Monex : Announcement of the Treasury Share Retirement

Announcement of the Treasury Share Retirement

[Retirement of Company Share pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan]

TOKYO, March 22, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces that it has decided to retire treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Act. The details of the resolution are as follows:

1. Details of share retirement

(1) Class of shares to be retired Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be retired 3,383,700 shares 1.25% of the total number of outstanding shares before retirement (3) Scheduled date of retirement March 29, 2019

2. Status of the shares of the Company

Before the retirement (As of Mar. 22, 2019) After the retirement (Scheduled on Mar. 29, 2019) The number of outstanding shares 269,706,000 shares 266,322,300 shares The number of shares of treasury shares 3,983,722 shares 600,022shares (End of Document)

Contact: Akiko Kato Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano Corporate Communications Office Investor Relations, Financial Control Dept. Monex Group, Inc. Monex Group, Inc. +81-3-4323-3983 +81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.