Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moneygram International Inc    MGI

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC (MGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MONEYGRAM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MoneyGram International Inc. – MGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until January 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MoneyGram International Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGI). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

MoneyGram investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-moneygram-international-inc-securities-litigation-3 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 8, 2018, the FTC announced that MoneyGram had agreed to pay $125 million for failing to comply with prior agreements to implement effective anti-fraud measures. On November 9, 2018, MoneyGram disclosed a 15% decline in Q3 2018 money transfer revenue compared to Q3 2017 based on “the impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented corridor specific controls.”

On this news, the price of MoneyGram’s shares plummeted.

The case is Chew v. MoneyGram International, Inc., No. 18-cv-07537.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL IN
01/13MONEYGRAM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Re..
BU
01/11MONEYGRAM 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisia..
BU
01/11MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Suzuki Alto Car Winner Vows to Continue Using Moneygra..
AQ
01/10TransferWise applies for Brussels license ahead of Brexit
RE
2018MGI DEADLINE NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
PR
2018MONEYGRAM ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of ..
BU
2018MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Kroger taps MoneyGram for bill payment services
AQ
2018MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : adds Kroger for bill payment, updates mobile app
AQ
2018MONEYGRAM : Bill Pay Services now Available at Kroger Stores
PR
2018MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Domuso Partners with MoneyGram to Give Multifamily Pro..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 475 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 -11,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,09x
Capitalization 133 M
Chart MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Moneygram International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Alexander Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kamila Chytil Global Chief Operations Officer
Lawrence Angelilli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wayne F. Mcgurk Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ganesh B. Rao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC20.00%124
FISERV1.21%29 216
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES2.34%23 289
WIRECARD5.23%20 409
GLOBAL PAYMENTS7.43%17 285
FIRST DATA CORP2.19%16 623
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.