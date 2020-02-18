Moneysupermarket com : plans to replace CEO Mark Lewis - Sky News

The company could announce Lewis's plan to step down alongside Thursday's full-year results, the British news channel reported.

Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to find Lewis's successor, the report said.

In 2016, Moneysupermarket.com hired http://bit.ly/2V4MQG6 Lewis from British department store chain John Lewis, where he was working as the retail director.

Moneysupermarket.com did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story corrects to say Moneysupermarket.com did not respond to a request for comment; adds source in headline)

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)