Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management, Personnel and Organization

Announcement of Changes in Management, Personnel and Organization

TOKYO, March 27, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in management, personnel and organization of its group companies named below in order to strengthen management structure and enhance collaboration among group companies.

Oki Matsumoto, Representative Executive Officer and President of the Company, will become Representative Director and Chairman of Monex, Inc. ("Monex") and Chairman of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"). The Company will further promote group-wide management more than ever.

In Monex, Yuko Seimei, Executive Vice President, will newly become Representative Director and President, and will be responsible for its management while cooperating with group companies.

In addition, three Executive Directors of Coincheck will concurrently serve as Executive Directors of the Company to enhance cooperation with group companies, and in Monex, diverse employees will be aggressively promoted to managerial positions.

With the new management structure, we expect to further revitalize the organization, move our business forward with more flexibility, and realize synergy effects among the group companies:

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex, Inc.

Coincheck, Inc.

Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.

I. Monex Group, Inc.

1.Changes in Responsibilities of Executive Officer Effective April 1, 2019