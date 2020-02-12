Log in
MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED    0276

MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

(0276)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/11
0.08 HKD   0.00%
04:15aMONGOLIA ENERGY : Business update
PU
02/10MONGOLIA ENERGY : Notification letter and request for change form to registered shareholders
PU
02/10MONGOLIA ENERGY : Notice of special general meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mongolia Energy : BUSINESS UPDATE

02/12/2020 | 04:15am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 276)

INSIDE INFORMATION

BUSINESS UPDATE

Our raw coal export to the PRC has been temporarily suspended due to the closure of the Mongolian border at Yarant with Xinjiang by the Mongolian State Emergency Commission until early March 2020.

This announcement is made by Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).

We have been informed by the Customs office of Mongolia that the Mongolian State Emergency Commission has decided to close all borders for export with The People's Republic of China (the "PRC") including the Mongolian Yarant border with Xinjiang due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the PRC, effective from 11 February 2020 until 2 March 2020. Under such circumstance, our raw coal export to the PRC is required to be suspended during this period ("the Suspension").

We anticipate the closure of border for coal export will affect our production including the operation of our washing plant in Xinjiang during this period. While we are assessing the impact thereof, the extent will depend on the duration of the Suspension. We will closely monitor the developments and make announcement(s) in due course as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited

Tang Chi Kei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises seven directors, including Mr. Lo Lin Shing, Simon, Ms. Yvette Ong and Mr. Lo, Rex Cze Kei as executive directors, Mr. To Hin Tsun, Gerald as non-executive director, and Mr. Tsui Hing Chuen, William JP, Mr. Lau Wai Piu and Mr. Lee Kee Wai, Frank as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

MEC - Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:13:01 UTC
