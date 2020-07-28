Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
KIRKLAND, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Revenue was $186.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a 12.3% increase from $165.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a 23.3% increase from $151.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $0.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
GAAP operating expenses were $74.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $63.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $50.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $20.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $40.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP operating income was $28.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $20.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $43.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP other income, net, was $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.
GAAP income before income taxes was $33.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $22.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $45.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP net income was $30.2 million and $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $20.7 million and $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $50.6 million and $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $41.9 million and $0.92 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.
The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:
Revenue was $352.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a 20.4% increase from $292.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
GAAP operating expenses were $135.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $119.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $96.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $38.4 million for stock-based compensation expense, compared with $79.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $37.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP operating income was $58.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $41.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $98.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $83.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $38.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP other income, net, was $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.
GAAP income before income taxes was $62.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $47.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $102.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $86.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $38.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
GAAP net income was $65.9 million and $1.41 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $46.9 million and $1.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $94.9 million and $2.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $79.8 million and $1.76 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.
The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
End Market
2020
2019
2020
2019
Computing and storage
$
64,087
$
41,590
$
116,044
$
80,778
Automotive
17,779
21,225
41,091
41,742
Industrial
26,592
22,438
51,829
43,778
Communications
30,095
21,968
57,965
44,150
Consumer
47,656
43,786
85,058
81,922
Total
$
186,209
$
151,007
$
351,987
$
292,370
The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Product Family
2020
2019
2020
2019
DC to DC
$
176,113
$
139,691
$
332,988
$
272,402
Lighting Control
10,096
11,316
18,999
19,968
Total
$
186,209
$
151,007
$
351,987
$
292,370
“We continue to grow year over year. We are excited about our design activities in the pipeline and expanding our reach in the new frontiers,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.
Business Outlook
The following are MPS’ financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020:
Revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.
GAAP gross margin between 55.2% and 55.8%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.5% and 56.1%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.
GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $70.7 million and $74.7 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $50.2 million and $52.2 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $20.5 million to $22.5 million.
Total stock-based compensation expense of $21.2 million to $23.2 million.
Litigation expenses ranging between $1.8 million and $2.2 million.
Interest income of $1.5 million to $1.7 million.
Fully diluted shares outstanding between 46.5 million and 47.5 million.
(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
156,483
$
172,960
Short-term investments
355,840
282,437
Accounts receivable, net
55,136
52,704
Inventories
152,119
127,500
Other current assets
29,286
19,605
Total current assets
748,864
655,206
Property and equipment, net
251,980
228,315
Long-term investments
3,032
3,138
Goodwill
6,571
6,571
Deferred tax assets, net
13,432
17,193
Other long-term assets
47,276
45,952
Total assets
$
1,071,155
$
956,375
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
45,169
$
27,271
Accrued compensation and related benefits
32,785
26,164
Other accrued liabilities
58,831
44,790
Total current liabilities
136,785
98,225
Income tax liabilities
35,624
37,596
Other long-term liabilities
49,801
47,063
Total liabilities
222,210
182,884
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 44,911 and 43,616, respectively
605,165
549,517
Retained earnings
247,864
229,450
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,084
)
(5,476
)
Total stockholders’ equity
848,945
773,491
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,071,155
$
956,375
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
186,209
$
151,007
$
351,987
$
292,370
Cost of revenue
83,616
67,782
157,947
131,139
Gross profit
102,593
83,225
194,040
161,231
Operating expenses:
Research and development
31,673
27,545
57,629
53,003
Selling, general and administrative
40,883
35,058
73,047
65,611
Litigation expense
2,082
503
4,423
781
Total operating expenses
74,638
63,106
135,099
119,395
Income from operations
27,955
20,119
58,941
41,836
Other income, net
5,200
2,229
3,486
5,569
Income before income taxes
33,155
22,348
62,427
47,405
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,988
1,655
(3,495
)
531
Net income
$
30,167
$
20,693
$
65,922
$
46,874
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.48
$
1.48
$
1.09
Diluted
$
0.64
$
0.45
$
1.41
$
1.03
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
44,785
43,109
44,620
42,929
Diluted
46,831
45,483
46,750
45,358
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cost of revenue
$
642
$
663
$
1,199
$
1,193
Research and development
4,962
5,412
9,332
9,841
Selling, general and administrative
15,440
16,634
29,075
27,685
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
21,044
$
22,709
$
39,606
$
38,719
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
30,167
$
20,693
$
65,922
$
46,874
Net income as a percentage of revenue
16.2
%
13.7
%
18.7
%
16.0
%
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:
Stock-based compensation expense
21,044
22,709
39,606
38,719
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-
51
-
102
Deferred compensation plan expense
460
151
554
15
Tax effect
(1,111
)
(1,739
)
(11,189
)
(5,937
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
50,560
$
41,865
$
94,893
$
79,773
Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue
27.2
%
27.7
%
27.0
%
27.3
%
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
1.13
$
0.97
$
2.13
$
1.86
Diluted
$
1.08
$
0.92
$
2.03
$
1.76
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
44,785
43,109
44,620
42,929
Diluted
46,831
45,483
46,750
45,358
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross profit
$
102,593
$
83,225
$
194,040
$
161,231
Gross margin
55.1
%
55.1
%
55.1
%
55.1
%
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
Stock-based compensation expense
642
663
1,199
1,193
Deferred compensation plan expense
460
-
406
-
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-
51
-
102
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
103,695
$
83,939
$
195,645
$
162,526
Non-GAAP gross margin
55.7
%
55.6
%
55.6
%
55.6
%
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total operating expenses
$
74,638
$
63,106
$
135,099
$
119,395
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:
Stock-based compensation expense
(20,402
)
(22,046
)
(38,407
)
(37,526
)
Deferred compensation plan (expense) income
(3,572
)
(772
)
30
(2,571
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
50,664
$
40,288
$
96,722
$
79,298
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total operating income
$
27,955
$
20,119
$
58,941
$
41,836
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:
Stock-based compensation expense
21,044
22,709
39,606
38,719
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-
51
-
102
Deferred compensation plan expense
4,032
772
377
2,571
Non-GAAP operating income
$
53,031
$
43,651
$
98,924
$
83,228
RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total other income, net
$
5,200
$
2,229
$
3,486
$
5,569
Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net:
Deferred compensation plan (income) expense
(3,572
)
(620
)
177
(2,556
)
Non-GAAP other income, net
$
1,628
$
1,609
$
3,663
$
3,013
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total income before income taxes
$
33,155
$
22,348
$
62,427
$
47,405
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:
Stock-based compensation expense
21,044
22,709
39,606
38,719
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-
51
-
102
Deferred compensation plan expense
460
151
554
15
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
54,659
$
45,259
$
102,587
$
86,241
2020 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
September 30, 2020
Low
High
Gross margin
55.2
%
55.8
%
Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:
Stock-based compensation expense
0.3
%
0.3
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
55.5
%
56.1
%
RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ending
September 30, 2020
Low
High
R&D and SG&A expense
$
70,700
$
74,700
Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense: