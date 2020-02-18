Moneysupermarket com : starts search for new CEO - Sky News

The company's current chief executive officer, Mark Lewis, is understood to have decided to move on and has not been forced out, the British news channel reported.

Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to find Lewis's successor, Sky News reported.

The company could announce Lewis's plan to step down alongside Thursday's full-year results, according to the report.

In 2016, Moneysupermarket.com hired http://bit.ly/2V4MQG6 Lewis from British department store chain John Lewis, where he was working as the retail director.

Moneysupermarket.com declined to comment on the Sky News report.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)