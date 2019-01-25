Log in
MoneyGram : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

01/25/2019 | 11:46pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Monday, February 11, 2019.  Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free:       1-888-221-3881
International: 1-646-828-8193
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133064

Replay:  1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:   2103949
Replay is available through Monday February 18, 2019

About MoneyGram
MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized as a worldwide leader of financial connection to friends and family. Whether online at moneygram.com, through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at moneygram.com.

MoneyGram Investor Relations:
ir@moneygram.com
214-979-1400

MoneyGram Media Contact:
Wendi Schlarb
Wschlarb@moneygram.com
214-999-7687

 

SOURCE MoneyGram


