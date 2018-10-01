Monmouth R E Inv : MREIC Declares Common and Preferred Divi...

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

A Public REIT Since 1968

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

FREEHOLD, NJ, OCTOBER 1, 2018…...On October 1, 2018, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.17 per share payable December 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2018. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.68 per share.

Also on October 1, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the period September 1, 2018 through November 30, 2018, of $0.3828125 per share on the Company's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable December 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2018. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.53125.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 111 properties containing a total of approximately 21.2 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

