Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management of Subsidiaries

Announcement of Changes in Management of Subsidiaries
TOKYO, September 12, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. hereby announces changes in management of its group companies named below:
Monex, Inc. Coincheck, Inc.
I. Monex, Inc.
1. Company Auditor Changes
Effective September 12, 2018
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Kiyoshi Tamura
|
(Resignation)
|
Company Auditor
Effective September 12, 2018
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Kazunaga Nakajima
|
Company Auditor
|
-
II. Coincheck, Inc.
1. Management Change
Effective September 12, 2018
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Kiyoshi Tamura
|
Executive Director
|
-
This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.
