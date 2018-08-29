Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MongoDB, Inc. : to Present at Citi's Global Technology Conference

08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, will present at Citi's Global Technology Conference in New York.

MongoDB

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 6,600 customers in more than 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 40 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
Mark Wheeler
MongoDB
866-237-8815 x7186
communications@mongodb.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-to-present-at-citis-global-technology-conference-300704071.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
