MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED    0276

MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

(0276)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/13
0.1 HKD   -9.09%
Mongolia Energy : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

11/14/2019 | 04:00am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 276)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 for the purpose of, among others, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and its publication, and transacting any other business(es), if any.

By Order of the Board

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited

Tang Chi Kei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, including Mr. Lo Lin Shing, Simon, Ms. Yvette Ong and Mr. Lo, Rex Cze Kei as executive Directors, Mr. To Hin Tsun, Gerald as non-executive Director, and Mr. Tsui Hing Chuen, William JP, Mr. Lau Wai Piu and Mr. Lee Kee Wai, Frank as independent non-executive Directors.

Managers
NameTitle
Yvette Ong Managing Director & Executive Director
Lin Shing Lo Chairman
Hin Tsun To Non-Executive Director
Hing Chuen Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Piu Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED-16.67%24
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.36%47 564
GLENCORE-17.06%41 134
COAL INDIA-13.91%17 703
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED10.89%11 389
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.65%8 008
