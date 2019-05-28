Monmouth R E Inv : MREIC Announces Promotion

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 28, 2019 Contact: Susan Jordan 732-577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION

FREEHOLD, NJ, May 28, 2019…...........Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

(NYSE:MNR) today announced that Allison Viscardi has been promoted to Vice President of Property Management.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, stated, "We are very fortunate to have Allison Viscardi on the Monmouth team. Allison has been directly involved in managing our properties for the past 19 years. Since 2012, she has served as our Senior Property Manager. Allison is held in high regard by our long-term tenants, our board of directors, and our entire staff. She has been an integral part of our long-term success. I am very pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion."

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties, containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.