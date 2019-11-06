Moneta Money Bank : group results as of 30 September 2019
Prague, 6 November 2019
MONETA GROUP RESULTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
MONETA delivered net profit of CZK 3.1 billion and increased recurring
profitability by 13.3%
MONETA continues to show strong growth and excellent profitability, combined with solid capital and liquidity positions
GROWTH
Continued strong growth in retail lending of 22.3%year-on-year, supported by excellent growth in our mortgage franchise (up 45.4% year-on-year) and sustained growth in consumer lending (up 9.3% year-on-year).
Significant growth in small business lending of 60.6%year-on-year, complemented by a stable position in SME lending.
Accelerated core customer deposits growth of 21.5%year-on-year supported by successful promo campaign on opening saving accounts through digital channels (retail segment grew by 20.3% year- on-year where number of saving accounts increased by 23,2 %.year-on-year, commercial segment grew by 23.9% year-on-year).
Growth of client base quadrupled year on year, reaching 27.7 thousand of additional customers on net basis.
The client growth was driven primarily by promotional campaign on saving accounts and supported by strong growth in mobile banking clients (up 37.7%year-on-year).
Credit cards and overdrafts balances decreased by 4.8%year-on-year.
PROFITABILITY
Delivered consolidated net profit of CZK 3.1 billion, resulting in a Return on Tangible Equity of 17.8% on year to date basis.
Increased total operating income, up 4.1%year-on-year, driven mainly by a 8.7% year-on-year growth in net interest income, and accompanied by solid growth in net fee and commission income of 7.2% year-on-year.
Generated gain of CZK 331 million from successful disposal of legacy NPL portfolio in nominal value of CZK 2.6 billion
Expansion of cost base by 7.3%year-on-year was driven by higher contribution into resolution and recovery fund as well as due to continued investments into MONETA´s IT infrastructure and digitalization, resulting in increased depreciation and amortization costs.
Low cost of risk charge of 27 basis points resulting from successful completion of legacy NPL portfolio disposals as well as benignmacro-economic environment.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Capital adequacy ratio of 18.1% supported by Tier 2 bond issuance of CZK 2 billion, focused risk weighted assets management in commercial segment has brought capital savings of CZK 573 million during 2019.
Year to date MONETA included CZK 307 million of current year net profit into its regulatory capital base (incorporating 10% of 2019 net profit).
MONETA received a further 20 basis points reduction of Pillar II requirement from CNB, i.e. from the current 2.6% to 2.4% effective January 1st, 2020. Taking into account this positive change and further increase of countercyclical buffer, the total capital requirement of MONETA will change from current 14.60% to 14.65% from 1 January 2020.
MONETA also received approval from CNB for a share buyback program up to 11 million shares (up to CZK 1 billion).
Commenting on MONETA's third quarter of 2019 results, Tomáš Spurný, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of MONETA, said:
"I am grateful to the MONETA team for delivering results which are meeting and exceeding our commitments to shareholders. Most importantly, we are gradually improving our core profitability, additionally our overall net profit is still supported by successful NPL disposals which have provided extraordinary gains over the last three years and this opportunity is now practically exhausted. Going forward, we must focus on recurrent and sustainable performance into the future. Our results indicate we are on the right track."
OUTLOOK
Based upon results achieved during the post three quarters, the Management Board has revised estimates and guidance and further improved guidance. The Management Board expects the following:
MONETA's guidance for 2019:
Metrics
Initial
Previous
Current
Guidance
Guidance
Guidance
6 Feb 2019
1 Aug 2019
6 Nov 2019
Total Operating Income (CZK bn)
≥10.3
≥10.3
≥10.4
Cost Base (CZK bn)
≤5.0
≤5.0
≤5.0
Cost of Risk (bps)
45 - 55
35 - 45
30 - 40
Cost of Risk - excluding legacy NPL sales (bps)
70 - 80
60 - 70
55 - 65
Effective Tax Rate
20%
20%
19.5%
Consolidated Net Profit (CZK bn)
≥3.7
≥3.8
≥4.0
Dividend per Share before taxes (CZK)
≥5.4
≥6.65
≥6.65
Earnings per Share (CZK)
≥7.2
≥7.4
≥7.8
Return on Tangible Equity
≥15.5%
≥16.0%
≥16.5%
The Management Board of MONETA has published on its webpages in the section Investor Relation the invitation to shareholders meeting which will be held on 26 November 2019. The agenda of the meeting contains proposals to approve interim dividend in the amount of CZK 3.30 gross per share and share buy back program up to 11 million shares or up to CZK 1 billion.
Consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period ended 30 September 2019 (not audited)
CZK m
2019 YtD
2018 YtD
% Change
Interest and similar income
6,574
5,700
15.3%
Interest expense and similar charges
(663)
(263)
152.1%
Net interest income
5,911
5,437
8.7%
Fee and commission income
1,667
1,600
4.2%
Fee and commission expense
(218)
(248)
(12.1%)
Net fee and commission income
1,449
1,352
7.2%
Dividend income
1
2
(50.0%)
Net income from financial operations
382
298
28.2%
Other operating income
91
436
(79.1%)
Total operating income
7,834
7,525
4.1%
Personnel expenses
(1,692)
(1,743)
(2.9%)
Administrative expenses*
(943)
(1,106)
(14.7%)
Depreciation and amortisation
(719)
(428)
68.0%
Regulatory charges*
(139)
(89)
56.2%
Other operating expenses*
(225)
(99)
127.3%
Total operating expenses
(3,718)
(3,465)
7.3%
Profit for the period before tax and net impairment of financial assets
4,116
4,060
1.4%
Net impairment of financial assets
(301)
0
n/a
Profit for the period before tax
3,815
4,060
(6.0%)
Taxes on income
(745)
(697)
6.9%
Profit for the period after tax
3,070
3,363
(8.7%)
*Administrative expenses" and "Other operating expenses" for 2018 have been restated to reflect newly added line "Regulatory charges."
Portfolio development, gross performing loans and receivables to customers
CZK m
30-Sep-19
30-Sep-18
YoY change
Consumer Loans
40,083
36,661
9.3%
Mortgages
40,672
27,972
45.4%
Credit Card & Overdraft
3,305
3,472
(4.8%)
Auto Loans and Leases
2,666
2,821
(5.5%)
Other
4
18
(78.4%)
Retail Loan Balance
86,730
70,944
22.3%
Investment Loans
35,903
36,364
(1.3%)
Working Capital
9,265
9,686
(4.4%)
Auto & Equipment Loans and Leases
14,134
14,481
(2.4%)
Small business lending
6,434
4,008
60.6%
Commercial Loan Balances
65,736
64,540
1.9%
Management's presentation of 3Q 2019 results will start at 9:00 am CET on 6 November 2019. Dial in numbers:
