Monmouth Real Estate Investment : MREIC Announces New Acquisition in the C...

03/30/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

BELL WORKS

101 CRAWFORDS CORNER ROAD

SUITE 1405

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY 07733

A Public REIT Since 1968

____

INTERNET:

OFFICE:

EMAIL:

www.mreic.reit

(732) 577-9996

mreic@mreic.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 30, 2020

Contact: Becky Coleridge

732-577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN

THE COLUMBUS, OH MSA

Holmdel, New Jersey…. March 30, 2020……..Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

(NYSE:MNR) today announced the acquisition of a new 153,000 square foot industrial building located at 747 Mill Park Drive, Lancaster, OH at a purchase price of $17,874,148. The property is net-leased for 10 years to Magna Seating of America, Inc., a division of Magna International. The building is situated on approximately 24.5 acres.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to add Magna to our all- star tenant roster. Reflecting the mission-critical nature of this project to both Magna and the Columbus economy, Vice-President Mike Pence attended the groundbreaking ceremony of this development on July 30th. We are very fortunate to have in Monmouth a company with a balance sheet and business model that can not only withstand these turbulent periods but can perform well throughout. We look forward to reporting additional high-quality acquisitions during the year."

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 116 properties, containing a total of approximately 23 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

######

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 21:37:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 172 M
EBIT 2020 81,8 M
Net income 2020 31,6 M
Debt 2020 142 M
Yield 2020 5,70%
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,35x
EV / Sales2021 6,07x
Capitalization 1 124 M
Chart MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,14  $
Last Close Price 11,94  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Landy President, CEO & Executive Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Kevin S. Miller CFO, Executive Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Matthew R. Santonocito Manager-Information Technology
Daniel D. Cronheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-20.65%1 124
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)1.81%50 777
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.95%34 445
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-22.72%19 500
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-11.21%17 604
W. P. CAREY INC.-24.61%10 395
