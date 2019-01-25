MoneyGram : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Monday, February 11, 2019. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-888-221-3881

International: 1-646-828-8193

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133064

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 2103949

Replay is available through Monday February 18, 2019

MoneyGram Investor Relations:

ir@moneygram.com

214-979-1400

MoneyGram Media Contact:

Wendi Schlarb

Wschlarb@moneygram.com

214-999-7687

