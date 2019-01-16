Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management and Organization

Announcement of Changes in Management and Organization

TOKYO, January 17, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. hereby announces changes in management and organization of its group companies named below:

Monex Group, Inc. Monex,Inc.

I. Monex Group, Inc.

1. Management Change

Effective January 22, 2019

Name New Position Current Position Akira Inoue Executive Director －

2. Organization Change The Company will abolish Investment Business Office on February 1, 2019.

3. Personnel Change Effective February 1, 2019

II.

Name New Position Current Position Satoshi Hasuo Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer General Manager, Finance Department Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Akira Inoue Executive Director General Manager, Financial Control Department Executive Director Monex, Inc.

1. Management Change

Effective February 1, 2019

Name New Position Current Position Hiroshi Aikawa Executive Director －

