MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.

(MNR)
Monmouth R E Inv : MREIC Declares Common and Preferred Divi...

04/02/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 2, 2019

Contact: Susan Jordan

732-577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE DECLARES

COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

FREEHOLD, NJ, April 2, 2019…...On April 2, 2019, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.17 per share payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2019. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.68 per share.

Also, on April 2, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the period March 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019, of $0.3828125 per share on the Company's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2019. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.53125.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

######

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:51:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 137 M
EBIT 2019 80,3 M
Net income 2019 23,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 94,57
P/E ratio 2020 25,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,01x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,93x
Capitalization 1 233 M
Chart MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Landy President, CEO & Executive Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Kevin S. Miller CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Daniel D. Cronheim Director
Matthew I. Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.6.77%1 222
EQUINIX INC29.40%37 757
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.12.65%24 731
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.37%22 347
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES23.71%16 071
WP CAREY INC19.25%13 009
