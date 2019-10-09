Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) on Behalf of Monolithic Power Stockholders and Encourages Monolithic Power Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) on behalf of Monolithic Power stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Monolithic Power has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 9, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a disapproving report about the company, suggesting that Monolithic Power Systems had engaged in improper inventory manipulation and overstated sales.

On this news, the price of Monolithic Power Systems shares drastically fell on October 9, 2019 to close at $135.15 per share.

