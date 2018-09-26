Log in
Monex : Announcement of Changes in Organization and Personnel of Subsidiaries

09/26/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Announcement of Changes in Organization and Personnel of Subsidiaries

TOKYO, September 26, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in organization and personnel of Monex, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

Monex, Inc.

  • 1. Organizational Changes

    Monex, Inc. will make the following organizational changes effective October 1, 2018.

    • - Establish System Development Division

    • - Remove Systems Department from Operations Division and place it into System Development Division

    • - Split Client Account Department under Customer Services Division into Customer Service Planning Office and Hachinohe Operation Center

  • 2. Personnel Changes

    Effective October 1, 2018

Name

New Position

Current Position

Atsushi Yasuhara

Executive Director,

Head of System Development Division

Executive Director

Yasuhiko Kurata

General Manager, Internal Audit Office

Haruhiko Ito

General Manager, Customer Service Planning Office

Takeko Miyasawa

General Manager, Hachinohe Operation Center

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 02:50:04 UTC
