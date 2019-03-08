Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.    MNR

MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.

(MNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monmouth R E Inv : MREIC Will Host 2nd Quarter Financial Re...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:20pm EST

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3-D FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY 07728

A Public REIT Since 1968

____

INTERNET:www.mreic.reit

(732) 577-9996 FAX: (732) 577-9981

EMAIL: mreic@mreic.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 8, 2019

Contact: Susan M. Jordan 732-577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2019

FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, March 8, 2019…….Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) will host its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook at that time.

Monmouth Real Estate's Second Quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Thursday, May 9, 2019, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company's website at www.mreic.reit in the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast select the 2Q2019 Webcast and Earnings Call "Link to Webcast" on the homepage of the Company's website at www.mreic.reit,in the Highlights section, towards the bottom of the page. Interested parties can also participate via Conference Call by calling toll free 1-877-510-5852 (domestically) or 1-412-902-4138 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 10, 2019. It will be available until August 1, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing toll free 1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10128987. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company's website, www.mreic.reit.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties located in thirty states, containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

# ## ##

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.
05:20pMONMOUTH R E INV : MREIC Will Host 2nd Quarter Financial Re...
PU
04:48pMONMOUTH R E INV : Real Estate Will Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results W..
PR
02/14MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/07MONMOUTH : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
02/07MONMOUTH R E INV : MREIC Reports Results for the First Quar...
PU
02/07MONMOUTH R E INV : REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analy..
AQ
02/07MONMOUTH R E INV : Real Estate Reports Results For The First Quarter Ended Decem..
PR
01/30MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29MONMOUTH R E INV : Real Estate Announces Tax Treatment For 2018 Distributions
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 137 M
EBIT 2019 78,6 M
Net income 2019 23,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,28%
P/E ratio 2019 93,71
P/E ratio 2020 24,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,86x
Capitalization 1 216 M
Chart MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Landy President, CEO & Executive Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Kevin S. Miller CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Daniel D. Cronheim Director
Matthew I. Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONMOUTH R.E. INV. CORP.5.81%1 216
EQUINIX INC21.04%35 556
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.5.64%23 411
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.26%21 101
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES19.36%15 410
VORNADO REALTY TRUST8.96%12 878
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.