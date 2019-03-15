Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mongodb Inc    MDB

MONGODB INC

(MDB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MongoDB Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it was named a Leader by Forrester Research in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Big Data NoSQL 2019.

MongoDB received the highest scores possible in 21 of the 26 criteria evaluated, including Data Security, Performance, Scalability, High Availability, Global Distribution and Ability to Execute. According to the report, MongoDB "remains the most popular NoSQL database," in large part due to its "ease of use, simplified model, on-demand and elastic scale, multi-cloud support and comprehensive tooling." NoSQL is a broad term that includes any database that does not map data in a relational model.

“It’s always validating to see our technology highlighted in industry-leading analysis like this latest report from Forrester, but the real measurement for MongoDB’s success is the massive developer and customer adoption we continue to see,” said Eliot Horowitz, CTO & co-founder, MongoDB. “When we launched MongoDB a decade ago, one of our underlying beliefs was that the document model is the best way to work with data. Today, even the largest, legacy tech vendors around are pushing their version of the document database. We will continue to lead and innovate in the space to give developers the best way to work with data.”

The report also explains that top use cases for MongoDB include 360-degree analytics, real-time analytics, streaming analytics, fraud and risk management, and other multiple workloads.

The Forrester Wave: Big Data NoSQL 2019 found NoSQL or non-relational databases have matured from “supporting simple schemaless apps to becoming a mission-critical data platform for large Fortune 1000 customers.” The report notes that “half of global data and analytics technology decision makers have either implemented or are implementing NoSQL platforms.”

This is consistent with the growth MongoDB has seen among its customer base, which has expanded to more than 13,000 customers, many of whom are increasingly using MongoDB for business-critical workloads.

Jon Vines, software development team lead at AO.com, an online electricals retailer, said: “We put customers at the heart of everything we do and that excellence extends right through to how we approach development. MongoDB Atlas helps us move quickly because we aren’t constrained by the schema choices that we’ve made. If our document model evolves, our applications evolve with it. For example, in just a few months we were able to deliver a complete single view platform on MongoDB Atlas. That platform is already dramatically reducing our response time on regulatory requests, is improving our ability to fight fraud and enabling our employees, with the appropriate permissions, to access all the useful data we have at the company.”

Forrester Research's evaluation included a review of 15 big data NoSQL vendors.

Resources:

  • Download The Forrester Wave: Big Data NoSQL 2019
  • Read Seong Park's blog on the study results

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 13,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 60 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
Mark Wheeler
MongoDB
866-237-8815 x7186
communications@mongodb.com

MongoDB_Gray_Logo_FullColor_RGB-01.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONGODB INC
09:01aMongoDB Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm
GL
03/14Facebook, Dollar General slump while MongoDB rallies
AQ
03/13MONGODB, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/13MONGODB, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Res..
PR
03/08MONGODB INC : annual earnings release
02/26MONGODB : Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Earnin..
PR
02/20MONGODB : Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media, and Tele..
PR
02/11MongoDB Promotes Cedric Pech to Chief Revenue Officer
GL
02/06New Zealand Unemployment Rate Jumps in 4Q
DJ
02/05MONGODB : Inc. to Present at the 2019 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conf..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 367 M
EBIT 2020 -58,0 M
Net income 2020 -101 M
Finance 2020 311 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
Capitalization 7 019 M
Chart MONGODB INC
Duration : Period :
Mongodb Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONGODB INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dev C. Ittycheria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Ryan Chairman
Michael Gordon Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Eliot Horowitz Chief Technology Officer & Director
Ronnen Miller Vice President-Global Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONGODB INC56.36%7 019
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.73%879 159
ORACLE CORPORATION17.50%190 392
SAP11.58%134 876
ADOBE SYSTEMS18.32%130 931
INTUIT30.44%66 522
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.