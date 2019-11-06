Moneta Money Bank : group results as of 30 September 2019

Low cost of risk charge of 27 basis points resulting from successful completion of legacy NPL portfolio disposals as well as benign

Generated gain of CZK 331 million from successful disposal of legacy NPL portfolio in nominal value of CZK 2.6 billion

Delivered consolidated net profit of CZK 3.1 billion, resulting in a Return on Tangible Equity of 17.8% on year to date basis.

The client growth was driven primarily by promotional campaign on saving accounts and supported by strong growth in mobile banking clients (up 37.7%

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital adequacy ratio of 18.1% supported by Tier 2 bond issuance of CZK 2 billion, focused risk weighted assets management in commercial segment has brought capital savings of CZK 573 million during 2019.

Year to date MONETA included CZK 307 million of current year net profit into its regulatory capital base (incorporating 10% of 2019 net profit).

MONETA received a further 20 basis points reduction of Pillar II requirement from CNB, i.e. from the current 2.6% to 2.4% effective January 1 st , 2020. Taking into account this positive change and further increase of countercyclical buffer, the total capital requirement of MONETA will change from current 14.60% to 14.65% from 1 January 2020.

MONETA also received approval from CNB for a share buyback program up to 11 million shares (up to CZK 1 billion).

Commenting on MONETA's third quarter of 2019 results, Tomáš Spurný, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of MONETA, said:

"I am grateful to the MONETA team for delivering results which are meeting and exceeding our commitments to shareholders. Most importantly, we are gradually improving our core profitability, additionally our overall net profit is still supported by successful NPL disposals which have provided extraordinary gains over the last three years and this opportunity is now practically exhausted. Going forward, we must focus on recurrent and sustainable performance into the future. Our results indicate we are on the right track."

OUTLOOK

Based upon results achieved during the post three quarters, the Management Board has revised estimates and guidance and further improved guidance. The Management Board expects the following:

MONETA's guidance for 2019:

Metrics Initial Previous Current Guidance Guidance Guidance 6 Feb 2019 1 Aug 2019 6 Nov 2019 Total Operating Income (CZK bn) ≥10.3 ≥10.3 ≥10.4 Cost Base (CZK bn) ≤5.0 ≤5.0 ≤5.0 Cost of Risk (bps) 45 - 55 35 - 45 30 - 40 Cost of Risk - excluding legacy NPL sales (bps) 70 - 80 60 - 70 55 - 65 Effective Tax Rate 20% 20% 19.5% Consolidated Net Profit (CZK bn) ≥3.7 ≥3.8 ≥4.0 Dividend per Share before taxes (CZK) ≥5.4 ≥6.65 ≥6.65 Earnings per Share (CZK) ≥7.2 ≥7.4 ≥7.8 Return on Tangible Equity ≥15.5% ≥16.0% ≥16.5%

The Management Board of MONETA has published on its webpages in the section Investor Relation the invitation to shareholders meeting which will be held on 26 November 2019. The agenda of the meeting contains proposals to approve interim dividend in the amount of CZK 3.30 gross per share and share buy back program up to 11 million shares or up to CZK 1 billion.

