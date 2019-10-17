Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.    MPWR

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(MPWR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“Monolithic Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MPWR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 9, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that the Company engaged in improper inventory manipulation and overstated sales.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $6.66, or nearly 5%, to close at $135.15 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Monolithic Power securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS,
05:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Monolithi..
BU
10/16Monolithic Power Systems to Report Third Quarter Results on October 22, 2019
GL
10/10INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:..
PR
10/09BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : MPWR) on Behalf of Monolithic Power Stock..
BU
10/09MPWR Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) of a..
PR
10/09SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RELE : Mpwr)
PR
09/27MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/12Monolithic Power Systems Announces Third Quarter Dividend
GL
08/02MONOLITHIC POWER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 619 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 61,1x
P/E ratio 2020 42,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 9,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,34x
Capitalization 6 135 M
Chart MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 164,11  $
Last Close Price 142,72  $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Hsing Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Bernie Blegen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer, Vice President
James C. Moyer Independent Director
Victor K. Lee Independent Director
Kuo Wei Chang Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.22.03%6 135
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%250 852
INTEL CORPORATION11.75%232 331
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS37.04%120 904
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.48%118 274
BROADCOM INC.13.45%114 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group