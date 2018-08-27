Monex : Notice Regarding The Result of Acquisition of Own Shares

Notice Regarding The Result of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces that it has acquired its shares from the market in accordance with Article 156, as applied by replacing terms pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, and has also completed the acquisition resolved by the board of directors on Aug. 21, 2018.

1. Class of shares to be acquired Common stock of the Company 2. Total number of shares to be acquired 3,726,900 shares 3. Aggregate amount of acquisition cost 1,999,950,800yen 4. Period of acquisition From Aug. 22, 2018 to Aug. 24, 2018 5. Method of acquisition Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reference) Details of the resolution approved by the board of directors on Aug. 21, 2018

1. Class of shares to be acquired : Common stock of the Company 2. Total number of shares to be acquired : Up to 5,000,000 shares (The percentage compared to the total number of shares outstanding (excluding own shares): 1.86%) 3. Aggregate amount of acquisition cost : Up to 2,000,000,000 yen 4. Period of acquisition : From Aug. 22, 2018 to Aug. 31, 2018

