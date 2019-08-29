MoneyGram : Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, (NASDAQ: MGI), a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services, has announced a new partnership with HD Bank in Vietnam to provide convenient home delivery service. With the addition of HD Bank to the existing MoneyGram home delivery network in Vietnam, customers can continue to trust that money will arrive safely and securely at recipient doorsteps.

Currently providing customers with convenient remittance and payment services, the addition of a home delivery option through HD Bank spotlights the omni-channel strategy MoneyGram has for the region.

"HD Bank has been a wonderful partner since the beginning of our relationship and we are proud to continue our work with them to provide money delivery services in this fast-growing region," said Grant Lines, Chief Revenue Officer at MoneyGram. "MoneyGram is committed to enhancing our product offerings in Vietnam and we believe this is a progressive and mutually rewarding step towards that goal."

"We are proud to continue our legacy of working with MoneyGram to ensure our customers have products and services for their needs," said Lê Thành Trung, Deputy General Director of HD Bank. "It's a very exciting time to add home delivery to our range of services and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will make in the lives of our customers."

Mr. Lê added, "Using HD Bank's home remittance service through MoneyGram, customers will receive money within 3 hours if transactions are received before 10:30am local time. Customers who live in suburban or remote areas will receive money on the same day and customers that receive transactions after 10:30am local time will receive money the next day."

