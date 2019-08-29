Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moneygram International Inc    MGI

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC

(MGI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 01:42:03 pm
4.045 USD   +3.72%
01:14pMONEYGRAM : Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank
PR
08/12MONEYGRAM : Online Launches Redesigned Web Platform
PR
08/02MONEYGRAM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MoneyGram : Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, (NASDAQ: MGI), a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services, has announced a new partnership with HD Bank in Vietnam to provide convenient home delivery service. With the addition of HD Bank to the existing MoneyGram home delivery network in Vietnam, customers can continue to trust that money will arrive safely and securely at recipient doorsteps.

MoneyGram Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram)

Currently providing customers with convenient remittance and payment services, the addition of a home delivery option through HD Bank spotlights the omni-channel strategy MoneyGram has for the region. 

"HD Bank has been a wonderful partner since the beginning of our relationship and we are proud to continue our work with them to provide money delivery services in this fast-growing region," said Grant Lines, Chief Revenue Officer at MoneyGram. "MoneyGram is committed to enhancing our product offerings in Vietnam and we believe this is a progressive and mutually rewarding step towards that goal."

"We are proud to continue our legacy of working with MoneyGram to ensure our customers have products and services for their needs," said Lê Thành Trung, Deputy General Director of HD Bank. "It's a very exciting time to add home delivery to our range of services and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will make in the lives of our customers."

Mr. Lê added, "Using HD Bank's home remittance service through MoneyGram, customers will receive money within 3 hours if transactions are received before 10:30am local time. Customers who live in suburban or remote areas will receive money on the same day and customers that receive transactions after 10:30am local time will receive money the next day."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, affordably, and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

Media Contact:

MoneyGram International, Inc.
Noelle Whittington
Tel: 214-979-1402
Email: media@moneygram.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-announces-new-home-delivery-partnership-with-hd-bank-300909297.html

SOURCE MoneyGram


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL IN
01:14pMONEYGRAM : Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank
PR
08/12MONEYGRAM : Online Launches Redesigned Web Platform
PR
08/02MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/02MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
08/02MONEYGRAM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07/19MONEYGRAM : Partners with Korean Remittance Startup, Sentbe
PR
07/17MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : What it takes to give the best education to our childr..
AQ
07/15MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/04MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : What it takes to give the best education to our childr..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group