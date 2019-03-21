Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Monex Group, Inc.    8698   JP3869970008

MONEX GROUP, INC.

(8698)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monex : Announcement of the Treasury Share Retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

Announcement of the Treasury Share Retirement

[Retirement of Company Share pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan]

TOKYO, March 22, 2019 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces that it has decided to retire treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Act. The details of the resolution are as follows:

1. Details of share retirement

(1) Class of shares to be retired

Common shares of the Company

(2) Total number of shares to be retired

3,383,700 shares 1.25% of the total number of outstanding shares before retirement

(3) Scheduled date of retirement

March 29, 2019

2. Status of the shares of the Company

Before the retirement (As of Mar. 22, 2019)

After the retirement (Scheduled on Mar. 29, 2019)

The number of outstanding shares

269,706,000 shares

266,322,300 shares

The number of shares of treasury shares

3,983,722 shares

600,022shares

(End of Document)

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Dept.

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-3983

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 02:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONEX GROUP, INC.
11:00pMONEX : Announcement of the Treasury Share Retirement
PU
03/19MONEX : TradeStation International Ltd wins two awards at the London Forex Show ..
PU
03/12MONEX : expands general margin trading services by enabling investors to make sh..
PU
03/05MONEX : TradeStation Ranked One of America's “Top 5” Online Brokers ..
PU
02/21MONEX : TradeStation Rated “#1 Platform Technology” for the Seventh ..
PU
02/21MONEX : TradeStation Voted Best “Trading System-Stocks” and Best &ld..
PU
01/30SanBio's crash causes margin calls, drags down Japan's start-up market
RE
01/29MONEX : Launches Financial Instruments Intermediary Services to Customers of FID..
PU
01/16MONEX : Announcement of Changes in Management and Organization
PU
01/14MONEX : TradeStation Group Announces Plans to Enter Cryptocurrency Markets in 20..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 56 067 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3 900 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 22,22
P/E ratio 2020 15,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart MONEX GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monex Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEX GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 480  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oki Matsumoto Chairman, Executive President & CEO
Toshihiko Katsuya COO, Director & Head-Business Administration
Satoshi Hasuo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shoji Kuwashima Vice Chairman & Chief Quality Officer
Takashi Oyagi Director & Chief Strategic Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEX GROUP, INC.16.10%1 003
MORGAN STANLEY8.52%73 529
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP16.32%71 563
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.30%59 394
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY53.40%41 397
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD195.52%26 125
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.