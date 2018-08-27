Log in
MONEX GROUP, INC.
Monex : Announcement of Change in Personnel of Subsidiary

08/27/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Announcement of Change in Personnel of Subsidiary

TOKYO, August 27, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces change in personnel of Monex, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

Monex, Inc.

Personnel Change

Effective August 27 , 2018

Name

New Position

Current Position

Seiji Sakuma

General Manager, Internal Audit Office

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 03:01:02 UTC
