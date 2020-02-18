Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC    MONY   GB00B1ZBKY84

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC

(MONY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moneysupermarket com : plans to replace CEO Mark Lewis - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 02:56pm EST

British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com is planning to replace its Chief Executive Officer Mark Lewis, Sky News reported http://bit.ly/2wvKG8t on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company could announce Lewis's plan to step down alongside Thursday's full-year results, the British news channel reported.

Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to find Lewis's successor, the report said.

In 2016, Moneysupermarket.com hired http://bit.ly/2V4MQG6 Lewis from British department store chain John Lewis, where he was working as the retail director.

Moneysupermarket.com did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story corrects to say Moneysupermarket.com did not respond to a request for comment; adds source in headline)

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. -0.93% 35.5 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC -3.21% 316.9 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP
02:56pMONEYSUPERMARKET COM : plans to replace CEO Mark Lewis - Sky News
RE
01/31MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares ..
CO
01/20Climate change pushes investors to take their temperature
RE
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET COM : Directorate Change
PU
2019Rightmove taps ex-Shazam boss Andrew Fisher as its new chairman
RE
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Nomination
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares ..
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 388 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 91,7 M
Finance 2019 28,7 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,97x
Capitalization 1 700 M
Chart MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 397,75  GBp
Last Close Price 327,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Peter Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robin Freestone Chairman
Scilla Grimble Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Jones Chief Information Officer
Sally Ann James Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC-0.97%2 286
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.86%509 322
NETFLIX, INC.17.56%166 922
NASPERS LIMITED18.26%79 756
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.36%68 084
COSTAR GROUP INC.22.24%26 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group