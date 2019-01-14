Log in
MONEX GROUP, INC.
Monex : TradeStation Group Announces Plans to Enter Cryptocurrency Markets in 2019 Through Its “TradeStation Crypto” Subsidiary

01/14/2019 | 09:54pm EST

Announcement of Subsidiary's Release

TOKYO, January 15, 2019 - TradeStation Group, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., issued the following press release yesterday

.

Attachment: TradeStation Group, Inc. press release

TradeStation Group Announces Plans to Enter Cryptocurrency Markets in 2019 Through Its "TradeStation Crypto" Subsidiary

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

TradeStation Group Announces Plans to Enter Cryptocurrency Markets in 2019 Through Its "TradeStation Crypto" Subsidiary

Plantation, Florida

Monday, January 14, 2019

TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company, today announced its plans to enter the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency markets in 2019 through its recently formed subsidiary, TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

Although final details of the new product offering will not be released until later this year, TradeStation Crypto intends to provide an online brokerage service focused on cryptocurrency traders and investors. TradeStation Crypto plans to leverage TradeStation's securities and futures brokerage industry expertise to address what it perceives to be key concerns and certain weaknesses in the current cryptocurrency ecosystem.

"We believe investors and traders are seeking ways to access and trade cryptocurrency products similar to the way they trade traditional capital markets - and through a trusted and familiar brand and company," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Our focus will be to provide the tools and services that serious traders require to trade across multiple asset classes, including crypto. TradeStation Crypto's product offering should be a major leap forward in our ability to offer customers access to the next generation of assets for active trading under the TradeStation brand."

The launch of TradeStation Crypto is the culmination of an aggressive push into the space that began in 2017, when TradeStation Securities, Inc. was among the first online brokers to add support for real-time market data for Bitcoin indices sourced by Cboe Global Markets and CME Group, and later to offer support for market data and order execution when CME and Cboe Futures launched their respective Bitcoin futures contracts. TradeStation was also among the first to provide its clients with real-time market data in its trading analysis platform for four of the world's most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

TradeStation Crypto is an official sponsor of The North American Bitcoin Conference, which describes itself as "the most important blockchain conference of the year," and will take place at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami on January 16-18.

Traders interested in learning more about TradeStation Crypto as soon as the information becomes available are encouraged to sign up on the TradeStation Crypto "waitlist" available at www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that plans to offer cryptocurrency brokerage services, subject to completing all business launch requirements and obtaining applicable licenses. For more information, and to sign up to receive updates on the planned launch of the business, please visitwww.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 02:53:01 UTC
