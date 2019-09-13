Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moneygram International Inc    MGI

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC

(MGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moneygram International : Offers Zero-Fee Transactions to the Bahamas and Free Money Transfers to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI), one of the world's largest money transfer companies, today announced waiving send fees to help communities in the Bahamas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian. MoneyGram will offer zero-fee transactions to the Bahamas at all retail agent locations, via MoneyGram.com and the MoneyGram app, and from key partners Walmart and Canada Post, through September 30, 2019. MoneyGram will also offer free money transfer sends to the American Red Cross for anyone who wishes to donate to the organization's disaster relief efforts.

'MoneyGram stands with the people of the Bahamas and all those who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian,' said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO. 'We hope this small gesture on our part helps contribute to the larger fundraising efforts of the American Red Cross and provides some much-needed relief to our friends, family and neighbors in these regions. They are in our thoughts and we want to do our part to help them rebuild their communities and quickly get back to living the lives they led before this disaster occurred.'

The Red Cross supports affected communities before, during and after a natural disaster. The organization prepares supplies and opens evacuation shelters when a natural disaster is imminent and offers a place to stay for those impacted. In the immediate aftermath, the Red Cross distributes food, water and supplies and helps those in need of first aid or medical care. The recovery efforts also include clean up, damage assessment and helping families create recovery plans to get back on their feet.

'MoneyGram has close ties with the community in the Bahamas,' said Peter George Smith, MoneyGram regional head for the Caribbean. 'Offering our services free of charge is the least we can do. I'm saddened to see the impact this hurricane has had, and it will take all of us coming together to help recover and rebuild. It will take time, but we will do whatever we can to help ease the burden and lift one another up.'

To make a donation, go to moneygram.com or visit the American Red Cross at redcross.org.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, affordably, and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

MoneyGram Media Contact:
Noelle Whittington
media@moneygram.com
214-979-1402

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-offers-zero-fee-transactions-to-the-bahamas-and-free-money-transfers-to-the-american-red-cross-for-hurricane-dorian-relief-300917973.html

SOURCE MoneyGram

Disclaimer

MoneyGram International Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 01:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL IN
09:46pMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Offers Zero-Fee Transactions to the Bahamas and Free M..
PU
09/09MONEYGRAM : Announces New Debit Card Deposit Service in Partnership with Visa
PR
08/29MONEYGRAM : Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank
PR
08/12MONEYGRAM : Online Launches Redesigned Web Platform
PR
08/02MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/02MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
08/02MONEYGRAM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07/19MONEYGRAM : Partners with Korean Remittance Startup, Sentbe
PR
07/17MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : What it takes to give the best education to our childr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 318 M
EBIT 2019 60,1 M
Net income 2019 -43,0 M
Debt 2019 748 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,85x
P/E ratio 2020 -143x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 337 M
Chart MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Moneygram International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,63  $
Last Close Price 5,43  $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Alexander Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kamila Chytil Global Chief Operations Officer
Lawrence Angelilli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wayne F. Mcgurk Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ganesh B. Rao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC171.50%365
FISERV INC38.79%70 613
GLOBAL PAYMENTS62.93%26 327
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES55.58%25 014
WIRECARD AG13.70%20 606
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD150.99%15 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group