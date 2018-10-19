Moneysupermarket com : 2018 Gender Pay Report

Gender Pay Report 2018

At Moneysupermarket Group we are continuing to work towards a vision where people can be themselves, be brilliant together and belong.

Since we published our 2017 gender pay report earlier this year, we have worked hard on establishing and starting to deliver our Diversity and Inclusion action plan.

We have seen an improvement in our gender pay gap compared to our 2017 result that shows we are making positive progress. However, we are also aware that some of the initiatives we have started will have an impact in the long term but not on our 2018 ﬁgures.

Also, as we are a relatively small company in terms of our employee numbers (c700), a small number of changes in the make-up of our colleagues at a speciﬁc point in time can have an impact on our results, both positively and negatively.

We also continue to ensure we regularly undertake Equal Pay reviews and we remain confident that men and women are paid equally for doing equivalent jobs across our business.

Proportion of colleagues awarded a bonus

93.0% 92.0%

7.0% 8.0%

Received a bonusDid not receive a bonusAll colleagues are eligible to participate in one of our bonus schemes. However, some may not receive a payment due to their performance or if they started with the company after the cut-oﬀ date in their ﬁrst year.

Our two main schemes are our company bonus, where a ﬂat rate amount can be earned depending on how the company has performed over the year and then there is our personal performance bonus that typically has a higher level of payment and is based on a combination of personal and company performance. The percentage of employees eligible for these schemes is 53% and 40% respectively.

Looking at our mean bonus gap, it mirrors the reasons behind our hourly pay gap in that it is inﬂuenced by the greater number of men in higher paying leadership and technical roles. Whilst this gap has reduced signiﬁcantly since 2017, it is still too high. Our median bonus gap has reduced to 0% in 2018 and is due to the amount for both men and women being that of the ﬂat rate company bonus.

11.7%

Pay quartiles

MaleFemale 88.3%

Our pay quartiles continue to highlight further that we have a higher number of men in higher paying leadership and technical roles. We have seen a small improvement in our top two quartiles for 2018 with a 3% increase in representation for women. These are positive changes that we hope to continue over the long-term.

Action Plan

Our commitment to taking action on our gender pay gap is part of our wider Diversity & Inclusion Action Plan, and managed by a dedicated D&I Lead role within our People function.

So far in 2018, we have:

Overhauled our approach to ﬂexible working, to normalise and provide wider choices

Equalised shared parental leave, and enhanced maternity/adoption and paternity provisions

Established an employee resource group focussed on helping women (and ethnic minorities) to progress into leadership roles

Introduced gender balanced shortlists for senior hires

Doubled the number of graduates in our Technology and Product functions, with equal gender representation

Work is underway to review and make further improvements to our talent acquisition and development processes. We are also developing a job levelling framework which will underpin our compensation philosophy and support us in having more transparent compensation conversations with colleagues and how they can develop their career with us.

Caoimhe Keogan Chief People Oﬃcer

Mark Lewis

Chief Executive Oﬃcer