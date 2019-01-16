Log in
Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management and Organization

01/16/2019 | 10:24pm EST

Announcement of Changes in Management and Organization

TOKYO, January 17, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. hereby announces changes in management and organization of its group companies named below:

Monex Group, Inc. Monex,Inc.

I. Monex Group, Inc.

1. Management Change

Effective January 22, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Akira Inoue

Executive Director

  • 2. Organization Change

    The Company will abolish Investment Business Office on February 1, 2019.

  • 3. Personnel Change

    Effective February 1, 2019

II.

Name

New Position

Current Position

Satoshi Hasuo

Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer General Manager, Finance Department

Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Akira Inoue

Executive Director General Manager,

Financial Control Department

Executive Director

Monex, Inc.

1. Management Change

Effective February 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Current Position

Hiroshi Aikawa

Executive Director

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 03:23:08 UTC
