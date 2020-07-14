Monmouth Real Estate Investment : MREIC Announces Election of Sonal Pande ...

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF SONAL PANDE TO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HOLMDEL, NJ, July 14, 2020….. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

(NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth" or the "Company") today announced the election of Sonal Pande as a Class II Director. Effective July 14, Ms. Pande succeeds outgoing director Steven B. Wolgin as a Class II director. Since 2015, Ms. Pande has held various positions at New York University, most recently as the Assistant Dean of Alumni Relations and Fundraising, School of Professional Studies, where she has been deeply involved in managing the strategic growth of the domestic and global alumni outreach programs and fundraising pipeline for the school and the NYU SPS Schack Institute of Real Estate. From 2006 to 2015, Ms. Pande held positions as Head of Major Giving for Prostate Cancer UK and as Major Gifts Officer for Royal National Institute of Blind People in London. Ms. Pande earned a MPA in Public Administration from Columbia University, a MBA from B.H.U. and a B.S. in Mathematics, Economics and Statistics from Bangalore University in India.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Pande to the Monmouth Board and we are looking forward to her insight and contributions," said Eugene Landy, Chairman of the Board. "On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Mr. Wolgin for his service to Monmouth throughout his seventeen-year tenure on the Board," added Mr. Landy.

About Monmouth

Monmouth, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties, containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

