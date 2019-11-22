Log in
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC

(MONY)
Moneysupermarket com : Directorate Change

11/22/2019 | 12:57pm EST

22 November 2019

Directorate Change - Resignation of non-executive director

Moneysupermarket.comGroup PLC ('Moneysupermarket') announces that, Andrew Fisher, Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Risk and Nomination Committees, will step down from the Board of Moneysupermarketwith effect from our AGM on 7 May 2020. Andrew will take up a new position as Chair of Rightmoveplc with effect from 1 January 2020.

Robin Freestone, Chair, said:

'On behalf of Moneysupermarket, I'd like to thank Andrew for his invaluable contribution to the Board over the last five years and offer our sincere congratulations on his new appointment. We've all benefitted from Andrew's counsel and expertise, particularly in the digital space and during a period when the group has undergone significant transformation and growth'.

Andrew Fisher, Non-Executive Director, said:

'It's been my absolute privilege and pleasure to have been part of Moneysupermarket's journey over the past five years. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with their talented team and supporting their compelling purpose of helping households save money'

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, a subsidiary of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, is authorised and regulated by the FCA.

For further information, contact:

Jo Britten, Investor Relations Director

Tel: 07896 469380

William Clutterbuck, Maitland AMO

Tel: 0207 379 5151

Disclaimer

Moneysupermarket.com Group plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:56:05 UTC
