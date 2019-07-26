Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

07/26/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. ("Monotype Imaging Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TYPE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm HGGC, LLC ("HGGC").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Monotype Imaging Holdings shareholders will receive $19.85 per share in cash.

If you own TYPE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether Monotype Imaging Holdings' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, Monotype Imaging Holdings reported a 5% increase in revenue year over year for 2018.  The Company also beat estimates in three of the last four quarters.  In the second quarter of 2019, Monotype Imaging Holdings reported revenue growth of 4%, a net income of $10.3 million, and a net-adjusted EBITDA increase of 24%.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value.  Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether Monotype Imaging Holdings' Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-monotype-imaging-holdings-inc-300891838.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
