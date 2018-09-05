MongoDB, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2018.

"MongoDB delivered outstanding performance across the board in the second quarter" said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB. "We are seeing strong demand from both new and existing customers across a growing number of use cases, as evidenced by our 63% subscription revenue growth, demonstrating that MongoDB is quickly becoming the modern database platform of choice."

Ittycheria added, "We pushed the pace of innovation with the release of MongoDB 4.0 and are excited about the introduction of new enterprise security features into MongoDB Atlas, our fully managed cloud database service, and the general availability of MongoDB Stitch, our serverless platform. Our investments in expanding engineering and go-to-market capabilities have positioned MongoDB to continue delivering high levels of growth as we disrupt the massive database market."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $57.5 million , an increase of 61% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $52.9 million , an increase of 63% year-over-year, and services revenue was $4.6 million , an increase of 48% year-over-year.





Total revenue was , an increase of 61% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 63% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 48% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $41.0 million , representing a 71% gross margin, as compared to a 71% gross margin in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $41.8 million , representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin.





Gross profit was , representing a 71% gross margin, as compared to a 71% gross margin in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $30.6 million , compared to $26.2 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $21.6 million , compared to $21.2 million in the year-ago period.





Loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $31.2 million , or $0.61 per share based on 51.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to $26.1 million , or $1.92 per share based on 13.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $21.1 million , or $0.41 per share based on 51.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to $21.2 million , or $0.52 per share based on 40.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period.





Net loss was , or per share based on 51.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to , or per share based on 13.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was , or per share based on 51.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to , or per share based on 40.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Cash and Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2018 , MongoDB had $523.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2018 , MongoDB used $16.9 million of cash in operations and $1.2 million in capital expenditures, leading to negative free cash flow of $18.0 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $16.1 million in the year-ago period. Our cash balance reflects $254 million of proceeds in the quarter from the issuance of our 0.75% senior convertible notes due 2024, net of issuance and capped call costs.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 and Recent Business Highlights

MongoDB saw tremendous community enthusiasm as it hosted its annual MongoDB World conference June 26-27 in New York City . More than 2,000 developers, customers, partners and investors traveled from across the world to attend and were joined by more than 200,000 livestream participants as industry leaders from a variety of different organizations shared how MongoDB is transforming their businesses.





in . More than 2,000 developers, customers, partners and investors traveled from across the world to attend and were joined by more than 200,000 livestream participants as industry leaders from a variety of different organizations shared how MongoDB is transforming their businesses. MongoDB made several significant product announcements, including the release of MongoDB 4.0, which encompassed the availability of multi-document ACID transactions. The company believes this makes MongoDB the best choice for mission critical use cases and will make it easier than ever for customers to choose MongoDB as their default database platform. The general availability of MongoDB Stitch, the company's serverless platform, exposes advanced database functionality directly to mobile and web applications while providing the robust security and privacy controls expected in today's environment.





MongoDB Atlas, the company's managed cloud database-as-a-service offering, continues to see significant momentum in both self-service and direct sales channels, driven by the popularity of MongoDB and major secular trends around public cloud adoption and database modernization. Atlas added approximately 1,000 customers in the quarter. Atlas revenue was up 400% year-over-year and represented 18% of total revenue for the quarter. With Global Clusters now available in MongoDB Atlas, customers can easily create sophisticated policies to strategically distribute data closer to their users for low-latency performance. Global Clusters also facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements like GDPR by ensuring that selected data is isolated within particular geographic boundaries.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, September 5, 2018, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2019:



Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Full Year Fiscal 2019 Revenue $59.0 million to $60.0 million $228 million to $230 million Non-GAAP Loss from Operations $(21.0) million to $(20.0) million $(84.0) million to $(82.0) million Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.40) to $(0.38) $(1.66) to $(1.62)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, September 5, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 323-794-2423 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 9763217. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.



About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 7,400 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 40 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2019, our market opportunity, our go-to-market and growth strategies, our introduction of future product enhancements and the potential advantages of those enhancements, our ability to expand our leadership position and drive revenue growth, and the anticipated benefits of our platform for our customers and partners. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; the effects of increased competition; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2018, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss exclude stock-based compensation expense and, in the case of non-GAAP net loss, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes and change in fair value of warrant liability. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, and for periods prior to and including the period in which we completed our initial public offering, giving effect to the conversion of preferred stock at the beginning of the period. MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at http://investors.mongodb.com.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

Mark Wheeler

MongoDB

866-237-8815 x7186

communications@mongodb.com

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



July 31, 2018

January 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,771

$ 61,902 Short-term investments 399,906

217,072 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,651 and $1,238 as of July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively 38,340

46,872 Deferred commissions 14,857

11,820 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,832

5,884 Total current assets 583,706

343,550 Property and equipment, net 70,374

59,557 Goodwill 1,700

1,700 Acquired intangible assets, net 1,185

1,627 Deferred tax assets 300

326 Other assets 6,665

8,436 Total assets $ 663,930

$ 415,196 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,256

$ 2,261 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,981

17,433 Other accrued liabilities 13,473

8,423 Deferred revenue 125,526

114,500 Total current liabilities 156,236

142,617 Deferred rent, non-current 1842

925 Deferred tax liability, non-current 39

18 Deferred revenue, non-current 20235

22930 Convertible senior notes, net 210,553

- Other liabilities, non-current 66,401

55,213 Total liabilities 455,306

221,703







Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018; 29,991,734 and 13,303,028 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively 30

13 Class B common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018; 22,192,877 and 37,371,914 shares issued as of July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively; 22,093,506 and 37,272,543 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively 22

38







Additional paid-in capital 714,401

638,680 Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018 (1,319)

(1,319) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (340)

(159) Accumulated deficit (504,170)

(443,760) Total stockholders' equity 208,624

193,493 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 663,930

$ 415,196

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue:













Subscription $ 52,933

$ 32,531

$ 97,498

$ 61,718 Services 4,557

3,069

8,214

6,272 Total revenue 57,490

35,600

105,712

67,990 Cost of revenue(1):













Subscription 12,116

7,215

22,186

13,765 Services 4,378

2,973

8,057

5,622 Total cost of revenue 16,494

10,188

30,243

19,387 Gross profit 40,996

25,412

75,469

48,603 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 37,880

26,892

71,769

49,037 Research and development(1) 21,430

15,749

40,075

28,826 General and administrative(1) 12,254

8,933

23,481

16,704 Total operating expenses 71,564

51,574

135,325

94,567 Loss from operations (30,568)

(26,162)

(59,856)

(45,964) Other income (loss), net (432)

335

159

676 Loss before provision for income taxes (31,000)

(25,827)

(59,697)

(45,288) Provision for income taxes 246

252

713

481 Net loss $ (31,246)

$ (26,079)

$ (60,410)

$ (45,769) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.61)

$ (1.92)

$ (1.19)

$ (3.42) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 51,185,258

13,600,435

50,784,422

13,386,109















(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 489

$ 170

$ 848

$ 321 Cost of revenue—services 281

98

465

170 Sales and marketing 2,129

1,482

4,347

2,697 Research and development 2,904

1,322

5,110

2,567 General and administrative 3,206

1,845

5,816

3,616 Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 9,009

$ 4,917

$ 16,586

$ 9,371

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (31,246)

$ (26,079)

$ (60,410)

$ (45,769) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 806

963

1623

1860 Stock-based compensation 9,078

4,917

16,586

9,371 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,094

-

1,094

- Deferred income taxes 43

(1)

47

62 Change in fair value of warrant liability 0

-1

0

-101 Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (6,283)

(6,401)

8,029

(1,646) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,336

11

(1,910)

(2,942) Deferred commissions (744)

(1,118)

(1,320)

(369) Other long-term assets 116

6

46

(634) Accounts payable 245

(1142)

(394)

12 Deferred rent 445

303

917

190 Accrued liabilities 3924

4,286

1957

1,245 Deferred revenue 4,334

9,108

8,834

11,852 Net cash used in operating activities (16,852)

(15,148)

(24,901)

(26,869) Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (1194)

(914)

(1561)

(1626) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 60,000

17,000

118,000

64,230 Purchases of marketable securities (300,467)

(4134)

(300,467)

(68754) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (241,661)

11,952

(184,028)

(6,150) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options 7,818

1,334

8,106

5,984 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 5,626

-

5,626

- Repurchase of early exercised stock options (157)

(70)

(309)

(74) Proceeds from borrowings on convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 293,161

-

293,161

- Payment for purchase of capped calls (37,086)

-

(37,086)

- Proceeds from tenant allowance related to build to suit lease 376

-

376

- Proceeds from exercise of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants -

1

-

1 Payment of initial public offering costs -

(1,177)

-

(1,177) Net cash provided by financing activities 269,738

88

269,874

4,734 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (75)

93

(83)

160 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11,150

(3,015)

60,862

(28,125) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 112,139

44,302

62,427

69,412 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 123,289

$ 41,287

$ 123,289

$ 41,287

MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 40,996

$ 25,412

$ 75,469

$ 48,603 Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 71%

71%

71%

71% Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Subscription 489

170

848

321 Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Services 281

98

465

170 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,766

$ 25,680

$ 76,782

$ 49,094 Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 73%

72%

73%

72%















Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations:













Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (30,568)

$ (26,162)

$ (59,856)

$ (45,964) Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 9,009

4,917

16,586

9,371 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (21,559)

$ (21,245)

$ (43,270)

$ (36,593)















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:













Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (31,246)

$ (26,079)

$ (60,410)

$ (45,769) Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 9,009

4,917

16,586

9,371 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 1,094

-

1,094

- Change in fair value of warrant liability –

(1)

-

(101) Non-GAAP net loss $ (21,143)

$ (21,163)

$ (42,730)

$ (36,499)















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (0.61)

$ (1.92)

$ (1.19)

$ (3.42) Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 0.18

0.36

0.33

0.7 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.02

-

0.02

- Change in fair value of warrant liability -

-

-

(0.01) Impact of additional weighted-average shares giving effect to conversion of preferred stock at the beginning of the period -

1.04

-

1.82 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.84)

$ (0.91)















Reconciliation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted, used to compute net loss per share:













Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis 51,185,258

13,600,435

50,784,422

13,386,109 Add back:













Additional weighted-average shares giving effect to conversion of preferred stock at the beginning of the period -

26,920,022

-

26,910,099 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 51,185,258

40,520,457

50,784,422

40,296,208

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



















Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net cash used in operating activities $ (16,852)

$ (15,148)

$ (24,901)

$ (26,869) Capital expenditures (1,194)

(914)

(1,561)

(1,626) Capitalized software -

-

-

- Free cash flow $ (18,046)

$ (16,062)

$ (26,462)

$ (28,495)

















View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2019-financial-results-300707512.html

