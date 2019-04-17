Log in
Monex : About today's Monex Group media coverage

04/17/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

About today's Monex Group media coverage

TOKYO, April 18, 2019 - A Nikkei's article today on the Company's consolidated net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2019 reporting 50% decrease from the previous year is not based on the Company's announcement.

In the consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2019 that was announced in January 2019, the quarterly profit attributable to owners of the Company showed a decrease of 42% from the previous fiscal year. The Company continues to face the tough and challenging business environment.

The Company's financial announcement of the fiscal year ending March 2019 is scheduled for April 25, 2019.

Contact: Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 03:07:06 UTC
