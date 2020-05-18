Monro : Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 – Earnings Announcement Alert

Log in
05/18/2020 | 04:06am EDT

200 Holleder Parkway, Rochester, New York 14615

CONTACT:

Kim Rudd

Executive Assistant

(585) 784-3324

Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre / Jamie Baird

FTI Consulting

(212) 850-5600

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONRO, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2020 EARNINGS ON

MAY 28, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - May 15, 2020 -Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full- year earnings on May 28, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required passcode 13704065. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Thursday, June 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the required passcode of 13704065. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through June 11, 2020.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,278 Company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through

www.monro.com

200 Holleder Parkway, Rochester, New York 14615

acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

###

www.monro.com

Disclaimer

Monro Muffler Brake Inc. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 08:05:09 UTC
