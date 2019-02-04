Monotype Imaging : Weleda Uses Olapic Content Engine to Curate and Activate User-Generated Content for Its Global Garden Marketing Campaign

Leading Manufacturer of Holistic Natural Cosmetics Tapped Olapic's Intuitive UGC Platform to Engage with Consumers Through Authentic Imagery

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 4, 2019 - Olapic, a Monotype company, today announced that Weleda, the world's leading manufacturer of holistic, natural cosmetics and anthroposophic medicines, is using the Olapic Content Engine to collect and activate user-generated content (UGC) for its Global Garden marketing campaign. Weleda relied on UGC as a central element for the campaign, and is using more than 1,500 pieces of UGC on Weleda.com.

'Olapic plays a critical role in how our brand engages customers,' said Daniel Kugler, head of global brand experience and communication at Weleda. 'Integrating customers and the content they create into our marketing increases authenticity, ensures high interaction rates, improves customer loyalty and ultimately, helps drive our success.'

Under the hashtag #GlobalGarden, Weleda launched a competition in 16 countries in fall 2017. The winner, Lauren Doolan, an Australian blogger also known as Micro Adventurist, was given the opportunity to travel to 11 companies for three months in early summer 2018. She chronicled her trip with her followers through blog entries on the campaign's dedicated website, www.weledaglobalgarden.com, which were also amplified through social media. Olapic's Content Engine identified hundreds of images marked with the hashtag and campaign keywords, and that aligned with Weleda's brand identity and values. From there, Weleda was able to mine from the approved content library to inform and improve the next iteration of its brand communication.

'The beauty industry has really defied the traditional notion of what it means to reach and interact with consumers. There are a lot of challenger brands that have emerged, and one of the biggest changes they've ushered in is the concept of 'real beauty,' versus edited photos or filters,' said Brett Zucker, CMO of Monotype. 'What better way to be the 'face' of the people, than to actually integrate your consumers into your marketing efforts? The Olapic Content Engine makes that possible for brands like Weleda, and the results speak for themselves.'

To learn more about Olapic's Content Engine, or to see how brands can leverage it to incorporate UGC into their marketing strategies, visit www.Olapic.com.

About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com . Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Olapic

Olapic is an innovator in visual content solutions for user-generated, influencer-generated, and brand-generated visual content. Olapic enables brands to generate, curate, enhance and distribute authentic, brand-relevant visual content across the entire customer journey driving engagement and performance, at scale, for hundreds of the world's top brands. Olapic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYPE) For more information on Olapic, visit www.olapic.com.

About Weleda

Weleda AG Arlesheim is a public limited company under Swiss law with headquarters in Arlesheim near Basel (Switzerland) and a branch in Schwäbisch Gmünd (Germany). In addition, the international Weleda Group consists of 20 companies worldwide and currently employs around 2,400 people. In total, Weleda is represented in around 50 countries. Today, Weleda is the world's leading manufacturer of certified organic and natural cosmetics and medicines for anthroposophic therapy.

Olapic is a trademark of Olapic Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Content Engine is a trademark of Olapic Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

Public Relations:

Andy Rodger

Monotype

781-782-9335

andrew.rodger@monotype.com