Monobank : Invitation to the presentation of BRAbank's results for...

Invitation to the presentation of BRAbank's results for the 4th quarter of 2019
Publish date: 17 Feb 2020 15:00Regulatory
BRAbank ASA (BRA-ME) will publish the results for Q4 2019 on 20 February.
The company will host a presentation of the results in Oslo Thursday 20 February at 11:00 AM CET at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo.
The presentation will include BRAbank's unaudited results for Q4 2019.
The presentation can be followed through live webcast here: www.brabank.no
The Q4 2019 report and presentation will also be made available on www.brabank.noand www.newsweb.no
For further information contact:
Hans Ljøen, Chief Executive Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 481 87 750
Torbjørn Botnevik, Chief Financial Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 982 80 233
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
