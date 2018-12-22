Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moneygram International Inc    MGI

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC (MGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MONEYGRAM ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International Inc. – MGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 04:51am CET

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MoneyGram International Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

MoneyGram investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-moneygram-international-inc-securities-litigation-3 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

MoneyGram and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission announced that MoneyGram had agreed to pay a fine of $125 million for failing to fully implement effective anti-fraud measures to comply with prior agreements with the agency. Then, on November 9, 2018, MoneyGram disclosed a 15% decline in money transfer revenue in Q3 2018 compared to Q3 2017 based on “the impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented corridor specific controls.”

On this news, the price of MoneyGram’s shares plummeted $2.20 per share or over 49%.

The case is Chew v. MoneyGram International, Inc. et al., No. 18-cv-07537.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL IN
04:51aMONEYGRAM ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of ..
BU
12/19MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Kroger taps MoneyGram for bill payment services
AQ
12/19MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : adds Kroger for bill payment, updates mobile app
AQ
12/18MONEYGRAM : Bill Pay Services now Available at Kroger Stores
PR
12/14MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Domuso Partners with MoneyGram to Give Multifamily Pro..
AQ
12/10MONEYGRAM : Launches Mobile App in U.S. and 14 Additional Countries
PR
12/08MONEYGRAM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
12/08Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit has Been Fi..
BU
12/04Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal
RE
12/04Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 463 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 -11,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,07x
Capitalization 94,5 M
Chart MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Moneygram International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Alexander Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kamila Chytil Global Chief Operations Officer
Lawrence Angelilli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wayne F. Mcgurk Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ganesh B. Rao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC-87.33%95
FISERV8.17%28 889
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-7.43%21 883
WIRECARD38.50%18 223
GLOBAL PAYMENTS-3.96%15 641
FIRST DATA CORP-5.09%15 115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.