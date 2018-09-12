Monex : Announcement of Changes in Management of Subsidiaries

Announcement of Changes in Management of Subsidiaries

TOKYO, September 12, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. hereby announces changes in management of its group companies named below:

Monex, Inc. Coincheck, Inc.

I. Monex, Inc.

1. Company Auditor Changes

Effective September 12, 2018

Name New Position Current Position Kiyoshi Tamura (Resignation) Company Auditor

Effective September 12, 2018

Name New Position Current Position Kazunaga Nakajima Company Auditor -

II. Coincheck, Inc.

1. Management Change

Effective September 12, 2018

Name New Position Current Position Kiyoshi Tamura Executive Director -

Contacts:

