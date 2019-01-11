MONEYGRAM 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 14, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against MoneyGram International Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGI). Investor losses
must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between February
11, 2014 and November 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of MoneyGram and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mgi/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by January 14, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 8, 2018, the FTC announced that MoneyGram had agreed to pay
$125 million for failing to comply with prior agreements to implement
effective anti-fraud measures. On November 9, 2018, MoneyGram disclosed
a 15% decline in Q3 2018 money transfer revenue compared to Q3 2017
based on “the impact of higher compliance standards and newly
implemented corridor specific controls.”
On this news, the price of MoneyGram’s shares plummeted.
The case is Chew v. MoneyGram International, Inc., No.
18-cv-07537.
