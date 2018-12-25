Notice: Cryptocurrency related business of Monex Group

TOKYO, December 25, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces as follows in order to explain cryptocurrency exchange business investors are concerned about.

Monex Group, including Coincheck, Inc. and other fully owned subsidiaries of the Company, does not offer cryptocurrency mining related business including cryptocurrency mining itself. In addition, Coincheck Inc. does conduct cover transactions with domestic and overseas cryptocurrency exchanges speedily for the positions that resulted from the selling and buying transactions with customers. Also, Coincheck Inc. does not conduct cryptocurrency transactions on their own account. Therefore, the influence of price fluctuations of cryptocurrency on both Coincheck Inc. and Monex Group 's profit and loss is minor.

