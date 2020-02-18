Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC    MONY   GB00B1ZBKY84

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC

(MONY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moneysupermarket com : starts search for new CEO - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:18pm EST

British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com has started a search for a new chief executive, Sky News reported http://bit.ly/2wvKG8t on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company's current chief executive officer, Mark Lewis, is understood to have decided to move on and has not been forced out, the British news channel reported.

Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to find Lewis's successor, Sky News reported.

The company could announce Lewis's plan to step down alongside Thursday's full-year results, according to the report.

In 2016, Moneysupermarket.com hired http://bit.ly/2V4MQG6 Lewis from British department store chain John Lewis, where he was working as the retail director.

Moneysupermarket.com declined to comment on the Sky News report.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. -0.89% 35.53 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC -3.21% 316.9 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP
06:18pMONEYSUPERMARKET COM : starts search for new CEO - Sky News
RE
01/31MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares ..
CO
01/20Climate change pushes investors to take their temperature
RE
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET COM : Directorate Change
PU
2019Rightmove taps ex-Shazam boss Andrew Fisher as its new chairman
RE
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Nomination
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares ..
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 388 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 91,7 M
Finance 2019 28,7 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,97x
Capitalization 1 700 M
Chart MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 397,75  GBp
Last Close Price 3,17  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17 887%
Spread / Average Target 12 451%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 893%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Peter Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robin Freestone Chairman
Scilla Grimble Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Jones Chief Information Officer
Sally Ann James Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC-0.97%2 286
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.73%509 322
NETFLIX, INC.17.56%166 922
NASPERS LIMITED17.31%79 756
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.36%68 084
COSTAR GROUP INC.22.24%26 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group