MONOBANK ASA

MONOBANK ASA

(BRA-ME)
News 
News

Monobank : Invitation to the presentation of BRAbank's results for...

02/17/2020 | 10:17am EST
Invitation to the presentation of BRAbank's results for the 4th quarter of 2019

Publish date: 17 Feb 2020 15:00Regulatory

BRAbank ASA (BRA-ME) will publish the results for Q4 2019 on 20 February.

The company will host a presentation of the results in Oslo Thursday 20 February at 11:00 AM CET at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo.

The presentation will include BRAbank's unaudited results for Q4 2019.

The presentation can be followed through live webcast here: www.brabank.no

Material

The Q4 2019 report and presentation will also be made available on www.brabank.noand www.newsweb.no

For further information contact:

Hans Ljøen, Chief Executive Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 481 87 750

Torbjørn Botnevik, Chief Financial Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 982 80 233

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Disclaimer

Brabank ASA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:16:03 UTC
