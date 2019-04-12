MoneyGram : Platform Integrates with FinTech KyckGlobal to Enable Gig Economy Workers Access to Cash Payments

DALLAS, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) announced a partnership with KyckGlobal to better serve the large and growing population of gig economy workers in the US by enabling them to receive cash payments for their work.

About 60 million people in the US participate in the gig economy, and studies estimate that nearly one-third of these workers prefer same-day payments in cash.

"As a result of our partnership with MoneyGram, we can now better serve these workers by providing them with quick and convenient access to receive their hard-earned money in cash," said CRO of KyckGlobal, Sam Wheeler.

MoneyGram Chairman and CEO Alex Holmes added, "This partnership is a great example of how we continue to execute our growth strategy to capitalize on the strength of our leading digital and physical network to serve new customers, in new ways. We're thrilled to partner with another innovative fintech company that seamlessly plugged into our API-driven platform to deliver both choice and convenience for consumers."

As KyckGlobal integrates with more businesses to streamline and simplify the complexities of managing and paying contract workers, both companies look forward to leveraging each other's platforms to drive growth.

"Over the last few years, MoneyGram has invested heavily to upgrade its technology infrastructure and build APIs so more companies can quickly integrate into our platform and we can thereby connect more people with our award-winning services. We're thrilled to announce this partnership with KyckGlobal, and we look forward to growing this relationship and others in the months and years ahead," added MoneyGram's Head of Digital Revenue, Matt Frye.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, conveniently, and affordably send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

About KyckGlobal

KyckGlobal is a cloud-based fintech firm dedicated to helping companies attract, retain and incentivize their talent through the power of flexible e-invoicing with multiple flavors of payments and frequency of delivery. This next-generation platform enhances loyalty by giving dynamic control to 1099 workers to manage their compensation, accounting and compliance. Founded in 2018 by fintech executives and entrepreneurs, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.kyckglobal.com.

