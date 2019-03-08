Monmouth R E Inv : MREIC Will Host 2nd Quarter Financial Re...

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3-D FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY 07728

A Public REIT Since 1968

INTERNET:www.mreic.reit

(732) 577-9996 FAX: (732) 577-9981

EMAIL: mreic@mreic.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 8, 2019

Contact: Susan M. Jordan 732-577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2019

FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, March 8, 2019…….Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) will host its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook at that time.

Monmouth Real Estate's Second Quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Thursday, May 9, 2019, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company's website at www.mreic.reit in the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast select the 2Q2019 Webcast and Earnings Call "Link to Webcast" on the homepage of the Company's website at www.mreic.reit,in the Highlights section, towards the bottom of the page. Interested parties can also participate via Conference Call by calling toll free 1-877-510-5852 (domestically) or 1-412-902-4138 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 10, 2019. It will be available until August 1, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing toll free 1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10128987. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company's website, www.mreic.reit.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties located in thirty states, containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

