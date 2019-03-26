Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management, Personnel and Organization

Log in
0
03/26/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

Announcement of Changes in Management, Personnel and Organization

TOKYO, March 27, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in management, personnel and organization of its group companies named below in order to strengthen management structure and enhance collaboration among group companies.

Oki Matsumoto, Representative Executive Officer and President of the Company, will become Representative Director and Chairman of Monex, Inc. ("Monex") and Chairman of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"). The Company will further promote group-wide management more than ever.

In Monex, Yuko Seimei, Executive Vice President, will newly become Representative Director and President, and will be responsible for its management while cooperating with group companies.

In addition, three Executive Directors of Coincheck will concurrently serve as Executive Directors of the Company to enhance cooperation with group companies, and in Monex, diverse employees will be aggressively promoted to managerial positions.

With the new management structure, we expect to further revitalize the organization, move our business forward with more flexibility, and realize synergy effects among the group companies:

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex, Inc.

Coincheck, Inc.

Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.

I. Monex Group, Inc.

1.Changes in Responsibilities of Executive Officer Effective April 1, 2019

Name

Responsibilities (new)

Responsibilities (old)

- Planning

- Planning

Yuko Seimei

- Japan Segment

- Japan Segment

- Investment business

[Supplementary Information] Management of the Company

Responsibilities of Executive Officers (As of April 1, 2019)

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Other important positions in the

group

Oki

Representative

Chairman and Chief

- Representative Director &

Matsumoto

Executive

Chairman, Monex, Inc.

Executive Officer

Officer &

- Chairman of the Board of

- Overall management

President

Directors, TradeStation Group, Inc.

- Monex Zero

- Chairman, Coincheck, Inc.

Yuko

Senior

- Planning

- Representative Director &

Seimei

Executive

- Japan Segment

President, Monex, Inc.

Officer

- Investment business

- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.

Toshihiko

Senior

- Representative Director &

Katsuya

Executive

- Crypto Asset business

President, Coincheck, Inc.

Officer

1

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Other important positions in the

group

Satoshi

Executive

Chief Financial Officer

- Managing Director & Senior

Hasuo

Officer

Executive Director, Monex, Inc.

- Financial controls

- Director, Monex Finance

- Asia-Pacific Segment

Corporation

- Risk management

- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.

Kiminori

Executive

- Japan Segment

- Representative Director &

Kaneko

Officer

Executive Vice President, Monex,

Inc.

Takashi

Executive

Chief Strategic Officer

- Director & Chief Strategic Officer,

Oyagi

Officer

- US Segment

TradeStation Group, Inc.

John

Executive

- US Segment

- Director & President, TradeStation

Bartleman

Officer

Group, Inc.

Shoji

Executive

Chief Quality Officer/

Kuwashima

Officer

Vice Chairman

- Human resources

- Managing Director, Monex, Inc.

- Quality controls

- Corporate

communications

- Information security

Hisashi

Executive

Chief Administrative

- Managing Director& Vice

Tanaami

Officer

Officer

Chairman, Monex, Inc.

- Internal controls

Masaki

Executive

- Crypto Asset business

- Managing Director, Coincheck, Inc.

Ueda

Officer

2. Executive Officer Resignation

Effective March 31, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Koichi Tateno

(Resign) *

Senior Executive Officer

Chief Investment Officer

* Will become Senior Advisor on April 1, 2019.

3. Organizational Change

The Company will integrate Finance Department into Financial Control Department effective April 1, 2019.

4. Management and Personnel Changes

Effective April 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Koichi Tateno

Senior Advisor

Senior Executive Officer

Chief Investment Officer

Takuya Yamanaka

Executive Director

-

& General Manager of Human

(*1)

Resource Department

2

Name

New Position

Current Position

Executive Director

General Manager,

Internal Audit Office

Seiji Sakuma

General Manager,

& General Manager,

Internal Audit Office

Audit Committee Office

Koichiro Wada (*2)

Executive Director

-

Monex Zero Office

Yusuke Otsuka (*3)

Executive Director

-

Strategic Planning Office

Neal Sato (*4)

Executive Director in charge of

-

global engineering collaborations

Executive Officer and Chief

Administrative Officer

Executive Officer and Chief

Hisashi Tanaami (*5)

General Manager, CEO Office

Administrative Officer

& General Manager,

General Manager, CEO Office

Audit Committee Office

(*1) Will continue to serve as Senior Executive Director, Monex, Inc.

(*2) Will be promoted to and concurrently serve as Senior Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.

(*3) Will continue to serve as Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.

(*4) Will be promoted to and concurrently serve as Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.

(*5) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Monex, Inc.

II. Monex, Inc.

Monex, Inc. decided to change its personnel effective April 1, 2019 as described below.

1.Representative Director Changes Effective April 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Oki Matsumoto

Representative Director &

Representative Director &

Chairman

President

Yuko Seimei

Representative Director &

Executive Vice President

President

Biographical information of new Representative Director & President (As of Apr. 1, 2019)

Name

Yuko Seimei

(Date of Birth: September 8, 1977)

Biography

Mar. 2001

Graduated from Kyoto University (Department of Economics)

Apr. 2001

Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

Dec. 2006

Joined MKS Partners Ltd

Feb. 2009

Joined Monex Group, Inc.

Mar. 2013

Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc.

3

Jun. 2015 Senior Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc. Jun. 2016 Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc.

Dec. 2016 Representative Director, Monex Ventures, Inc.

Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.

Apr. 2017 Senior Executive Director (Johmu), Monex, Inc. Oct. 2017 Senior Executive Director (Senmu) , Monex, Inc.

Mar. 2018 Managing Director, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.

Apr. 2018 Senior Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc. (Present) Apr. 2018 Executive Vice President, Monex, Inc.

Apr. 2018 Director, TradeStation Group, Inc. (Present)

Apr. 2019 Representative Director & President, Monex, Inc.

2. Executive Director Change

Effective March 31, 2019

Name

Responsibilities (new)

Responsibilities (old)

Yasuyuki Kotera*

(Resign)

Executive Director

* Expected to become Managing Director of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc. on April 1, 2019.

3. Management and Personnel Changes

Effective April 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Yuya Asamura

Associate Director in charge of

-

Corporate Finance Department

Kazunari Ohuchi

General Manager,

General Manager,

Internal Audit Office

Accounting & Finance Department

General Manager,

General Manager,

Rikiji Maki

Marketing Department

& General Manager, TradeStation

Products Department

Promotion Office

Hiroshi Iino

General Manager,

-

Customer Service Planning Office

General Manager,

General Manager,

Shinichiro Yamada

Marketing Department

Products Department

& General Manager, TradeStation

Promotion Office

Koichi Inazawa

General Manager, Corporate

-

Administration Department

4

Name

New Position

Current Position

Tomokazu Furukawa

General Manager, Accounting &

-

Finance Department

III.Coincheck, Inc.

1.Management Changes Effective April 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Oki Matsumoto

Managing Director & Chairman

Managing Director

Koichiro Wada

Senior Executive Director

Executive Director

Neal Sato

Executive Director

-

IV. Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partnership, Inc.

1.

Management Resignation

Effective March 31, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Yuko Seimei

(Resign)

Managing Director

2.

Management Change

Effective April 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Yasuyuki Kotera

Managing Director

-

Contact: Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

5

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 02:54:01 UTC
