Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Moneysupermarket.com Group    MONY   GB00B1ZBKY84

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP (MONY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/19 11:45:50 am
282.65 GBp   -3.33%
10:38aMONEYSUPERMARKE : 2018 Gender Pay Report
PU
10/11MONEYSUPERMARKE : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/04MONEYSUPERMARKE : Scilla Grimble - Appointment Date Confirmation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moneysupermarket com : 2018 Gender Pay Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Gender Pay Report 2018

At Moneysupermarket Group we are continuing to work towards a vision where people can be themselves, be brilliant together and belong.

Since we published our 2017 gender pay report earlier this year, we have worked hard on establishing and starting to deliver our Diversity and Inclusion action plan.

We have seen an improvement in our gender pay gap compared to our 2017 result that shows we are making positive progress. However, we are also aware that some of the initiatives we have started will have an impact in the long term but not on our 2018 ﬁgures.

Also, as we are a relatively small company in terms of our employee numbers (c700), a small number of changes in the make-up of our colleagues at a speciﬁc point in time can have an impact on our results, both positively and negatively.

We also continue to ensure we regularly undertake Equal Pay reviews and we remain confident that men and women are paid equally for doing equivalent jobs across our business.

Proportion of colleagues awarded a bonus

93.0% 92.0%

7.0% 8.0%

Received a bonusDid not receive a bonusAll colleagues are eligible to participate in one of our bonus schemes. However, some may not receive a payment due to their performance or if they started with the company after the cut-oﬀ date in their ﬁrst year.

Our two main schemes are our company bonus, where a ﬂat rate amount can be earned depending on how the company has performed over the year and then there is our personal performance bonus that typically has a higher level of payment and is based on a combination of personal and company performance. The percentage of employees eligible for these schemes is 53% and 40% respectively.

Looking at our mean bonus gap, it mirrors the reasons behind our hourly pay gap in that it is inﬂuenced by the greater number of men in higher paying leadership and technical roles. Whilst this gap has reduced signiﬁcantly since 2017, it is still too high. Our median bonus gap has reduced to 0% in 2018 and is due to the amount for both men and women being that of the ﬂat rate company bonus.

11.7%

Pay quartiles

MaleFemale 88.3%

Our pay quartiles continue to highlight further that we have a higher number of men in higher paying leadership and technical roles. We have seen a small improvement in our top two quartiles for 2018 with a 3% increase in representation for women. These are positive changes that we hope to continue over the long-term.

Action Plan

Our commitment to taking action on our gender pay gap is part of our wider Diversity & Inclusion Action Plan, and managed by a dedicated D&I Lead role within our People function.

So far in 2018, we have:

Overhauled our approach to ﬂexible working, to normalise and provide wider choices

Equalised shared parental leave, and enhanced maternity/adoption and paternity provisions

Established an employee resource group focussed on helping women (and ethnic minorities) to progress into leadership roles

Introduced gender balanced shortlists for senior hires

Doubled the number of graduates in our Technology and Product functions, with equal gender representation

Work is underway to review and make further improvements to our talent acquisition and development processes. We are also developing a job levelling framework which will underpin our compensation philosophy and support us in having more transparent compensation conversations with colleagues and how they can develop their career with us.

Caoimhe Keogan Chief People Oﬃcer

Mark Lewis

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Disclaimer

Moneysupermarket.com Group plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP
10:38aMONEYSUPERMARKET COM : 2018 Gender Pay Report
PU
10/11MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/04MONEYSUPERMARKET COM : Scilla Grimble - Appointment Date Confirmation
PU
09/30MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and ..
CO
09/19MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/11MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/24MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/16UK Price Comparison Sites Shaken by Report of Amazon Plan
DJ
08/10MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/07MONEYSUPERMARKET COM : Acquisition of Decision Technologies Limited
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/124 High Growth Dividend Champions 
02/23Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 348 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 86,1 M
Finance 2018 20,7 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 18,46
P/E ratio 2019 16,13
EV / Sales 2018 4,44x
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 1 568 M
Chart MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Moneysupermarket.com Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruce Neil Carnegie-Brown Chairman
Matthew Price Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Jones Chief Information Officer
Sally Ann James Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP-20.49%2 042
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-31.19%340 839
NETFLIX73.54%150 977
NASPERS LIMITED-22.28%83 943
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%27 160
IQIYI INC0.00%17 769