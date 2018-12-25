Log in
Notice: Cryptocurrency related business of Monex Group

12/25/2018

Notice: Cryptocurrency related business of Monex Group

TOKYO, December 25, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces as follows in order to explain cryptocurrency exchange business investors are concerned about.

Monex Group, including Coincheck, Inc. and other fully owned subsidiaries of the Company, does not offer cryptocurrency mining related business including cryptocurrency mining itself. In addition, Coincheck Inc. does conduct cover transactions with domestic and overseas cryptocurrency exchanges speedily for the positions that resulted from the selling and buying transactions with customers. Also, Coincheck Inc. does not conduct cryptocurrency transactions on their own account. Therefore, the influence of price fluctuations of cryptocurrency on both Coincheck Inc. and Monex Group 's profit and loss is minor.

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 13:09:00 UTC
