Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) on Behalf of Monolithic Power Stockholders and Encourages Monolithic Power Investors to Contact the Firm

10/09/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) on behalf of Monolithic Power stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Monolithic Power has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 9, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a disapproving report about the company, suggesting that Monolithic Power Systems had engaged in improper inventory manipulation and overstated sales.

On this news, the price of Monolithic Power Systems shares drastically fell on October 9, 2019 to close at $135.15 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Monolithic Power shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Monolithic Power please go to http://www.bespc.com/MPWR. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
