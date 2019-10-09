Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.    MPWR

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(MPWR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MPWR Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Law Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) investors of the firm's investigation of possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 9, 2019

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MPWR

Contact An Attorney Now:

MPWR@hbsslaw.com


510-725-3000

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Monolithic Power engaged in fraudulent accounting.

On October 9, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a scathing report about the company, suggesting Monolithic Power Systems engaged in improper inventory manipulation and overstated sales.

In response, the price of Monolithic Power Systems shares steeply fell during intraday trading on October 9, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Monolithic Power violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Monolithic Power Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MPWR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpwr-shareholder-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-monolithic-power-systems-mpwr-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-law-violations-300935085.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS,
08:07pMPWR Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) of a..
PR
10:01aSPRUCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RELE : Mpwr)
PR
09/27MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/12Monolithic Power Systems Announces Third Quarter Dividend
GL
08/02MONOLITHIC POWER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/31MONOLITHIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
07/31Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
GL
07/16MONOLITHIC POWER : to Report Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group