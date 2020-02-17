Monobank : Invitation to the presentation of BRAbank's results for...

BRAbank ASA (BRA-ME) will publish the results for Q4 2019 on 20 February.

The company will host a presentation of the results in Oslo Thursday 20 February at 11:00 AM CET at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo.

The presentation will include BRAbank's unaudited results for Q4 2019.

The presentation can be followed through live webcast here: www.brabank.no

Material

The Q4 2019 report and presentation will also be made available on www.brabank.noand www.newsweb.no

For further information contact:

Hans Ljøen, Chief Executive Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 481 87 750

Torbjørn Botnevik, Chief Financial Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 982 80 233

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.