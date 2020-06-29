Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation    MNR

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(MNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE REPORTS STRONG OCCUPANCY AND RENT COLLECTION RESULTS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

HOLMDEL, NJ, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) reported today that its occupancy rate from March 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 averaged 99.4%. Rent collections throughout this period were as follows:

March 100%, April 99%, May 98%, June 99%.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to report these excellent results. Our high-quality portfolio of modern, net-leased industrial properties secured by long-term leases to investment grade tenants continues to provide our shareholders with reliable and predictable income streams. These resilient results during such volatile times highlights the mission-critical nature of our portfolio and underscores the essential need for our tenants’ operations.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties located in 31 states, containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet.

Contact: Becky Coleridge
732-810-0907
EMAIL: mreic@mreic.com
www.mreic.reit

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVES
04:16pMonmouth real estate reports strong occupancy and rent collection results dur..
GL
06/24MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MREIC Will Host Third Quarter 2020 Finan...
PU
06/24Monmouth real estate will host third quarter 2020 financial results webcast a..
GL
06/19Monmouth real estate to present at covid-19 webinar hosted by maxim group on ..
GL
05/27MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MREIC to Participate in Nareit's R...
PU
05/27MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE TO PARTICIPATE : 2020 virtual investor conference
GL
05/26Monmouth real estate announces new acquisition in the salt lake city, ut msa
GL
05/22MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MREIC Announces New Acquisition in the G...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 M - -
Net income 2020 -54,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,5x
Yield 2020 5,01%
Capitalization 1 328 M 1 328 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,93 $
Last Close Price 13,57 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Landy President, CEO & Executive Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Kevin S. Miller CFO, Executive Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Matthew R. Santonocito Manager-Information Technology
Daniel D. Cronheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.28%1 328
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.62%60 769
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.41%37 722
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.15%20 422
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-20.67%20 059
SEGRO PLC-0.22%13 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group