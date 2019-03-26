Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management, Personnel and Organization
TOKYO, March 27, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in management, personnel and organization of its group companies named below in order to strengthen management structure and enhance collaboration among group companies.
Oki Matsumoto, Representative Executive Officer and President of the Company, will become Representative Director and Chairman of Monex, Inc. ("Monex") and Chairman of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"). The Company will further promote group-wide management more than ever.
In Monex, Yuko Seimei, Executive Vice President, will newly become Representative Director and President, and will be responsible for its management while cooperating with group companies.
In addition, three Executive Directors of Coincheck will concurrently serve as Executive Directors of the Company to enhance cooperation with group companies, and in Monex, diverse employees will be aggressively promoted to managerial positions.
With the new management structure, we expect to further revitalize the organization, move our business forward with more flexibility, and realize synergy effects among the group companies:
Monex Group, Inc.
Monex, Inc.
Coincheck, Inc.
Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.
I. Monex Group, Inc.
1.Changes in Responsibilities of Executive Officer Effective April 1, 2019
Name
Responsibilities (new)
Responsibilities (old)
- Planning
- Planning
Yuko Seimei
- Japan Segment
- Japan Segment
- Investment business
[Supplementary Information] Management of the Company
Responsibilities of Executive Officers (As of April 1, 2019)
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Other important positions in the
group
Oki
Representative
Chairman and Chief
- Representative Director &
Matsumoto
Executive
Chairman, Monex, Inc.
Executive Officer
Officer &
- Chairman of the Board of
- Overall management
President
Directors, TradeStation Group, Inc.
- Monex Zero
- Chairman, Coincheck, Inc.
Yuko
Senior
- Planning
- Representative Director &
Seimei
Executive
- Japan Segment
President, Monex, Inc.
Officer
- Investment business
- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.
Toshihiko
Senior
- Representative Director &
Katsuya
Executive
- Crypto Asset business
President, Coincheck, Inc.
Officer
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Other important positions in the
group
Satoshi
Executive
Chief Financial Officer
- Managing Director & Senior
Hasuo
Officer
Executive Director, Monex, Inc.
- Financial controls
- Director, Monex Finance
- Asia-Pacific Segment
Corporation
- Risk management
- Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.
Kiminori
Executive
- Japan Segment
- Representative Director &
Kaneko
Officer
Executive Vice President, Monex,
Inc.
Takashi
Executive
Chief Strategic Officer
- Director & Chief Strategic Officer,
Oyagi
Officer
- US Segment
TradeStation Group, Inc.
John
Executive
- US Segment
- Director & President, TradeStation
Bartleman
Officer
Group, Inc.
Shoji
Executive
Chief Quality Officer/
Kuwashima
Officer
Vice Chairman
- Human resources
- Managing Director, Monex, Inc.
- Quality controls
- Corporate
communications
- Information security
Hisashi
Executive
Chief Administrative
- Managing Director& Vice
Tanaami
Officer
Officer
Chairman, Monex, Inc.
- Internal controls
Masaki
Executive
- Crypto Asset business
- Managing Director, Coincheck, Inc.
Ueda
Officer
2. Executive Officer Resignation
Effective March 31, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Koichi Tateno
(Resign) *
Senior Executive Officer
Chief Investment Officer
* Will become Senior Advisor on April 1, 2019.
3. Organizational Change
The Company will integrate Finance Department into Financial Control Department effective April 1, 2019.
4. Management and Personnel Changes
Effective April 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Koichi Tateno
Senior Advisor
Senior Executive Officer
Chief Investment Officer
Takuya Yamanaka
Executive Director
-
& General Manager of Human
(*1)
Resource Department
Name
New Position
Current Position
Executive Director
General Manager,
Internal Audit Office
Seiji Sakuma
General Manager,
& General Manager,
Internal Audit Office
Audit Committee Office
Koichiro Wada (*2)
Executive Director
-
Monex Zero Office
Yusuke Otsuka (*3)
Executive Director
-
Strategic Planning Office
Neal Sato (*4)
Executive Director in charge of
-
global engineering collaborations
Executive Officer and Chief
Administrative Officer
Executive Officer and Chief
Hisashi Tanaami (*5)
General Manager, CEO Office
Administrative Officer
& General Manager,
General Manager, CEO Office
Audit Committee Office
(*1) Will continue to serve as Senior Executive Director, Monex, Inc.
(*2) Will be promoted to and concurrently serve as Senior Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.
(*3) Will continue to serve as Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.
(*4) Will be promoted to and concurrently serve as Executive Director, Coincheck, Inc.
(*5) Will continue to serve as Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Monex, Inc.
II. Monex, Inc.
Monex, Inc. decided to change its personnel effective April 1, 2019 as described below.
1.Representative Director Changes Effective April 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Oki Matsumoto
Representative Director &
Representative Director &
Chairman
President
Yuko Seimei
Representative Director &
Executive Vice President
President
Biographical information of new Representative Director & President (As of Apr. 1, 2019)
Name
Yuko Seimei
(Date of Birth: September 8, 1977)
Biography
Mar. 2001
Graduated from Kyoto University (Department of Economics)
Apr. 2001
Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
Dec. 2006
Joined MKS Partners Ltd
Feb. 2009
Joined Monex Group, Inc.
Mar. 2013
Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc.
Jun. 2015 Senior Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc. Jun. 2016 Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc.
Dec. 2016 Representative Director, Monex Ventures, Inc.
Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.
Apr. 2017 Senior Executive Director (Johmu), Monex, Inc. Oct. 2017 Senior Executive Director (Senmu) , Monex, Inc.
Mar. 2018 Managing Director, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.
Apr. 2018 Senior Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc. (Present) Apr. 2018 Executive Vice President, Monex, Inc.
Apr. 2018 Director, TradeStation Group, Inc. (Present)
Apr. 2019 Representative Director & President, Monex, Inc.
2. Executive Director Change
Effective March 31, 2019
Name
Responsibilities (new)
Responsibilities (old)
Yasuyuki Kotera*
(Resign)
Executive Director
* Expected to become Managing Director of Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc. on April 1, 2019.
3. Management and Personnel Changes
Effective April 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Yuya Asamura
Associate Director in charge of
-
Corporate Finance Department
Kazunari Ohuchi
General Manager,
General Manager,
Internal Audit Office
Accounting & Finance Department
General Manager,
General Manager,
Rikiji Maki
Marketing Department
& General Manager, TradeStation
Products Department
Promotion Office
Hiroshi Iino
General Manager,
-
Customer Service Planning Office
General Manager,
General Manager,
Shinichiro Yamada
Marketing Department
Products Department
& General Manager, TradeStation
Promotion Office
Koichi Inazawa
General Manager, Corporate
-
Administration Department
Name
New Position
Current Position
Tomokazu Furukawa
General Manager, Accounting &
-
Finance Department
III.Coincheck, Inc.
1.Management Changes Effective April 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Oki Matsumoto
Managing Director & Chairman
Managing Director
Koichiro Wada
Senior Executive Director
Executive Director
Neal Sato
Executive Director
-
IV. Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partnership, Inc.
1.
Management Resignation
Effective March 31, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Yuko Seimei
(Resign)
Managing Director
2.
Management Change
Effective April 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Yasuyuki Kotera
Managing Director
-
