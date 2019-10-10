Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation    MNR

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(MNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monmouth Real Estate Investment : Announces New Acquisition In The Indianapolis, IN MSA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) today announced the acquisition of a new 615,747 square foot industrial building located at 1151 S. Graham Road, Greenwood, IN at a purchase price of $81,500,000. The property is net-leased for 15 years to Amazon.com Services, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The building is situated on approximately 78.64 acres.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented, "In keeping with our commitment of owning a best-in-class, modern industrial property portfolio with vast linkages to the digital economy, we are very pleased to announce this acquisition. The Indianapolis industrial market represents one of the best locations in the U.S. and this acquisition further enhances our large presence here."

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 115 properties, containing a total of approximately 22.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monmouth-real-estate-announces-new-acquisition-in-the-indianapolis-in-msa-300936762.html

SOURCE Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVES
02:23pMONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announces New Acquisition In The Indianapolis,..
PR
10/07MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MREIC Will Host 4Q and Fiscal Yearend 20...
PU
10/07MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Will Host Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Yearend 20..
PR
10/02MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Declares Common And Preferred Dividends
PR
09/19MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/18MONMOUTH R E INV : MREIC Moves Headquarters to Landmark New...
PU
09/18MONMOUTH R E INV : Real Estate Moves Headquarters To Landmark New Jersey Bell Wo..
PR
09/16MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/19MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group