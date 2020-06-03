Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Monro, Inc.    MNRO

MONRO, INC.

(MNRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monro, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:31am EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM ET. A live webcast of the virtual event will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (corporate.monro.com) and will be archived for at least two weeks.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,278 Company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:  Kim Rudd / Tabatha Santiago
   Executive Assistant
   (585) 784-3324
    
   Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre / Jamie Baird
   FTI Consulting
   (212) 850-5600

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MONRO, INC.
07:31aMonro, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual..
GL
05/29MONRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
05/28Monro, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
GL
05/27MONRO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18MONRO : Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 – Earnings Announcement Alert
PU
05/15Monro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings on May 28, 2020
GL
04/02MONRO, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
04/02Monro, inc. provides business update amid covid-19 outbreak
GL
03/12MONRO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14MONRO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 257 M - -
Net income 2020 68,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 516 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 1 822 M 1 822 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 8 183
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart MONRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 57,50 $
Last Close Price 54,74 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett T. Ponton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Mellor Independent Chairman
Robert Rajkowski Chief Operating Officer
Brian J. D'Ambrosia Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Avi Dasgupta Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONRO, INC.-29.48%1 822
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED25.08%11 694
AUTONATION, INC.-17.85%3 484
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-28.34%2 989
INCHCAPE PLC-27.12%2 531
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED18.31%1 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group