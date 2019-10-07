Log in
Monmouth Real Estate Investment : MREIC Will Host 4Q and Fiscal Yearend 20...

0
10/07/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

BELL WORKS

101 CRAWFORDS CORNER ROAD

SUITE 1405

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY 07733

A Public REIT Since 1968

____

INTERNET:

OFFICE:

EMAIL:

www.mreic.reit

(732) 577-9996

mreic@mreic.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 7, 2019

Contact: Susan M. Jordan

732-577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAREND 2019

FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HOLMDEL, NJ, OCTOBER 7, 2019…….Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

will host its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Yearend 2019 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook at that time.

Monmouth Real Estate's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Yearend 2019 financial results will be released on Monday, November 25, 2019, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company's website at www.mreic.reitin the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast select the 4Q and Fiscal Yearend 2019 Webcast and Earnings Call icon on the homepage of the Company's website at www.mreic.reit, in the Highlights section, towards the bottom of the page. Interested parties can also participate via Conference Call by calling toll free 1- 877-510-5852(domestically) or 1-412-902-4138(internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. It will be available until January 31, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing toll free

1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10134297. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company's website, www.mreic.reit.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 114 properties located in thirty states, containing a total of approximately 22.3 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

# # # # #

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 20:31:08 UTC
