MONEYGRAM ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International Inc. – MGI

that they have until January 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
that they have until January 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MoneyGram
International Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGI), if they purchased the Company’s
securities between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
MoneyGram investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-moneygram-international-inc-securities-litigation-3
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
MoneyGram and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 8, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission announced that
MoneyGram had agreed to pay a fine of $125 million for failing to fully
implement effective anti-fraud measures to comply with prior agreements
with the agency. Then, on November 9, 2018, MoneyGram disclosed a 15%
decline in money transfer revenue in Q3 2018 compared to Q3 2017 based
on “the impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented
corridor specific controls.”
On this news, the price of MoneyGram’s shares plummeted $2.20 per share
or over 49%.
The case is Chew v. MoneyGram International, Inc. et al., No.
18-cv-07537.
