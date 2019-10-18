Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation    MNR

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(MNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monmouth Real Estate Investment : MREIC Will Make 21st Annual Investor Pre...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

BELL WORKS

101 CRAWFORDS CORNER ROAD

SUITE 1405

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY 07733

A Public REIT Since 1968

____

INTERNET:

(732) 577-9996

EMAIL:

www.mreic.reit

FAX: (732) 577-9981

mreic@mreic.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 18, 2019

Contact: Susan M. Jordan

732/577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL MAKE ITS 21ST

CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION

TO THE PHILADELPHIA SECURITIES ASSOCIATION

HOLMDEL, NJ, October 18, 2019…….Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

(NYSE:MNR) announced that it will present to the Philadelphia Securities Association (PSA) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Monmouth Real Estate has had the opportunity to present to the PSA for 21 consecutive years. The Forum will be held at the Union League of Philadelphia, located in Philadelphia, PA.

Monmouth Real Estate's senior management will present an overview of the Company followed by a question and answer session. It is a luncheon meeting that will start at 11:30am ET. The presentation will be available at the Company's website www.mreic.reiton the homepage.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 115 properties containing a total of approximately 22.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

# # # # #

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 20:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVES
04:36pMONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MREIC Will Make 21st Annual Investor Pre...
PU
04:16pMONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Will Make Its 21st Consecutive Annual Investor..
PR
10/11MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/10MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MREIC Announces New Acquisition in the I...
PU
10/10MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announces New Acquisition In The Indianapolis,..
PR
10/07MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MREIC Will Host 4Q and Fiscal Yearend 20...
PU
10/07MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Will Host Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Yearend 20..
PR
10/02MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Declares Common And Preferred Dividends
PR
09/19MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 159 M
EBIT 2019 75,6 M
Net income 2019 -2,62 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 -412x
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
EV / Sales2019 9,72x
EV / Sales2020 10,3x
Capitalization 1 391 M
Chart MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,43  $
Last Close Price 14,57  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Landy President, CEO & Executive Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Kevin S. Miller CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Daniel D. Cronheim Director
Matthew I. Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION16.85%1 391
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)62.20%48 503
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.57%27 453
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION24.67%25 010
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES34.77%17 615
W. P. CAREY INC.40.01%15 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group