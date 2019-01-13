MONEYGRAM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MoneyGram International Inc. – MGI

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until January 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MoneyGram
International Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGI). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s securities between February 11, 2014 and
November 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
Get Help
MoneyGram investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-moneygram-international-inc-securities-litigation-3
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On November 8, 2018, the FTC announced that MoneyGram had agreed to pay
$125 million for failing to comply with prior agreements to implement
effective anti-fraud measures. On November 9, 2018, MoneyGram disclosed
a 15% decline in Q3 2018 money transfer revenue compared to Q3 2017
based on “the impact of higher compliance standards and newly
implemented corridor specific controls.”
On this news, the price of MoneyGram’s shares plummeted.
The case is Chew v. MoneyGram International, Inc., No.
18-cv-07537.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005027/en/