Moneysupermarket com : Directorate Change

22 November 2019

Directorate Change - Resignation of non-executive director

Moneysupermarket.comGroup PLC ('Moneysupermarket') announces that, Andrew Fisher, Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Risk and Nomination Committees, will step down from the Board of Moneysupermarketwith effect from our AGM on 7 May 2020. Andrew will take up a new position as Chair of Rightmoveplc with effect from 1 January 2020.

Robin Freestone, Chair, said:

'On behalf of Moneysupermarket, I'd like to thank Andrew for his invaluable contribution to the Board over the last five years and offer our sincere congratulations on his new appointment. We've all benefitted from Andrew's counsel and expertise, particularly in the digital space and during a period when the group has undergone significant transformation and growth'.

Andrew Fisher, Non-Executive Director, said:

'It's been my absolute privilege and pleasure to have been part of Moneysupermarket's journey over the past five years. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with their talented team and supporting their compelling purpose of helping households save money'

