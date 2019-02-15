Monotype Imaging : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results 0 02/15/2019 | 07:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Posts Record Performance, and Exceeds Revenue and Profitability Expectations Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TYPE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter 2018 highlights Revenue for the quarter was $71.4 million, an increase of 10% year over year.

Creative Professional revenue was $49.6 million, up 29% year over year.

Net income was $9.5 million; Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million, a 44% increase year over year, or 37.5% of revenue. Full-year 2018 highlights Revenue for the year was $246.7 million, an increase of 5% year over year.

Creative Professional revenue was $159.1 million, up 22% year over year.

Net income was $12.3 million; Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $73.4 million, a 31% increase year over year, or 29.7% of revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $60.1 million. “We ended the year with a very strong fourth quarter, capping off the most successful year in company history,” said Scott Landers, president and CEO of Monotype. “The investments we’ve made in our enterprise sales, design, marketing and engineering capabilities have had a positive effect on our top and bottom line results. Our efforts continue to translate into tangible customer value. Our ability to execute over the past few years has enabled us to transform our business from one serving mainly mature markets to now one solidly rooted in growing markets.” Tony Callini, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Monotype, said, “We are very pleased with our performance in 2018. We exceeded the high end of our guidance for net adjusted EBITDA, as well as the previous high-water mark from 2014, reflecting improved operational leverage across the portfolio. We will continue to operate with a focus on enhancing profitability while growing revenue and returning value to shareholders.” Fourth quarter 2018 operating results

Revenue for the quarter increased 10% to $71.4 million, compared to $65.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Creative Professional revenue was $49.6 million, a 29% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017. OEM revenue was $21.8 million, a decrease of 18% from the same period in 2017, as expected. Gross margin for the quarter was 85.1% compared to 83.1% in the prior year quarter. Net income was $9.5 million, compared to net income of $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share was $0.23, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.28 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation expense, and non-recurring expenses, net of taxes, was $18.2 million, compared to $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.45 in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.51 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million, or 37.5% of revenue, compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, Monotype updated its definition of non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to include the add back of non-recurring expense to GAAP income (loss) from operations. Accordingly, all non-GAAP financial measures have been recast for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, to add back certain advisor fees and restructuring expenses included in non-recurring expenses. Full-year 2018 operating results

Revenue for the year was $246.7 million, an increase of 5% compared to $235.8 million for 2017. Creative Professional revenue was $159.1 million, an increase of 22% year over year. OEM revenue was $87.6 million, down 17% year over year, as expected. Net income for 2018 was $12.3 million, compared to net income of $11.6 million for the prior year. Earnings per diluted share were $0.29, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.27 in 2017. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes the amortization of intangible assets, stock based compensation expense, and acquisition-related compensation expense, net of taxes, was $47.3 million, compared to $37.9 million in 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.17, compared to $0.95 in 2017. The company’s 2018 effective tax rate was approximately 43%. Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $73.4 million, or 29.7% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA of $55.8 million in 2017. A reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release. Cash and cash flow

Monotype had cash and cash equivalents of $60.1 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $70.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and $82.8 million as of December 31, 2017. The company generated $11.4 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018, consistent with the same period last year. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the company repaid $5.0 million on its outstanding revolving line of credit. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Monotype repurchased approximately 560,000 shares of common stock on the open market at prevailing market prices, for a total consideration of $10.7 million. For the full year, Monotype repurchased approximately 890,000 shares of common stock on the open market at prevailing market prices for a cumulative consideration of $17.3 million. Quarterly dividend

Monotype’s most recent dividend payment of $0.116 per share was paid on January 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2019. A dividend of $0.116 cents per share will be paid on April 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2019. Financial outlook

Monotype’s first quarter and full-year 2019 financial guidance are set forth in the following tables: (in $ millions, except for per share data) Q1 2019 Full-Year 2019 Revenue $55.5 – $59.5 $247.0 – $257.0 Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA $12.5 – $15.5 $71.5 – $78.5 Operating expenses $39.0 – $41.0 $158.0 – $161.0 GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.07 – $0.13 $0.72 – $0.84 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.19 – $0.25 $1.18 – $1.30 Conference call details

Monotype will host a conference call on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results and business outlook for 2019. Individuals who are interested in listening to the audio webcast should log on to the Investors portion of the Company section of the Monotype website at www.monotype.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 312-5713 (domestic) or (703) 925-2611 (international) using passcode 8298138. If individuals are unable to listen to the live call, the audio webcast will be archived in the Investors portion of the company’s website for one year. Non-GAAP financial measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget and in reporting to lenders. Non-GAAP financial measures are used by Monotype management in its operating and financial decision-making because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, Monotype believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, and (b) compare in a consistent manner the company’s current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. Monotype management compensates for these limitations by considering the company’s financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements including those related to future revenues and operating results; the growth of the company’s business; anticipated savings, costs and expenses resulting from the company’s restructuring actions and changes to the company’s product portfolio; the impact of the company’s revenue recognition policy; the impact of federal tax reform legislation; the execution of the company’s capital allocation and funding strategies; and anticipated business momentum that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with changes in the economic climate including decreased demand for the company’s products or products that incorporate the company’s solutions; risks associated with the company’s ability to adapt products or services to new markets and to anticipate and quickly respond to evolving technologies and customer requirements; risks associated with the company’s development of and the market acceptance of new products, product features or services; risks associated with the anticipated cost savings and expenses from the company’s restructuring actions and wind down of certain of the company’s products including that such savings and expenses are not as predicted; risks associated with increased competition in markets the company serves, including the risks that increased competition may result in the company’s inability to gain new customers, retain existing customers or may force the company to reduce prices; risks associated with the ownership and enforcement of the company’s intellectual property; and risks associated with geopolitical conditions and changes in the financial markets. Additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the company is available in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings. The forward-looking financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts to be included in the company’s future earnings releases and public filings. While the company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if an estimate changes. About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. ©2019 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved. MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,106 $ 82,822 Restricted cash 6,000 11,987 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 55,943 34,461 Income tax refunds receivable 5,122 1,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,473 5,714 Total current assets 133,644 136,188 Property and equipment, net 14,105 16,763 Goodwill 276,222 279,131 Intangible assets, net 74,699 84,856 Restricted cash — 6,000 Other assets 8,986 3,112 Total assets $ 507,656 $ 526,050 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,719 $ 1,467 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 43,840 43,096 Accrued income taxes payable 510 522 Deferred revenue 10,337 15,102 Total current liabilities 56,406 60,187 Revolving line of credit 75,000 93,000 Other long-term liabilities 3,102 6,428 Deferred income taxes 35,083 28,004 Reserve for income taxes 2,471 2,783 Accrued pension benefits 5,888 6,280 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 46 44 Additional paid-in capital 319,486 298,113 Treasury stock, at cost (83,518 ) (64,083 ) Retained earnings 99,605 97,815 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,913 ) (2,521 ) Total stockholders’ equity 329,706 329,368 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 507,656 $ 526,050 MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 71,398 $ 65,016 $ 246,737 $ 235,789 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 9,758 10,123 41,545 38,761 Cost of revenue—amortization of acquired technology 858 885 3,441 3,529 Total cost of revenue 10,616 11,008 44,986 42,290 Gross profit 60,782 54,008 201,751 193,499 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 21,599 23,014 79,981 89,431 Research and development 7,996 9,271 33,428 37,049 General and administrative 12,335 12,031 50,597 46,063 Restructuring 2,755 3,185 9,569 3,185 Amortization of other intangible assets 847 1,016 3,687 4,067 Total operating expenses 45,532 48,517 177,262 179,795 Income from operations 15,250 5,491 24,489 13,704 Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 768 666 3,121 2,722 Other (income) expense, net (100 ) (45 ) (274 ) 4,813 Total other expense 668 621 2,847 7,535 Income before income taxes 14,582 4,870 21,642 6,169 Provison for (benefit from) income taxes 5,126 (7,000 ) 9,369 (5,391 ) Net income $ 9,456 $ 11,870 $ 12,273 $ 11,560 Net income available to common shareholders—basic $ 9,151 $ 11,304 $ 11,527 $ 10,615 Net income available to common shareholders—diluted $ 9,151 $ 11,306 $ 11,527 $ 10,615 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 40,110,039 39,746,203 40,262,717 39,619,133 Diluted 40,185,709 39,988,868 40,386,896 39,858,248 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.116 $ 0.113 $ 0.464 $ 0.449 MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

OTHER INFORMATION

(Unaudited and in thousands)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 (1) 2018 2017 (1) GAAP net income $ 9,456 $ 11,870 $ 12,273 $ 11,560 Interest expense, net 768 666 3,121 2,722 Other (income) expense, net (100 ) (45 ) (274 ) 4,813 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,126 (7,000 ) 9,369 (5,391 ) Income from operations 15,250 5,491 24,489 13,704 Depreciation and amortization 3,195 3,126 12,743 12,397 Stock based compensation(2) 5,174 4,826 18,336 20,120 Acquisition-related compensation(3) 389 1,518 3,323 5,739 Non-recurring expenses(4) 2,755 3,675 14,489 3,885 Net adjusted EBITDA $ 26,763 $ 18,636 $ 73,380 $ 55,845 (1) Net adjusted EBITDA has been recast for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 to conform to the current definition by adding back certain advisor fees and restructuring expenses included in non-recurring expenses. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the amount excludes a $0.9 million non-recurring increase for acceleration of awards by employees included in the restructuring plan. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount excludes a $0.9 million non-recurring increase for acceleration and a $1.4 million non-recurring reduction for forfeiture of awards by employees included in the restructuring plan. These amounts are included in non-recurring expenses. (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the amount includes $0.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements with the founders of Olapic in connection with the acquisition and $0 and $0.6 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements resulting from an amendment to the Swyft Merger Agreement. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the amount includes $2.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements with the founders of Olapic in connection with the acquisition and $0.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements resulting from an amendment to the Swyft Merger Agreement. (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the amount includes $2.8 million of restructuring expenses. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the amount includes $0.5 million of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities and $3.2 million of restructuring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount includes $2.7 million of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities, $2.2 million of royalty expenses, recorded in cost of sales, associated with revenue that was not recognized under ASC 606 and $9.6 million of restructuring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the amount includes $0.7 million of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities and $3.2 million of restructuring expenses. MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

OTHER INFORMATION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017(1) 2018 2017(1) GAAP net income available to common stockholders—diluted $ 9,456 $ 11,870 $ 11,527 $ 10,615 Amortization, net of tax of $384, $701, $1,647 and $2,803, respectively 1,321 1,200 5,481 4,793 Stock based compensation, net of tax of $543, $1,400, $2,769 and $5,837, respectively(2) 4,630 3,426 15,567 14,283 Acquisition-related compensation, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively(3) 389 1,518 3,323 5,739 Non-recurring expenses, net of tax of $303, $1,356, $3,043 and $1,434, respectively(4) 2,452 2,319 11,446 2,451 Non-GAAP net income $ 18,248 $ 20,333 $ 47,344 $ 37,881 (1) Non-GAAP net income has been recast for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 to conform to the current definition by adding back certain advisor fees and restructuring expenses included in non-recurring expenses. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the amount excludes a $0.8 million, net of tax, non-recurring increase for acceleration of awards by employees included in the restructuring plan. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount excludes a $0.7 million, net of tax, non-recurring increase for acceleration and a $1.2 million, net of tax, non-recurring reduction for forfeiture of awards by employees included in the restructuring plan. These amounts are included in non-recurring expenses. (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the amount includes $0.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements with the founders of Olapic in connection with the acquisition and $0 and $0.6 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements resulting from an amendment to the Swyft Merger Agreement. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the amount includes $2.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements with the founders of Olapic in connection with the acquisition and $0.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements resulting from an amendment to the Swyft Merger Agreement. (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the amount includes $2.5 million, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the amount includes $0.3 million, net of tax, of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities and $2.0 million, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount includes $2.2 million, net of tax, of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities, $1.7 million, net of tax, of royalty expenses, recorded in cost of sales, associated with revenue that was not recognized under ASC 606 and $7.5 million, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the amount includes $0.5 million, net of tax, of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities and $2.0 million, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

OTHER INFORMATION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017(1) 2018 2017(1) GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Amortization, net of tax of $0.01, $0.02, $0.04 and $0.07, respectively 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.12 Stock based compensation, net of tax of $0.01, $0.04, $0.07 and $0.15, respectively(2) 0.12 0.10 0.39 0.36 Acquisition-related compensation, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively(3) 0.01 0.04 0.08 0.14 Non-recurring expenses, net of tax of $0.01, $0.03, $0.08 and $0.04, respectively(4) 0.06 0.06 0.28 0.06 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 1.17 $ 0.95 (1) Non-GAAP net income has been recast for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 to conform to the current definition by adding back certain advisor fees and restructuring expenses included in non-recurring expenses. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the amount excludes a $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share, net of tax, non-recurring increase for acceleration of awards by employees included in the restructuring plan. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount excludes a $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, net of tax, non-recurring increase for acceleration and a $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, net of tax, non-recurring reduction for forfeiture of awards by employees included in the restructuring plan. These amounts are included in non-recurring expenses. (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the amount includes $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share and $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements with the founders of Olapic in connection with the acquisition and $0, or $0.00 per share, and $0.6 million, or $0.02 per share, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements resulting from an amendment to the Swyft Merger Agreement. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the amount includes $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share and $3.5 million, or $0.09 per share, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements with the founders of Olapic in connection with the acquisition and $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share and $2.2 million, or $0.05 per share, respectively, of expense associated with the deferred compensation arrangements resulting from an amendment to the Swyft Merger Agreement. (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the amount includes $2.5 million, or $0.06 per share, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the amount includes $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, net of tax, of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities and $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount includes $2.2 million, or $0.05 per share, net of tax, of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities, $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, net of tax, of royalty expenses, recorded in cost of sales, associated with revenue that was not recognized under ASC 606 and $7.5 million, or $0.19 per share, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the amount includes $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, net of tax, of certain advisor fees related to shareholder activities and $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share, net of tax, of restructuring expenses. MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

OTHER INFORMATION

(Unaudited and in thousands) OTHER INFORMATION

Stock based compensation is comprised of the following: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Marketing and selling $ 2,478 $ 2,205 $ 6,993 $ 9,553 Research and development 1,373 1,079 4,154 4,306 General and administrative 2,176 1,542 6,641 6,261 Total expensed $ 6,027 $ 4,826 $ 17,788 $ 20,120 Property and equipment 3 50 27 147 Total stock based compensation $ 6,030 $ 4,876 $ 17,815 $ 20,267 MARKET INFORMATION

The following table presents revenue for our two major markets: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Creative Professional $ 49,590 $ 38,361 $ 159,119 $ 130,595 OEM 21,808 26,655 87,618 105,194 Total $ 71,398 $ 65,016 $ 246,737 $ 235,789 MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

OTHER INFORMATION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) RECONCILIATION OF FORECAST GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO FORECAST NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance Q1 2019 Q1 2019 GAAP net income $ 2,800 $ 5,000 Amortization, net of tax of $400 and $400, respectively 1,300 1,300 Stock based compensation, net of tax of $700 and $700, respectively 3,500 3,500 Acquisition-related compensation, net of tax of $0 and $0, respectively 200 200 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,800 $ 10,000 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.13 Amortization, net of tax of $0.01 and $0.01, respectively, per diluted share 0.03 0.03 Stock based compensation, net of tax of $0.02 and $0.02, respectively, per diluted share 0.09 0.09 Acquisition-related compensation, net of tax of $0.00 and $0.00, respectively, per diluted share 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.19 $ 0.25 Weighted average diluted shares used to compute earnings per share 40,100,000 40,100,000 Assumes 28% effective tax rate. Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance 2019 2019 GAAP net income $ 28,700 $ 33,800 Amortization, net of tax of $1,900 and $1,900, respectively 4,900 4,900 Stock based compensation, net of tax of $2,800 and $2,800, respectively 13,200 13,200 Acquisition-related compensation, net of tax of $0 and $0, respectively 400 400 Non-GAAP net income 47,200 52,300 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.72 $ 0.84 Amortization, net of tax of $0.05 and $0.05, respectively, per diluted share 0.12 0.12 Stock based compensation, net of tax of $0.07 and $0.07, respectively, per diluted share 0.33 0.33 Acquisition-related compensation, net of tax of $0.00 and $0.00, respectively, per diluted share 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.18 $ 1.30 Weighted average diluted shares used to compute earnings per share 40,100,000 40,100,000 Assumes 28% effective tax rate. MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORECAST GAAP NET INCOME

TO FORECAST NON-GAAP NET ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited and in thousands) Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance Q1 2019 Q1 2019 GAAP net income $ 2,800 $ 5,000 Interest, net 900 900 Other (income) expense, net — — Provision for income taxes 1,300 2,100 Income from operations 5,000 8,000 Depreciation and amortization 3,100 3,100 Stock based compensation 4,200 4,200 Acquisition-related compensation 200 200 Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA $ 12,500 $ 15,500 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance 2019 2019 GAAP net income $ 28,700 $ 33,800 Interest, net 3,300 3,300 Other (income) expense, net — — Provision for income taxes 11,200 13,100 Income from operations 43,200 50,200 Depreciation and amortization 11,900 11,900 Stock based compensation 16,000 16,000 Acquisition-related compensation 400 400 Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA $ 71,500 $ 78,500 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005092/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS 07:07a MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, .. AQ 07:01a MONOTYPE IMAGING : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results BU 02/04 MONOTYPE IMAGING : Weleda Uses Olapic Content Engine to Curate and Activate User.. PU 02/01 MONOTYPE IMAGING : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results.. BU 01/09 MONOTYPE IMAGING : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference BU 2018 MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 2018 MONOTYPE IMAGING : Update Your Typeface Inventory with New Type Designs Recently.. BU 2018 MONOTYPE IMAGING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a.. AQ 2018 MONOTYPE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 2018 MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, .. AQ