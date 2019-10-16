Log in
MoneyGram : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results

10/16/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, November 1, 2019. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free:       1-888-220-8474
International: 1-646-828-8193
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136679

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 5151159
Replay is available through Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:59pm ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to affordably, reliably and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit www.MoneyGram.com.

MoneyGram Investor Relations:
ir@moneygram.com
214-979-1400

MoneyGram Media Contact:
Noelle Whittington
media@moneygram.com
214-979-1402

SOURCE MoneyGram


