were transferred as collateral according to repurchase agreements as at 31 March 2020 (31 Dec 2019: CZK 1,933 million).
39
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
31 Dec 2019
Statement
Off-
Total
Available
of financial
balance
credit risk
collateral*
CZK m
position
sheet
exposure
Cash and balances with the central bank
6,697
0
6,697
0
Derivative financial instruments
27
0
27
453
Investment securities measured at FVTPL
83
0
83
0
Equity investments
83
0
83
0
Investment securities measured at FVTOCI
1
0
1
0
Equity investments
1
0
1
0
Investment securities measured at amortized cost
25,888
0
25,888
0
Treasury and corporate bonds
25,888
0
25,888
0
Hedging derivatives with positive fair values
651
0
651
0
Interest rate swaps
651
0
651
0
Change in fair value of items hedged on portfolio basis
(239)
0
(239)
0
Loans and receivables to banks
23,485
0
23,485
22,620
Current accounts at banks
273
0
273
0
Overnight deposits
23
0
23
0
Term deposits in banks payable within 3 months
0
0
0
0
Receivables arising from reverse repurchase agreements
23,082
0
23,082
22,620**
Cash collaterals granted
81
0
81
0
Other
26
0
26
0
Loans and receivables to customers
156,409
23,099
179,508
73,568
Consumer authorized overdrafts and credit cards
3,246
4,668
7,914
0
Consumer loans
40,131
1,599
41,730
0
Mortgages
43,710
5,702
49,412
42,186
Commercial loans
53,666
11,035
64,701
25,431
Auto & Equipment Finance Lease
2,889
0
2,889
2,322
Commercial
2,889
0
2,889
2,322
Retail
0
0
0
0
Auto & Equipment Loans
12,767
96
12,863
3,629
Commercial
10,213
96
10,309
3,629
Retail
2,554
0
2,554
0
Other loans
0
0
0
0
Commercial
0
0
0
0
Retail
0
0
0
0
Issued guarantees and credit limits on guarantees
0
1,480
1,480
248
Issued letter of credit
0
1
1
0
Remaining assets
6,051
0
6,051
0
Available collateral represents realisable value of collateral relevant for each loan exposure. The realisable value of collateral is capped up to the Total exposure presented in the statement of financial position on a loan-by-loan basis for the purpose of the presentation in these breakdowns.
Thereof securities obtained in reverse repurchase agreements as collateral in the amount of CZK 1,933 million were transferred as collateral according to repurchase agreements as at 31 December 2019.
40
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.18 Fair Values of Financial Assets and Liabilities
The following table shows the carrying values and fair values of financial assets and liabilities that are not presented in the Group's statement of financial position at fair values.
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Carrying value
Fair value
Carrying value
Fair value
FINANCIAL ASSETS
Cash and balances with the central bank
9,993
9,993
6,697
6,697
Investment securities at amortised cost*
23,496
22,500
25,888
26,027
Loans and receivables to banks
44,339
44,339
23,485
23,485
Loans and receivables to customers
160,596
161,961
156,409
157,518
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
Due to banks
11,610
11,624
7,091
7,096
Due to customers
198,754
198,754
181,523
181,523
Subordinated Liabilities
4,622
4,847
2,006
1,974
Difference between the fair value and the carrying value is mainly driven by different market and effective interest rates of the government bonds.
The following table summarizes the hierarchy of fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities that are carried at fair value in the statement of financial position:
CZK m
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
FINANCIAL ASSETS
Derivative financial instruments
0
762
0
0
27
0
Investment securities measured at FVTPL
0
0
79
0
0
83
Investment securities measured at FVTOCI
0
0
1
0
0
1
Hedging derivatives with positive fair values
0
739
0
0
651
0
Change in fair value of items hedged on
0
0
1,080
0
0
(239)
portfolio basis
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
0
365
0
0
40
0
Derivative financial instruments
0
2,050
0
0
148
0
Hedging derivatives with negative fair values
0
0
304
0
0
(22)
Change in fair value of items hedged on
0
365
0
0
40
0
portfolio basis
There were no transfers between level 1 and 2 during the period of the three months ended 31 March 2020 and the year ended 31 December 2019.
The Group uses the following inputs and techniques to determine the fair value under level 1, 2 and level 3.
The level 1 is based on quoted prices for identical instruments in active markets.
The level 2 assets include mainly financial derivatives. For derivative exposures the fair value is estimated using the present value of the cash flows resulting from the transactions taking into account market inputs like FX spot and forwards rates, benchmark interest rates and swap rates.
The level 3 assets include equity instruments not traded on the market and Change in fair value of items hedged on portfolio basis where the fair value is calculated using the valuation techniques including expert appraisals.
41
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
Movement analysis of level 3 financial assets and liabilities
Total gains and
Total gains and
As at
losses in the period
As at
CZK m
Sales
Additions
losses in the period
1 Jan 2020
recognised in the
31Mar 2020
recognised in OCI
profit or loss
Investment securities
1
0
0
0
0
1
at FVTOCI
Investment securities
83
0
0
(5)
0
79
at FVTPL
Total
84
0
0
(5)
0
80
Total gains and
Total gains and
As at
As at
losses in the period
CZK m
Sales
Additions
losses in the period
31 Dec
1 Jan 2019
recognised in the
recognised in OCI
2019
profit and loss
Investment securities
1
0
0
0
0
1
at FVTOCI
Investment securities
58
0
0
25
0
83
at FVTPL
Total
59
0
0
25
0
84
42
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
8.19 Subsequent Events
On 1 April 2020 the Bank completed the acquisition of Wüstenrot - stavební spořitelna a.s, and Wüstenrot hypoteční banka a.s. ("Wüstenrot CZ"). The purchase price paid for 100% shares in Wüstenrot CZ was EUR 175,000,000 (CZK 4,484 million).21Total shareholder's equity of both companies at the time of acquisition was CZK 5,305 million.
On 19 March 2020 the Bank voluntarily began to provide postponement of loan instalments to its clients who applied for such postponement. The Bank is currently assessing expected impact on loss allowances in relation to Act No 177/2020 Coll. on certain measures related to repayment of loans in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and client's application for postponement of the loan instalments processed after 31 March 2020. By the end of April 2020, 16% of retail and 12% of commercial customers applied for the postponement of the loan instalments.
Act No 177/2020 Coll. on certain measures related to repayment of loans in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic has been passed on 17 April 2020. It allows clients to apply for 3- or 6-months postponement of instalments of both consumer and commercial loans concluded up to 2 March 2020. The Bank is entitled to charge an interest during the postponement period. This measure will have potential consequences on the Bank's income.
The Bank also closely monitors the development of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical consequences of the pandemic as well as economic consequences of the measures adopted by the Czech government with the aim to prevent spreading of the infection might have negative impact on the market environment in which the Bank operates. The Management Board of the Bank will continue to re-assess and adjust the Bank's strategy and operations in order to be able to face those impacts immediately. This situation might lead in 2020 to material changes in the operational performance of the Bank and might negatively impact the cost of risk.
The Management Board of the Bank decided on 23 April 2020 to narrow the product offer of its subsidiary MONETA Leasing, s.r.o which should in the future focus solely on finance leasing products. Enquiries for loan financing from existing clients will be covered by the Bank's product proposition.
21Purchase price in the amount of EUR 175 million was converted to MONETA's functional currency CZK at the FX rate of 25.62 CZK/EUR using a foreign exchange forward contract traded on December 12, 2019.
43
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
9 Management Affidavit
To the best of our knowledge, we believe that this consolidated financial report gives a true and fair view of the Group's financial position, business activities and results for the three months of 2020, as well as of the outlook for the development of the Group's financial situation, business activities and results.
Prague, 4 May 2020
Signed on behalf of the Management Board:
Tomáš Spurný
CEO and Chairman of the Management Board
Jan Friček
CFO and Member of the Management Board
44
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
10 Alternative Performance Measures
In this report, certain financial data and measures are presented which are not calculated pursuant to any accounting standard and which are therefore non-IFRS measures and alternative performance measures as defined in the European Securities and Markets Authority Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures. These financial data and measures are, core cost of risk, core customer deposits, core NPL coverage, cost of funds, cost of risk, cost to income ratio, dividend yield, excess capital, excess liquidity, LCR, legacy NPL, liquid assets, liquidity buffer, loan to deposit ratio, net interest margin, net non-interest income, new production / new volume, NPL / Non-performing loans, NPL ratio, online sales/origination/production/volume, operational risk, opportunistic repo operations, reported return on tangible equity, return on average assets, RWA, tangible equity, total NPL coverage, yield on net customer loans / loan portfolio yield. All alternative performance measures included in this document are calculated for the specified period.
These alternative performance measures are included to (i) extend the financial disclosure also to metrics which are used, along with IFRS measures, by the management for evaluation of the Group's performance, and (ii) provide to investors further basis, along with IFRS measures, for measuring the Group's performance. Because of the discretion that the Group has in defining these measures and calculating the reported amounts, care should be taken in comparing these various measures with similar measures used by other companies. These measures should not be used as a substitute for evaluating the performance of the Group based on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Group's results as reported under IFRS and set out in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group, and investors should not place any undue reliance on non-IFRS measures. Non-IFRS measures presented in this report should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the Group to invest in the growth of the business, or as measures of cash that will be available to the Group to meet its obligations. Investors should rely primarily on the Group's IFRS results and use the non-IFRS measures only as supplemental means for evaluating the performance of the Group.
45
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
11 Glossary
Annualised
Adjusted so as to reflect the relevant rate on the full year basis
ARAD
Public database that is part of the information service of the Czech National Bank. It is uniform
system of presenting time series of aggregated data for individual statistics and financial
market areas.
Average balance of
Two-point average of the beginning and ending balances of Due to banks and Due to
due to banks and due
customers for the period
to customers
Average balance of
Two-point average of the beginning and ending balances of Net Interest Earning Assets for the
net interest earning
period
assets
Average balance of
Two-point average of the beginning and ending balances of Loans and receivables to
net loans to
customers for the period
customers
Bank
MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
Bps
Basis points
Capital Adequacy
Regulatory capital expressed as a percentage of RWA
Ratio or CAR or Total
Capital Adequacy
Ratio
CAGR
Compound Annual Growth Rate
CEO
Chief Executive Officer
CET1 Capital Ratio or
CET1 Capital as a percentage of RWA (calculated pursuant to CRR)
CET1 ratio
CET1 of CET1 Capital
Common equity tier 1 capital represents regulatory capital which mainly consists of capital
instruments and other items provided in the Article 26 of CRR, such as paid-up registered
share capital, share premium, retained profits, disclosed reserves and reserves for general
banking risks, which must be netted off against accumulated losses, certain deferred tax
assets, certain intangible assets and shares held by the Bank itself (calculated pursuant to
CRR).
CNB
Czech National Bank
CoR or Cost of Risk (%
Net impairment of loans and receivables for the period divided by average balance of net loans
Avg Net Customer
to customers.
Loans)
MONETA uses the cost of risk measure because it describes the development of the credit risk
in relative terms to its average loan portfolio balance.
Core CoR or Core Cost
Net impairment of financial assets for the period divided by average balance of net loans to
of Risk (% Avg Net
customers excluding gain from monetisation of NPLs.
Customer Loans)
MONETA uses the Core Cost of Risk measure because the reported CoR is impacted by non-
recurring gains from monetisation of NPLs.
Core customer
Due to customers excluding repo operations.
deposits
MONETA uses this measure to show customer deposits without repo operations.
Core NPL Coverage
Ratio (expressed as a percentage) of Loss allowances for NPL to total NPL receivables.
MONETA uses the core NPL coverage measure because it shows the degree to which its Stage
3 loan portfolio is covered by loss allowances for losses created for the Stage 3 loans.
Cost of Funds (% Avg
Interest expense and similar charges for the period divided by Average balance of due to banks
Deposits)
and due to customers.
MONETA uses the cost of funds measure because it represents a relative measure of
MONETA's cost of funding to its overall funding base comprised primarily of customer
deposits.
Cost of Funds on Core
Interest expense and similar charges on customer deposits for the period divided by average
Customer Deposits (%
balance customer deposits, excl. repo operations
Avg Deposits)
Cost to Income Ratio
Ratio (expressed as a percentage) of total operating expenses for the period to total operating
income for the period.
MONETA uses the cost to income ratio measure because it reflects the cost efficiency in
relative terms to generated revenues.
Credit Valuation
The difference between the risk-free portfolio value and the fair value of the portfolio that
Adjustment or CVA
takes into account the possibility of a counterparty's default (calculated in accordance with
CRR).
46
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
CRR
Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013
on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending
Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012, as amended.
CSA
Credit Support Annex, a legal document which regulates credit support (collateral) for
derivative transactions.
CTI
Czech Trade Inspection Authority
Customer deposits
Due to customers
CZK
Czech Koruna
Excess capital
Capital exceeding the management target CAR capital ratio of 14.9%.
MONETA uses the excess capital measure because it describes the MONETA's capital in excess
of capital held to maintain its target CAR and thus represents the amount of capital which
could potentially be used for growth, both organic and inorganic, or paid out to its
shareholders.
FTE
The average recalculated number of employees during the period is an average of the figures
reported to Czech Statistical Authority (CSA) on a monthly basis in accordance with Article 15
of Czech Act No. 518/2004. The figures reported to CSA equal to quotient of the following
nominator and the following denominator. The nominator is defined as all hours worked by
all employees, their related leaves/holidays and their related sick days. The denominator
represents a number of standard working hours per an employee and a month.
FVTOCI
Financial assets measured at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income
FVTPL
Financial assets measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss
GDP
Gross Domestic Product
Gross performing
Performing Loans and Receivables to customers as determined in accordance with the Bank's
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting
Standards Board, the International Accounting Standards (IASs) adopted by the International
Accounting Standards Board, the Standing Interpretation Committee abstracts (SICs) and the
International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee abstracts (IFRICs) as adopted or
issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee, in each case, as
codified in the Commission Regulation (EC) No. 1126/2008 of 3 November 2008 adopting
certain international accounting standards in accordance with Regulation (EC) No. 1606/2002
of the European Parliament and of the Council, as amended, or otherwise endorsed for use in
the European Union.
Investment securities
Equity and debt securities in the Group´s portfolio, consist of securities measured at amortised
cost, fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) and fair value through profit
or loss (FVTPL)
k
thousands
Liquid Assets
Liquid assets comprise of cash and balances with central banks, investment securities and
receivables to banks.
Liquidity Coverage
Liquidity Coverage Ratio measures the ratio (expressed as a percentage) of a Group's buffer
Ratio or LCR
of high-quality liquid assets to its projected net liquidity outflows over a 30-day stress period,
as calculated in accordance with CRR and EU Regulation 2015/61
Loan to Deposit Ratio
Loan to deposit ratio calculated as net loans and receivables to customers divided by customer
or L/D Ratio
deposits.
MONETA uses the loan to deposit ratio measure because this metric is used by the
Management of MONETA to assess its liquidity level.
m
Millions
MONETA Auto
MONETA Auto, s.r.o.
MONETA Leasing
MONETA Leasing, s.r.o.
Net Customer Loans
Net loans and receivables to customers
Net Income or Profit
Profit for the period after tax, on consolidated basis unless this report states otherwise.
after Tax or Net profit
Net Interest Earning
Cash and balances with the central bank, investment securities loans and receivables to banks,
Assets
loans and receivables to customers
Net Non-Interest
Total operating income less Net interest income for the period.
Income
MONETA uses the net non-interest income measure because this is an important metric for
assessing and control of the diversity of revenue streams.
New Volume / New
Aggregate of loan principal disbursed in the period for non-revolving loans
Production
47
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
NIM or Net Interest
Net interest income divided by Average balance of net interest earning assets.
Margin (% Avg Int
MONETA uses the net interest margin measure because this metric represents the primary
Earning Assets)
measure of profitability showing margin between interest earned on interest earning assets
(mainly loans to customers) and paid on interest bearing liabilities (mainly customer deposits)
in relative terms to the average balance of interest earning assets.
No.
Number
NPL Coverage or Total
Ratio (expressed as a percentage) of Loss allowances for loans and advances to customers to
NPL Coverage
NPL receivables.
MONETA uses the NPL coverage measure because it shows the degree to which its Stage 3
loan portfolio is covered by total loss allowances created for credit losses.
NPL Ratio or Non-
Ratio (expressed as a percentage) of total gross receivables categorized as non-performing to
Performing Loans
total gross receivables.
Ratio
MONETA uses the NPL ratio measure because it's the key indicator of portfolio quality and
allows comparison to the market and peers.
NPL/Non-Performing
Non-performing loans as determined in accordance with the Bank´s loan receivables
Loans
categorization rules (Substandard, Doubtful, Loss) and pursuant to CNB Decree 163/2014
Coll., Stage 3 according to IFRS 9.
OCI
Other Comprehensive Income
Online / Fully online
Online volume/sale represents volume from leads initiated through digital channels and
volume / sales /
disbursed either through digital channels or branches; fully online volume /sales = volume
origination /
from leads both initiated and disbursed in digital channels; online initiated = volume from
production
leads initiated in digital channels but disbursed at branch.
MONETA uses the online sales/origination/production/volume because it reflects the
production of MONETA's digital/online distribution channels.
Q
Quarter
Regulatory Capital
CET1 (calculated pursuant to CRR) as MONETA, as at the date hereof, has not issued any
Additional Tier 1 Capital or Tier 2 Capital instruments or items.
Return on Equity or
Return on equity calculated as annualized profit after tax for the period divided by total equity
RoE
Return on Tangible
Consolidated profit after tax divided by tangible equity.
Equity or RoTE or
MONETA uses the RoTE measure because it is one of the key performance indicators used to
RoTE
assess MONETA's rentability of tangible capital.
Risk Adjusted
Calculated as total operating income less Net impairment of financial assets
Operating Income
Risk Adjusted Yield (%
Interest and similar income from loans to customers less net impairment of financial assets
Avg Net Customer
divided by average balance of net loans to customers.
Loans)
Risk-Weighted Assets
Risk weighted assets (calculated pursuant to CRR)
or RWA or risk
exposure
RoAA or Return on
Return on average assets calculated as profit after tax for the year divided by Average balance
Average Assets
of total assets. Average balance of total assets is calculated as two point average from total
assets as at the end of current year and prior year (31 December).
MONETA uses the RoAA measure because it is one of the key performance indicators used to
assess MONETA's rentability of assets.
RWA density
Ratio of RWA to the Leverage Exposure (consisting of On&Off-balance sheet Gross Loans and
receivables and counterparty credit risk)
Small Business
Entrepreneurs and small companies with an annual turnover of up to CZK 60 million
Small business (new)
New Volume of unsecured instalment loans and receivables to customers
production
SME
An enterprise with an annual turnover of up to CZK 200 million
Tangible Equity
Calculated as total equity less intangible assets and goodwill
Tier 1 Capital
The aggregate of CET1 Capital and Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
Tier 1 capital as a percentage of RWA
Tier 2 Capital
Regulatory capital which consists of capital instruments, subordinated loans and other items
(including certain unsecured subordinated debt obligations with payment restrictions)
provided in Article 62 of CRR.
Trading book
Trading book according to the Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 of the European Parliament and
of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and
investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012, as amended (article 4, para
86).
48
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Consolidated financial report
as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in CZK millions unless otherwise stated)
Yield on net customer loans (% Avg Net Customer Loans)
Interest and similar income from loans to customer divided by Average balance of net loans to customers.
MONETA uses the yield on net customer loans measure because it represents interest generated on the loan portfolio in relative terms to its average balance and is one of the key performance indicators of its lending activities.