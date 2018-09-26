Monex : Announcement of Changes in Organization and Personnel of Subsidiaries

Announcement of Changes in Organization and Personnel of Subsidiaries

TOKYO, September 26, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in organization and personnel of Monex, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

Monex, Inc.

1. Organizational Changes Monex, Inc. will make the following organizational changes effective October 1, 2018. - Establish System Development Division - Remove Systems Department from Operations Division and place it into System Development Division - Split Client Account Department under Customer Services Division into Customer Service Planning Office and Hachinohe Operation Center

2. Personnel Changes Effective October 1, 2018

Name New Position Current Position Atsushi Yasuhara Executive Director, Head of System Development Division Executive Director Yasuhiko Kurata General Manager, Internal Audit Office － Haruhiko Ito General Manager, Customer Service Planning Office － Takeko Miyasawa General Manager, Hachinohe Operation Center －

