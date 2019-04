The company, which offers price comparisons on insurance, money, home services products, said revenue rose 19 percent to 104.9 million pounds ($136.8 million) for the quarter ended March.

"Performance of Home Services was exceptional in the first quarter and we expect this to moderate through the year. Our outlook for the year remains unchanged," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)