Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management of Subsidiaries

09/12/2018 | 05:12am CEST

Announcement of Changes in Management of Subsidiaries

TOKYO, September 12, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. hereby announces changes in management of its group companies named below:

Monex, Inc. Coincheck, Inc.

I. Monex, Inc.

1. Company Auditor Changes

Effective September 12, 2018

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kiyoshi Tamura

(Resignation)

Company Auditor

Effective September 12, 2018

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kazunaga Nakajima

Company Auditor

-

II. Coincheck, Inc.

1. Management Change

Effective September 12, 2018

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kiyoshi Tamura

Executive Director

-

Contacts:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 03:11:03 UTC
