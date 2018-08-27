Monex : Announcement of Change in Personnel of Subsidiary

Announcement of Change in Personnel of Subsidiary

TOKYO, August 27, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces change in personnel of Monex, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

Monex, Inc.

Personnel Change

Effective August 27 , 2018

Name New Position Current Position Seiji Sakuma General Manager, Internal Audit Office －

Contact: Akiko Kato Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano Corporate Communications Office Investor Relations, Financial Control Department Monex Group, Inc. Monex Group, Inc. +81-3-4323-8698 +81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.