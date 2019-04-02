Monmouth R E Inv : MREIC Declares Common and Preferred Divi...

|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
April 2, 2019
|
|
Contact: Susan Jordan
732-577-9996
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE DECLARES
COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS
FREEHOLD, NJ, April 2, 2019…...On April 2, 2019, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.17 per share payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2019. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.68 per share.
Also, on April 2, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the period March 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019, of $0.3828125 per share on the Company's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2019. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.53125.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.
######
Disclaimer
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:51:04 UTC