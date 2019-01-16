Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management and Organization

Announcement of Changes in Management and Organization
TOKYO, January 17, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. hereby announces changes in management and organization of its group companies named below:
Monex Group, Inc. Monex,Inc.
I. Monex Group, Inc.
1. Management Change
Effective January 22, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Akira Inoue
Executive Director
－
2. Organization Change
The Company will abolish Investment Business Office on February 1, 2019.
3. Personnel Change
Effective February 1, 2019
II.
Name
New Position
Current Position
Satoshi Hasuo
Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer General Manager, Finance Department
Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
Akira Inoue
Executive Director General Manager,
Financial Control Department
Executive Director
Monex, Inc.
1. Management Change
Effective February 1, 2019
Name
New Position
Current Position
Hiroshi Aikawa
Executive Director
－
Contact:
Akiko Kato
Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano
Corporate Communications Office
Investor Relations, Financial Control Department
Monex Group, Inc.
Monex Group, Inc.
+81-3-4323-8698
+81-3-4323-8698
